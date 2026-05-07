The General Authority for Statistics has initiated the procedures for the industrial production survey and the producer price index survey, in a move aimed at providing accurate indicators that support decision-makers and enhance the understanding of transformations in the industrial sector.



The Authority clarified that the industrial production survey is conducted monthly on a sample of establishments operating in various industrial activities, with the aim of measuring short-term changes in sector performance and enhancing the ability to predict future trends, in addition to supporting economic and analytical studies with locally comparable indicators regionally and internationally.



Quality of Economic Analysis



It indicated that the survey contributes to providing accurate data for researchers and beneficiaries regarding industrial production, which enhances the quality of economic analysis and improves decision-making efficiency in sectors related to industry.



In this context, the Authority launched the producer price index survey, which is considered one of the key economic indicators for measuring relative changes in the prices of products and services at the level of local producers, based on data collected from industrial establishments that include mining and quarrying activities, manufacturing, as well as electricity, gas, and water supply, and sewage and waste management activities.



Keeping Up with Economic Transformations



It noted that this survey provides important analytical tools, most notably comparing product prices and competitiveness levels between countries, and measuring price changes, in addition to supporting the evaluation of projects and investment opportunities.



The Authority confirmed that data collection is conducted through several channels, including field visits, telephone calls, and self-completion, ensuring the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the data, and enhancing the reliability of the issued indicators.



The launch of these two surveys comes as part of the development of the statistical system, in line with economic transformations, and supports the objectives of developing the industrial sector and enhancing its competitiveness.