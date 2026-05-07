بدأت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء بإجراءات مسح الإنتاج الصناعي ومسح الرقم القياسي لأسعار المنتجين، في خطوة تستهدف توفير مؤشرات دقيقة تدعم صُنّاع القرار، وتعزز فهم التحولات في القطاع الصناعي.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن مسح الإنتاج الصناعي يُنفذ بشكل شهري على عينة من المنشآت العاملة في الأنشطة الصناعية المختلفة، بهدف قياس التغيرات قصيرة المدى في أداء القطاع، وتعزيز القدرة على التنبؤ بالاتجاهات المستقبلية، إلى جانب دعم الدراسات الاقتصادية والتحليلية بمؤشرات محلية قابلة للمقارنة إقليمياً ودولياً.
جودة التحليل الاقتصادي
وبيّنت أن المسح يسهم في توفير بيانات دقيقة للباحثين والمستفيدين حول الإنتاج الصناعي، بما يعزز من جودة التحليل الاقتصادي، ويرفع من كفاءة اتخاذ القرار في القطاعات المرتبطة بالصناعة.
وفي السياق ذاته، أطلقت الهيئة مسح الرقم القياسي لأسعار المنتجين، الذي يُعد أحد أبرز المؤشرات الاقتصادية لقياس التغيرات النسبية في أسعار المنتجات والخدمات على مستوى المنتجين المحليين، استناداً إلى بيانات تُجمع من منشآت صناعية تشمل أنشطة التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، والصناعة التحويلية، إضافة إلى إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والمياه وأنشطة الصرف الصحي وإدارة النفايات.
مواكبة التحولات الاقتصادية
وأشارت إلى أن هذا المسح يوفّر أدوات تحليلية مهمة، من أبرزها مقارنة أسعار المنتجات ومستوى التنافسية بين الدول، وقياس التغيرات في الأسعار، إلى جانب دعم تقييم المشاريع والفرص الاستثمارية.
وأكدت الهيئة أن جمع البيانات يتم عبر عدة قنوات تشمل الزيارات الميدانية، والاتصال الهاتفي، والاستيفاء الذاتي، بما يضمن دقة البيانات وشموليتها، ويعزز من موثوقية المؤشرات الصادرة.
ويأتي إطلاق هذين المسحين في إطار تطوير المنظومة الإحصائية، بما يواكب التحولات الاقتصادية، ويدعم مستهدفات تنمية القطاع الصناعي وتعزيز تنافسيته.
The General Authority for Statistics has initiated the procedures for the industrial production survey and the producer price index survey, in a move aimed at providing accurate indicators that support decision-makers and enhance the understanding of transformations in the industrial sector.
The Authority clarified that the industrial production survey is conducted monthly on a sample of establishments operating in various industrial activities, with the aim of measuring short-term changes in sector performance and enhancing the ability to predict future trends, in addition to supporting economic and analytical studies with locally comparable indicators regionally and internationally.
Quality of Economic Analysis
It indicated that the survey contributes to providing accurate data for researchers and beneficiaries regarding industrial production, which enhances the quality of economic analysis and improves decision-making efficiency in sectors related to industry.
In this context, the Authority launched the producer price index survey, which is considered one of the key economic indicators for measuring relative changes in the prices of products and services at the level of local producers, based on data collected from industrial establishments that include mining and quarrying activities, manufacturing, as well as electricity, gas, and water supply, and sewage and waste management activities.
Keeping Up with Economic Transformations
It noted that this survey provides important analytical tools, most notably comparing product prices and competitiveness levels between countries, and measuring price changes, in addition to supporting the evaluation of projects and investment opportunities.
The Authority confirmed that data collection is conducted through several channels, including field visits, telephone calls, and self-completion, ensuring the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the data, and enhancing the reliability of the issued indicators.
The launch of these two surveys comes as part of the development of the statistical system, in line with economic transformations, and supports the objectives of developing the industrial sector and enhancing its competitiveness.