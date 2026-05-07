بدأت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء بإجراءات مسح الإنتاج الصناعي ومسح الرقم القياسي لأسعار المنتجين، في خطوة تستهدف توفير مؤشرات دقيقة تدعم صُنّاع القرار، وتعزز فهم التحولات في القطاع الصناعي.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن مسح الإنتاج الصناعي يُنفذ بشكل شهري على عينة من المنشآت العاملة في الأنشطة الصناعية المختلفة، بهدف قياس التغيرات قصيرة المدى في أداء القطاع، وتعزيز القدرة على التنبؤ بالاتجاهات المستقبلية، إلى جانب دعم الدراسات الاقتصادية والتحليلية بمؤشرات محلية قابلة للمقارنة إقليمياً ودولياً.


جودة التحليل الاقتصادي


وبيّنت أن المسح يسهم في توفير بيانات دقيقة للباحثين والمستفيدين حول الإنتاج الصناعي، بما يعزز من جودة التحليل الاقتصادي، ويرفع من كفاءة اتخاذ القرار في القطاعات المرتبطة بالصناعة.


وفي السياق ذاته، أطلقت الهيئة مسح الرقم القياسي لأسعار المنتجين، الذي يُعد أحد أبرز المؤشرات الاقتصادية لقياس التغيرات النسبية في أسعار المنتجات والخدمات على مستوى المنتجين المحليين، استناداً إلى بيانات تُجمع من منشآت صناعية تشمل أنشطة التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، والصناعة التحويلية، إضافة إلى إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والمياه وأنشطة الصرف الصحي وإدارة النفايات.


مواكبة التحولات الاقتصادية


وأشارت إلى أن هذا المسح يوفّر أدوات تحليلية مهمة، من أبرزها مقارنة أسعار المنتجات ومستوى التنافسية بين الدول، وقياس التغيرات في الأسعار، إلى جانب دعم تقييم المشاريع والفرص الاستثمارية.


وأكدت الهيئة أن جمع البيانات يتم عبر عدة قنوات تشمل الزيارات الميدانية، والاتصال الهاتفي، والاستيفاء الذاتي، بما يضمن دقة البيانات وشموليتها، ويعزز من موثوقية المؤشرات الصادرة.


ويأتي إطلاق هذين المسحين في إطار تطوير المنظومة الإحصائية، بما يواكب التحولات الاقتصادية، ويدعم مستهدفات تنمية القطاع الصناعي وتعزيز تنافسيته.