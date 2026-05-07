The CEO of Rotana Music, Salem Al Hindi, during his appearance on the program "Yahla Bil Arfaj" on Rotana Khalejiya, recounted the behind-the-scenes of artistic contracts with major Arab artists, confirming that Mohammed Abdu was the easiest to sign, while Amr Diab posed the toughest challenge during negotiations.

أحمد العرفج.

This was during the interview conducted by Ahmed Al Arfaj as part of the "Frame" segment, where the discussion touched on Rotana's artistic journey, the mechanisms of managing relationships with artists, in addition to the transformations that the music sector has witnessed over the past years.

Salem Al Hindi also spoke about the launch of the title "Capital of Art" for the city of Riyadh since 2006, after Rotana's offices moved to Riyadh under the direction of Alwaleed bin Talal, noting that the capital has become a center for major artistic decisions and contracts within the company.

The meeting concluded with a discussion about the future of Rotana Music and its role in supporting the entertainment industry and artistic content in the Arab world.