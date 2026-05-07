استعاد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة روتانا للموسيقى سالم الهندي، خلال ظهوره في برنامج «ياهلا بالعرفج» على شاشة روتانا خليجية، كواليس التعاقدات الفنية مع كبار الفنانين العرب، مؤكداً أن محمد عبده كان الأسهل في التوقيع، بينما شكّل عمرو دياب التحدي الأصعب خلال المفاوضات.

أحمد العرفج.

أحمد العرفج.

وجاء ذلك خلال الحوار الذي أجراه أحمد العرفج ضمن فقرة «البرواز»، إذ تطرق الحديث إلى مسيرة روتانا الفنية، وآليات إدارة العلاقة مع الفنانين، إضافة إلى التحولات التي شهدها القطاع الموسيقي خلال السنوات الماضية.

كما تحدث سالم الهندي عن إطلاق وصف «عاصمة الفن» على مدينة الرياض منذ عام 2006، بعد انتقال مكاتب روتانا إلى الرياض بتوجيه من الوليد بن طلال، مشيراً إلى أن العاصمة أصبحت مركزاً للقرارات الفنية والتعاقدات الكبرى في الشركة.

واختُتم اللقاء بالحديث عن مستقبل روتانا الموسيقي ودورها في دعم صناعة الترفيه والمحتوى الفني عربياً.