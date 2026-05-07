Asian stock market indices jumped in today's session, following the record closing of American indices at the end of yesterday's session, amid expectations of a possible peace agreement between the United States and Iran.



The Japanese Nikkei index rose to an all-time high today, and Japanese bonds increased as financial markets reopened after holidays, fueled by optimism regarding the strong profits achieved by the technology sector and signs of a potential peace agreement in the Middle East.



American Indices



The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed at record levels yesterday, supported by indications of a possible end to the Iran war, while strong profits reported by Advanced Micro Devices boosted shares of semiconductor manufacturers and other stocks related to artificial intelligence.



The S&P 500 index rose by 104.46 points, or 1.45%, to close at 7364.72 points, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 508.76 points, or 2.01%, reaching 25834.88 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 603.51 points, or 1.22%, to 49909.55 points.



Highest Percentage



The Nikkei surged 5.58%, the highest percentage in over a year, closing at an unprecedented level of 62,833.84 points. The index reached 63,091.14, surpassing the 63,000-point mark for the first time.



The broader Topix index rose 3% to 3840.49 points.



Japanese government bonds increased after a three-day trading halt due to holidays, during which the yen appreciated amid speculation of intervention by authorities in Tokyo to support the currency.



The yen recorded 156.375 against the dollar and remained relatively stable after its rapid rise yesterday to a ten-week high of 155, leading to discussions of further official support.



Japanese government bonds rose after a three-day holiday during which the yen strengthened amid speculation of intervention by authorities to support the currency.



The exchange rate of the yen was 156.33 against the dollar, remaining relatively stable after reaching a ten-week high of 155, raising speculation of new official intervention.



Indian Stocks



Indian stocks opened higher today, continuing the gains from the previous session and tracking a global rise. The Nifty 50 index rose by 0.28% to reach 24,398.50 points, while the BSE Sensex index increased by 0.49% to 78,339.24 points, after both had recorded an increase of about 1.2% in Wednesday's session.



All 16 major sectors recorded gains at the opening, and shares of small and medium-sized companies rose by 0.5% each.



The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index increased by 1.4% following a report indicating that the United States and Iran are close to reaching an agreement to end the war, leading to a sharp decline in Brent crude prices.



Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose by 1.3% to reach 26,559.86 points. The S&P/ASX 200 index in Australia also climbed by 0.9% to 8,870.70 points.