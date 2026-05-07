قفزت مؤشرات أسواق الأسهم في آسيا في جلسة اليوم، لتقتفي أثر إغلاق المؤشرات الأمريكية عند مستوى قياسي بنهاية جلسة أمس، على خلفية توقعات بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وارتفع المؤشر نيكاي الياباني إلى أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق اليوم، وزادت السندات اليابانية مع إعادة فتح الأسواق المالية بعد عطلات وسط تفاؤل بشأن الأرباح القوية التي حققها قطاع التكنولوجيا ومؤشرات على اتفاق سلام محتمل في الشرق الأوسط.


المؤشرات الأمريكية


ارتفع المؤشران ستاندرد آند بورز 500 وناسداك ليغلقا عند مستويين قياسيين أمس، مدعومين بمؤشرات على إمكانية إنهاء حرب إيران، في حين أدت أرباح قوية حققتها شركة أدفانسد مايكرو ديفايسز إلى ارتفاع أسهم شركات تصنيع الرقائق الإلكترونية وغيرها من الأسهم المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.


وارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بمقدار 104.46 نقطة، أو 1.45%، ليغلق عند 7364.72 نقطة، بينما صعد المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 508.76 نقطة، أو 2.01%، ليصل إلى 25834.88 نقطة. وتقدم المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 603.51 نقطة، أو1.22 %، إلى 49909.55 نقطة.


أعلى نسبة


وقفز نيكاي 5.58%، وهي أعلى نسبة في أكثر من عام، ليغلق عند مستوى غير مسبوق بلغ 62.833.84 نقطة. ووصل المؤشر إلى 6.3091.14، متجاوزاً لأول مرة مستوى 63 ألف نقطة.


وارتفع المؤشر توبكس الأوسع نطاقاً 3% إلى 3840.49 نقطة.


وصعدت سندات الحكومة اليابانية بعد توقف التداول لثلاثة أيام بسبب عطلات شهدت ارتفاع الين بسبب احتمالات بتدخل السلطات في طوكيو لدعم العملة.


وسجل الين 156.375 للدولار واستقر إلى حد كبير بعد ارتفاعه السريع أمس إلى أعلى مستوى في 10 أسابيع عند 155، مما أدى إلى حديث عن مزيد من الدعم الرسمي.


وزادت السندات الحكومية اليابانية بعد عطلة دامت ثلاثة أيام، ارتفع خلالها الين وسط تكهنات بتدخل السلطات لدعم العملة.


وبلغ سعر صرف الين 156.33 مقابل الدولار، مستقراً نسبياً بعد يوم من وصوله إلى أعلى مستوى له في عشرة أسابيع عند 155، مما أثار تكهنات بتدخل رسمي جديد.


الأسهم الهندية


وافتتحت الأسهم الهندية تعاملاتها، اليوم، على ارتفاع، مواصلة مكاسب الجلسة السابقة، ومتتبعة صعوداً عالمياً. وارتفع مؤشر نيفتي 50 بنسبة 0.28% ليصل إلى 24.398.50 نقطة فيما صعد مؤشر BSE سينسكس بنسبة 0.49% إلى 78.339.24 نقطة، بعد أن كان كلاهما قد سجل ارتفاعاً بنحو 1.2% في جلسة الأربعاء.


وسجلت جميع القطاعات الرئيسية الـ16 مكاسب عند الافتتاح، كما ارتفعت أسهم الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة بنسبة 0.5% لكل منهما.


وصعد مؤشر MSCI لآسيا باستثناء اليابان بنسبة 1.4%، بعد تقرير أفاد بقرب توصل الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، ما أدى إلى تراجع حاد في أسعار خام برنت.


وفي أماكن أخرى من آسيا، ارتفع مؤشر هانغ سنغ في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 1.3% ليصل إلى 26559.86 نقطة. كما صعد مؤشر إس آند بي/إيه إس إكس 200 الأسترالي بنسبة 0.9% ليبلغ 8870.70 نقطة.