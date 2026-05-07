كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الخميس)، إيقاف إسرائيل لنظام طوارئ محلي للتنسيق بين السلطات المحلية وضباط الاحتياط في وحدات التنسيق.


وذكرت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» الإسرائيلية أن قيادة الجبهة الداخلية أوقفت خلال الأيام الأخيرة تشغيل نظام «شوعال» المدني الذي يتيح تتبع حجم وابل القذائف القادمة من لبنان واتجاهها، والتمييز بين القذائف التي يجري اعتراضها وتلك التي تسقط في مناطق مفتوحة، فضلا عن دعم آلية تنسيق متزامنة بين الجهات المسؤولة أثناء حالات الطوارئ، مبينة أن قرار التعطيل جاء على خلفية مخاوف متزايدة من احتمال تسرب معلومات حساسة من داخل النظام إلى «جهات معادية»، وفي مقدمتها إيران، التي يُعتقد أنها تراقب بدقة مواقع سقوط القذائف وأنماط الإنذار الإسرائيلية بهدف تحسين دقة استهدافها.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن طهران تسعى إلى تحليل البيانات المتعلقة بنقاط السقوط وأنظمة التحذير المبكر، مما قد يمكّنها أو حلفاءها من تحديد أهداف أكثر دقة داخل إسرائيل، لافتة إلى أن إيقاف النظام أثار مخاوف وتحديات أمام السلطة المحلية في شمال إسرائيل.


وأفادت الصحيفة أن إيقاف النظام صعب على رؤساء البلديات وأجهزة الطوارئ توجيه فرق الإغاثة خلال القصف وبعده، في ظل غياب أداة مركزية تُمكّنهم من تحديد مواقع الإصابة والاستجابة السريعة لها، مرجحة أن يكون تقليص صلاحيات النظام وإغلاقه مؤقتا جزءا من إجراءات احترازية أوسع تهدف إلى منع أي اختراق أمني قد يكشف بيانات حيوية مرتبطة بالجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية.


وتواجه إسرائيل تحديات متصاعدة على مستوى الجبهة الداخلية، خصوصاً مع استمرار الحروب والتوترات الأمنية والسياسية، بما فيها الانقسام السياسي الحاد بين التيارات اليمينية والعلمانية والمعارضة، وتراجع الثقة بالمؤسسة الأمنية والحكومة بعد الإخفاقات الأمنية والضغوط الاقتصادية الناتجة عن الإنفاق العسكري الكبير في ظل تراجع الاستثمار والسياحة، إضافة إلى ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وتضرر قطاعات واسعة بسبب الاستدعاء المستمر لقوات الاحتياط.