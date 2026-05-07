Israeli media revealed today (Thursday) that Israel has halted a local emergency system for coordinating between local authorities and reserve officers in coordination units.



The Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported that the Home Front Command has recently suspended the operation of the civilian "Shual" system, which allows for tracking the volume and direction of incoming shellfire from Lebanon, distinguishing between intercepted shells and those that fall in open areas, as well as supporting a synchronized coordination mechanism among responsible parties during emergencies. The decision to suspend the system was made amid increasing concerns about the potential leakage of sensitive information from within the system to "hostile entities," primarily Iran, which is believed to be closely monitoring the locations of shell impacts and Israeli warning patterns to improve the accuracy of its targeting.



The report indicated that Tehran is seeking to analyze data related to impact points and early warning systems, which could enable it or its allies to identify more precise targets within Israel. It noted that the suspension of the system has raised concerns and challenges for local authorities in northern Israel.



The newspaper stated that the suspension of the system makes it difficult for mayors and emergency services to direct relief teams during and after bombardments, in the absence of a central tool that enables them to identify impact locations and respond quickly. It is likely that the reduction of the system's powers and its temporary closure are part of broader precautionary measures aimed at preventing any security breach that could expose vital data related to the Israeli home front.



Israel faces escalating challenges on the home front, especially with ongoing wars and security and political tensions, including the sharp political divide between right-wing, secular, and opposition factions, as well as declining trust in the security establishment and government following security failures and economic pressures resulting from high military spending amid declining investment and tourism, in addition to rising living costs and the impact on wide sectors due to the continuous call-up of reserve forces.