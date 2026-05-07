Western media revealed today (Thursday) that the United States and Iran are nearing a limited and temporary agreement to halt the war between them through a draft framework that would stop the fighting, but the most contentious issues remain unresolved.



Reuters reported, citing sources and officials, that "the two countries are working towards a temporary arrangement that prevents the return of conflict and ensures the stability of navigation through the Strait," indicating that the new plan focuses on a short-term memorandum of understanding rather than a comprehensive peace agreement, highlighting the severity of the disagreements between the two sides and suggesting that any agreement at this stage will be temporary.



Tehran and Washington have lowered their ambitions regarding a comprehensive settlement amid ongoing disputes over issues such as the Iranian nuclear program, the fate of high-enriched uranium stocks, and the duration for which Tehran will suspend its nuclear program.



At the same time, the agency quoted a Pakistani official involved in mediation efforts between the two sides as saying: "Our priority is for Iran and the United States to declare a permanent end to the war, and the remaining issues can be discussed once they return to direct talks."



A Pakistani source and another familiar with the mediation efforts mentioned that both parties are close to agreeing on a one-page memorandum that would officially end the conflict, while sources and officials indicated that the proposed framework would be implemented in three phases: officially ending the war, resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis, and opening a 30-day window for negotiating a broader agreement.



Concerns are rising within Israel regarding the course of the U.S.-Iranian negotiations, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assurance of full coordination with Washington. According to Israeli media, Israeli fears stem from the lack of permanent guarantees to halt the Iranian nuclear program, the absence of restrictions on the missile program, and the potential for Tehran to regain its ability to finance its allies.