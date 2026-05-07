كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الخميس)، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تقتربان من التوصل إلى اتفاق محدود ومؤقت لوقف الحرب بينهما عبر مسودة لإطار عمل من شأنه أن يوقف القتال، لكن القضايا الأكثر خلافا تظل دون حل.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز»، عن مصادر ومسؤولين، قولهم: "إن البلدين يعملان على التوصل إلى ترتيب مؤقت يمنع عودة الصراع، ويحقق استقرار الملاحة عبر المضيق"، مبينين أن الخطة الجديدة تركز على مذكرة تفاهم قصيرة الأجل بدلاً من اتفاق سلام شامل، مما يبرز شدة الخلافات بين الجانبين ويشير إلى أن أي اتفاق في هذه المرحلة سيكون مؤقتاً.


وخفضت طهران وواشنطن الطموحات بشأن التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة مع استمرار الخلافات بينهما على قضايا، مثل البرنامج النووي الإيراني ومصير مخزونات اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، والمدة التي ستعلق فيها طهران العمل في برنامجها النووي.


في الوقت ذاته، نقلت الوكالة عن مسؤول باكستاني مشارك في جهود الوساطة بين الجانبين قوله: إن «أولويتنا هي أن تعلن إيران والولايات المتحدة إنهاء دائماً للحرب، ويمكن بحث بقية القضايا بمجرد عودتهم إلى المحادثات المباشرة».


وذكر مصدر باكستاني وآخر مطلع على جهود الوساطة، أن الطرفين يقتربان من الاتفاق على مذكرة من صفحة واحدة من شأنها أن تنهي الصراع رسمياً، فيما أشارت مصادر ومسؤولون، إلى أن إطار العمل المقترح سينفذ على ثلاث مراحل، هي إنهاء الحرب رسمياً، وحل أزمة مضيق هرمز، وفتح نافذة مدتها 30 يوماً للتفاوض على اتفاق أوسع.


ويتصاعد القلق داخل إسرائيل من مسار المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية، رغم تأكيد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو وجود تنسيق كامل مع واشنطن، ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام إسرائيلية فإن المخاوف الإسرائيلية تمكن في غياب ضمانات دائمة لوقف البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وعدم فرض قيود على البرنامج الصاروخي، واحتمالات استعادة طهران قدرتها على تمويل حلفائها.