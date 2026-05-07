In a heavy surprise, Iraqi writer and researcher Hussein Jabar, brother of artist Kazem Al Saher, decided to break the silence surrounding the "unknown family history," announcing dramatic details dating back to 1850, revealing for the first time the true roots of the "Caesar" family.

A Tragedy on "Basra Road"

Hussein Jabar recounts the story of the "incident" that changed the family's course forever, as the fourth grandfather, Hussein bin Ali, and his brother Muhammad were attacked by bandits during a commercial journey. That incident, which ended with the death of the grandfather's brother, was the reason for the family's settlement in the city of Al-Amarah, fleeing from the memories of that painful night, thus beginning a new chapter in the family's life.

To put an end to the rumors and repeated confusion, Hussein Jabar confirmed in his anticipated book that Kazem Al Saher's family descends from ancient Samarra origins, explaining that the surname "Darraj," which the family carries, is not related to other tribes that bear the same name, a confusion that has long stirred controversy in Iraqi circles.

The book also traces the family's journey from "Al-Amarah" to the alleys of Baghdad in 1934, a step that the researcher described as a major turning point, as an exceptional artistic talent was born from the womb of that suffering and migration, captivating the hearts of millions in the Arab world.

It can be said that behind every poem sung by Kazem Al Saher, there seems to be a legacy of resilience and complex historical stories. This revelation not only documents the biography of an artist's family but also provides an insight into the social history of Iraq through the gateway of the "Caesar."