في مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل، قرر الكاتب والباحث العراقي حسين جبار، شقيق الفنان كاظم الساهر، كسر حاجز الصمت حول «تاريخ العائلة المجهول»، معلناً تفاصيل درامية تعود إلى عام 1850، كاشفاً لأول مرة الجذور الحقيقية لأسرة «القيصر».

مأساة في «طريق البصرة»

يروي حسين جبار قصة «الحادثة» التي غيرت مسار العائلة للأبد، إذ تعرض الجد الرابع حسين بن علي وشقيقه محمد لهجوم دامٍ من قبل قطاع طرق أثناء رحلة تجارية. تلك الواقعة التي انتهت بمقتل شقيق الجد، كانت السبب وراء استقرار العائلة في مدينة العمارة، هرباً من ذكريات تلك الليلة الأليمة، ليبدأ هناك فصل جديد من حياة الأسرة.

ولوضع حد للشائعات والالتباس المتكرر، أكد حسين جبار في كتابه المرتقب أن عائلة كاظم الساهر تنحدر من أصول سامرائية عريقة، موضحاً أن لقب «دراج» الذي تحمله العائلة لا يرتبط بعشائر أخرى تحمل الاسم نفسه، وهو التباس طالما أثار الجدل في الأوساط العراقية.

ويتتبع الكتاب أيضاً رحلة العائلة من «العمارة» إلى أزقة بغداد عام 1934، وهي الخطوة التي وصفها الباحث بأنها كانت نقطة التحول الكبرى، إذ ولدت من رحم تلك المعاناة والارتحال موهبة فنية استثنائية أسرت قلوب الملايين في الوطن العربي.

ويمكن القول إن خلف كل قصيدة غناها كاظم الساهر، يبدو أن هناك إرثاً من الصمود والقصص التاريخية المعقدة. وهذا الكشف لا يوثق فقط سيرة عائلة فنان، بل يقدم قراءة في التاريخ الاجتماعي للعراق عبر بوابة «القيصر».