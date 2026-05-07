في مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل، قرر الكاتب والباحث العراقي حسين جبار، شقيق الفنان كاظم الساهر، كسر حاجز الصمت حول «تاريخ العائلة المجهول»، معلناً تفاصيل درامية تعود إلى عام 1850، كاشفاً لأول مرة الجذور الحقيقية لأسرة «القيصر».
مأساة في «طريق البصرة»
يروي حسين جبار قصة «الحادثة» التي غيرت مسار العائلة للأبد، إذ تعرض الجد الرابع حسين بن علي وشقيقه محمد لهجوم دامٍ من قبل قطاع طرق أثناء رحلة تجارية. تلك الواقعة التي انتهت بمقتل شقيق الجد، كانت السبب وراء استقرار العائلة في مدينة العمارة، هرباً من ذكريات تلك الليلة الأليمة، ليبدأ هناك فصل جديد من حياة الأسرة.
ولوضع حد للشائعات والالتباس المتكرر، أكد حسين جبار في كتابه المرتقب أن عائلة كاظم الساهر تنحدر من أصول سامرائية عريقة، موضحاً أن لقب «دراج» الذي تحمله العائلة لا يرتبط بعشائر أخرى تحمل الاسم نفسه، وهو التباس طالما أثار الجدل في الأوساط العراقية.
ويتتبع الكتاب أيضاً رحلة العائلة من «العمارة» إلى أزقة بغداد عام 1934، وهي الخطوة التي وصفها الباحث بأنها كانت نقطة التحول الكبرى، إذ ولدت من رحم تلك المعاناة والارتحال موهبة فنية استثنائية أسرت قلوب الملايين في الوطن العربي.
ويمكن القول إن خلف كل قصيدة غناها كاظم الساهر، يبدو أن هناك إرثاً من الصمود والقصص التاريخية المعقدة. وهذا الكشف لا يوثق فقط سيرة عائلة فنان، بل يقدم قراءة في التاريخ الاجتماعي للعراق عبر بوابة «القيصر».
In a heavy surprise, Iraqi writer and researcher Hussein Jabar, brother of artist Kazem Al Saher, decided to break the silence surrounding the "unknown family history," announcing dramatic details dating back to 1850, revealing for the first time the true roots of the "Caesar" family.
A Tragedy on "Basra Road"
Hussein Jabar recounts the story of the "incident" that changed the family's course forever, as the fourth grandfather, Hussein bin Ali, and his brother Muhammad were attacked by bandits during a commercial journey. That incident, which ended with the death of the grandfather's brother, was the reason for the family's settlement in the city of Al-Amarah, fleeing from the memories of that painful night, thus beginning a new chapter in the family's life.
To put an end to the rumors and repeated confusion, Hussein Jabar confirmed in his anticipated book that Kazem Al Saher's family descends from ancient Samarra origins, explaining that the surname "Darraj," which the family carries, is not related to other tribes that bear the same name, a confusion that has long stirred controversy in Iraqi circles.
The book also traces the family's journey from "Al-Amarah" to the alleys of Baghdad in 1934, a step that the researcher described as a major turning point, as an exceptional artistic talent was born from the womb of that suffering and migration, captivating the hearts of millions in the Arab world.
It can be said that behind every poem sung by Kazem Al Saher, there seems to be a legacy of resilience and complex historical stories. This revelation not only documents the biography of an artist's family but also provides an insight into the social history of Iraq through the gateway of the "Caesar."