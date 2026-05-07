In a session described as "historic" inside the Palace of Justice in Lebanon, the intricate details preceding the announcement of artist Fadl Shaker's acquittal from the charge of attempting to kill "Hilal Hamoud" were revealed. This case has captured public attention and brought the name of the "King of Romance" back to the forefront of judicial events once again.

Lebanese journalist Sobhi Qablawi, who was privy to the proceedings of the session presided over by Judge Bilal Danawi, revealed that the major turning point was the testimony of the victim "Hilal Hamoud" himself. In a breath-holding moment, Hamoud confirmed before the court that he "does not know Fadl Shaker personally," and that his only connection to him is "hearing his voice through songs only." This statement served as the "final bullet" that was fired at the accusation, raising legal doubts about the accuracy of the identity of the person accused in the incident.

The Absence of the Artist and the Presence of the Law

While Fadl Shaker was absent from the session, his attorney Amata Mubarak attended, considering the acquittal a "victory for justice" due to the lack of any material evidence incriminating her client. The judge based his public ruling on the fact that the evidence presented did not reach the level of conviction, paving the way for the closure of this complex file.

The session also shed light on the human aspect, as Qablawi pointed out that the Lebanese artist spent nearly 10 years inside the "Ain al-Hilweh" camp under complicated living and security conditions, awaiting this moment that exonerates him from one of the most serious charges against him.

Has the Crisis Ended?

Despite the joy of his supporters at the acquittal, the "journey back" is not yet complete; Fadl Shaker still faces:

4 open cases: before the Lebanese military court on other issues.

Judicial anticipation: awaiting the outcomes of the upcoming sessions and the possibility of filing a comprehensive "release request," depending on how they proceed.

Fadl Shaker's acquittal in this case is a first step towards "lifting the legal siege" against him, but it is merely the first step in a long journey, raising larger questions: Will military complications delay the return of the "Voice of the Generation" to the stages?