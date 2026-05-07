في جلسة وُصفت بـ«التاريخية» داخل قصر العدل بلبنان، كُشف الستار عن التفاصيل الدقيقة التي سبقت إعلان براءة الفنان فضل شاكر من تهمة محاولة قتل «هلال حمود». وهي القضية التي شغلت الرأي العام وأعادت اسم «ملك الرومانسية» إلى واجهة الأحداث القضائية مجدداً.

كشف الإعلامي اللبناني صبحي قبلاوي، المطلع على مجريات الجلسة التي ترأسها القاضي بلال ضناوي، أن نقطة التحول الكبرى كانت في شهادة المجني عليه «هلال حمود» نفسه. ففي لحظة حبست الأنفاس، أكد حمود أمام المحكمة أنه «لا يعرف فضل شاكر شخصياً»، وأن صلته الوحيدة به هي «سماع صوته عبر الأغاني فقط». هذه الإفادة كانت بمثابة «رصاصة الرحمة» التي أُطلقت على الاتهام، حيث أثارت شكوكاً قانونية حول دقة هوية الشخص المتهم في الحادثة.

غياب الفنان وحضور القانون

بينما غاب فضل شاكر عن الجلسة، حضرت وكيلته المحامية أماتا مبارك، التي اعتبرت الحكم براءة «انتصاراً للحق» لعدم وجود أي دليل مادي يدين موكلها. واستند القاضي في حكمه العلني إلى أن الأدلة المقدمة لا ترقى لمستوى الإدانة، مما مهد الطريق لإغلاق هذا الملف الشائك.

وسلطت الجلسة الضوء أيضاً على الجانب الإنساني، حيث أشار قبلاوي إلى أن الفنان اللبناني أمضى نحو 10 أعوام داخل مخيم «عين الحلوة» في ظروف معيشية وأمنية معقدة، بانتظار هذه اللحظة التي تبرئه من واحدة من أخطر التهم الموجهة إليه.

هل انتهت الأزمة؟

رغم فرحة المحبين بالبراءة، إلا أن «رحلة العودة» لم تكتمل بعد؛ إذ لا يزال فضل شاكر يواجه:

4 ملفات مفتوحة: أمام المحكمة العسكرية اللبنانية في قضايا أخرى.

ترقب قضائي: بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه الجلسات المقبلة واحتمالية تقديم طلب «إخلاء سبيل» شامل، بناء على كيفية سيرها.

براءة فضل شاكر في هذه القضية هي خطوة أولى نحو «فك الحصار» القانوني عنه، لكنها مجرد خطوة أولى في مسار طويل، وتفتح الباب لتساؤلات أكبر: هل ستؤجل التعقيدات العسكرية عودة «صوت الجيل» إلى المسارح؟