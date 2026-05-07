في جلسة وُصفت بـ«التاريخية» داخل قصر العدل بلبنان، كُشف الستار عن التفاصيل الدقيقة التي سبقت إعلان براءة الفنان فضل شاكر من تهمة محاولة قتل «هلال حمود». وهي القضية التي شغلت الرأي العام وأعادت اسم «ملك الرومانسية» إلى واجهة الأحداث القضائية مجدداً.
كشف الإعلامي اللبناني صبحي قبلاوي، المطلع على مجريات الجلسة التي ترأسها القاضي بلال ضناوي، أن نقطة التحول الكبرى كانت في شهادة المجني عليه «هلال حمود» نفسه. ففي لحظة حبست الأنفاس، أكد حمود أمام المحكمة أنه «لا يعرف فضل شاكر شخصياً»، وأن صلته الوحيدة به هي «سماع صوته عبر الأغاني فقط». هذه الإفادة كانت بمثابة «رصاصة الرحمة» التي أُطلقت على الاتهام، حيث أثارت شكوكاً قانونية حول دقة هوية الشخص المتهم في الحادثة.
غياب الفنان وحضور القانون
بينما غاب فضل شاكر عن الجلسة، حضرت وكيلته المحامية أماتا مبارك، التي اعتبرت الحكم براءة «انتصاراً للحق» لعدم وجود أي دليل مادي يدين موكلها. واستند القاضي في حكمه العلني إلى أن الأدلة المقدمة لا ترقى لمستوى الإدانة، مما مهد الطريق لإغلاق هذا الملف الشائك.
وسلطت الجلسة الضوء أيضاً على الجانب الإنساني، حيث أشار قبلاوي إلى أن الفنان اللبناني أمضى نحو 10 أعوام داخل مخيم «عين الحلوة» في ظروف معيشية وأمنية معقدة، بانتظار هذه اللحظة التي تبرئه من واحدة من أخطر التهم الموجهة إليه.
هل انتهت الأزمة؟
رغم فرحة المحبين بالبراءة، إلا أن «رحلة العودة» لم تكتمل بعد؛ إذ لا يزال فضل شاكر يواجه:
4 ملفات مفتوحة: أمام المحكمة العسكرية اللبنانية في قضايا أخرى.
ترقب قضائي: بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه الجلسات المقبلة واحتمالية تقديم طلب «إخلاء سبيل» شامل، بناء على كيفية سيرها.
براءة فضل شاكر في هذه القضية هي خطوة أولى نحو «فك الحصار» القانوني عنه، لكنها مجرد خطوة أولى في مسار طويل، وتفتح الباب لتساؤلات أكبر: هل ستؤجل التعقيدات العسكرية عودة «صوت الجيل» إلى المسارح؟
In a session described as "historic" inside the Palace of Justice in Lebanon, the intricate details preceding the announcement of artist Fadl Shaker's acquittal from the charge of attempting to kill "Hilal Hamoud" were revealed. This case has captured public attention and brought the name of the "King of Romance" back to the forefront of judicial events once again.
Lebanese journalist Sobhi Qablawi, who was privy to the proceedings of the session presided over by Judge Bilal Danawi, revealed that the major turning point was the testimony of the victim "Hilal Hamoud" himself. In a breath-holding moment, Hamoud confirmed before the court that he "does not know Fadl Shaker personally," and that his only connection to him is "hearing his voice through songs only." This statement served as the "final bullet" that was fired at the accusation, raising legal doubts about the accuracy of the identity of the person accused in the incident.
The Absence of the Artist and the Presence of the Law
While Fadl Shaker was absent from the session, his attorney Amata Mubarak attended, considering the acquittal a "victory for justice" due to the lack of any material evidence incriminating her client. The judge based his public ruling on the fact that the evidence presented did not reach the level of conviction, paving the way for the closure of this complex file.
The session also shed light on the human aspect, as Qablawi pointed out that the Lebanese artist spent nearly 10 years inside the "Ain al-Hilweh" camp under complicated living and security conditions, awaiting this moment that exonerates him from one of the most serious charges against him.
Has the Crisis Ended?
Despite the joy of his supporters at the acquittal, the "journey back" is not yet complete; Fadl Shaker still faces:
4 open cases: before the Lebanese military court on other issues.
Judicial anticipation: awaiting the outcomes of the upcoming sessions and the possibility of filing a comprehensive "release request," depending on how they proceed.
Fadl Shaker's acquittal in this case is a first step towards "lifting the legal siege" against him, but it is merely the first step in a long journey, raising larger questions: Will military complications delay the return of the "Voice of the Generation" to the stages?