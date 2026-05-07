In confessions that shook the foundations of the Spanish Civil Guard, ongoing investigations into the "Drug Tunnel" case linking the occupied city of Ceuta to Morocco revealed shocking details about the involvement of a retired officer in a secret alliance with one of the most dangerous smuggling barons nicknamed "Messi of Hashish."

Luxury Gifts and Meetings in Tangier

In front of the court, the officer had no choice but to admit to receiving a luxury watch worth 40,000 euros (about 430,000 dirhams) as a gift following a secret meeting with the infamous baron in the Moroccan city of Tangier. While the accused tried to justify the relationship as "professional consultations," audio recordings revealed his involvement in planning to transport massive shipments along the African coast.

The ironic twist in the investigations was the officer's justification for the encrypted messages exchanged with the network, where he claimed that discussions about "shipments" were related to "seasonal fruits," a narrative that investigators mocked, especially with the Drug Enforcement Unit (UDYCO) monitoring the sudden wealth that had come into the officer's life, which included luxurious Audi cars, real estate, and large sums of money.

The investigations did not stop at "Messi of Hashish," but also uncovered the officer's connection to the "Drug Engineer," the mastermind behind the secret structure of the tunnel that was used to smuggle tons of hashish away from the eyes of surveillance.

This case puts the integrity of some security personnel at stake and reveals how the boundaries between law and crime dissolve in the face of the temptations of money and luxury watches, in a file that is still likely to bring down "big heads" in the coming days.