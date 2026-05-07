في اعترافات زلزلت أركان الحرس المدني الإسباني، كشفت التحقيقات الجارية في ملف «نفق المخدرات» الرابط بين مدينة سبتة المحتلة والمغرب تفاصيل صادمة حول تورط ضابط متقاعد في تحالف سري مع أحد أخطر بارونات التهريب الملقب بــ«ميسي الحشيش».
هدايا فاخرة ولقاءات في طنجة
أمام المحكمة، لم يجد الضابط مفرا من الاعتراف بتلقيه ساعة فاخرة بقيمة 40 ألف يورو (نحو 430 ألف درهم) كهدية عقب لقاء سري جمعه بالبارون الشهير في مدينة طنجة المغربية. وبينما حاول المتهم تبرير العلاقة بأنها «استشارات مهنية»، كشفت تسجيلات صوتية تورطه في التخطيط لنقل شحنات ضخمة عبر الساحل الإفريقي.
المفارقة الساخرة في التحقيقات كانت تبرير الضابط للرسائل المشفرة التي تبادلها مع الشبكة، حيث ادعى أن الحديث عن «الشحنات» كان يتعلق بـ«فواكه موسمية»، وهي الرواية التي سخر منها المحققون، خصوصا مع رصد وحدة مكافحة المخدرات (UDYCO) لثراء فاحش طرأ على حياة الضابط، شمل سيارات «أودي» فارهة وعقارات ومبالغ مالية ضخمة.
ولم تتوقف التحقيقات عند «ميسي الحشيش»، بل كشفت عن ارتباط الضابط بـ«مهندس المخدرات»، وهو العقل المدبر للبنية السرية للنفق الذي كان يُستخدم لتهريب أطنان الحشيش بعيدا عن أعين الرقابة.
وتضع هذه القضية نزاهة بعض العناصر الأمنية على المحك، وتكشف كيف تذوب الحدود بين القانون والجريمة أمام إغراءات المال والساعات الفاخرة، في ملف لا يزال مرشحا لإسقاط «رؤوس كبيرة» في الأيام القادمة.
In confessions that shook the foundations of the Spanish Civil Guard, ongoing investigations into the "Drug Tunnel" case linking the occupied city of Ceuta to Morocco revealed shocking details about the involvement of a retired officer in a secret alliance with one of the most dangerous smuggling barons nicknamed "Messi of Hashish."
Luxury Gifts and Meetings in Tangier
In front of the court, the officer had no choice but to admit to receiving a luxury watch worth 40,000 euros (about 430,000 dirhams) as a gift following a secret meeting with the infamous baron in the Moroccan city of Tangier. While the accused tried to justify the relationship as "professional consultations," audio recordings revealed his involvement in planning to transport massive shipments along the African coast.
The ironic twist in the investigations was the officer's justification for the encrypted messages exchanged with the network, where he claimed that discussions about "shipments" were related to "seasonal fruits," a narrative that investigators mocked, especially with the Drug Enforcement Unit (UDYCO) monitoring the sudden wealth that had come into the officer's life, which included luxurious Audi cars, real estate, and large sums of money.
The investigations did not stop at "Messi of Hashish," but also uncovered the officer's connection to the "Drug Engineer," the mastermind behind the secret structure of the tunnel that was used to smuggle tons of hashish away from the eyes of surveillance.
This case puts the integrity of some security personnel at stake and reveals how the boundaries between law and crime dissolve in the face of the temptations of money and luxury watches, in a file that is still likely to bring down "big heads" in the coming days.