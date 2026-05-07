في اعترافات زلزلت أركان الحرس المدني الإسباني، كشفت التحقيقات الجارية في ملف «نفق المخدرات» الرابط بين مدينة سبتة المحتلة والمغرب تفاصيل صادمة حول تورط ضابط متقاعد في تحالف سري مع أحد أخطر بارونات التهريب الملقب بــ«ميسي الحشيش».

هدايا فاخرة ولقاءات في طنجة

أمام المحكمة، لم يجد الضابط مفرا من الاعتراف بتلقيه ساعة فاخرة بقيمة 40 ألف يورو (نحو 430 ألف درهم) كهدية عقب لقاء سري جمعه بالبارون الشهير في مدينة طنجة المغربية. وبينما حاول المتهم تبرير العلاقة بأنها «استشارات مهنية»، كشفت تسجيلات صوتية تورطه في التخطيط لنقل شحنات ضخمة عبر الساحل الإفريقي.

المفارقة الساخرة في التحقيقات كانت تبرير الضابط للرسائل المشفرة التي تبادلها مع الشبكة، حيث ادعى أن الحديث عن «الشحنات» كان يتعلق بـ«فواكه موسمية»، وهي الرواية التي سخر منها المحققون، خصوصا مع رصد وحدة مكافحة المخدرات (UDYCO) لثراء فاحش طرأ على حياة الضابط، شمل سيارات «أودي» فارهة وعقارات ومبالغ مالية ضخمة.

ولم تتوقف التحقيقات عند «ميسي الحشيش»، بل كشفت عن ارتباط الضابط بـ«مهندس المخدرات»، وهو العقل المدبر للبنية السرية للنفق الذي كان يُستخدم لتهريب أطنان الحشيش بعيدا عن أعين الرقابة.

وتضع هذه القضية نزاهة بعض العناصر الأمنية على المحك، وتكشف كيف تذوب الحدود بين القانون والجريمة أمام إغراءات المال والساعات الفاخرة، في ملف لا يزال مرشحا لإسقاط «رؤوس كبيرة» في الأيام القادمة.