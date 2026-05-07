وقعت شركة المراعي اتفاقية تعاون مع الجمعية الخيرية لرعاية مرضى الروماتيزم لتوفير الأدوية اللازمة للأطفال المصابين بمرض الروماتيزم بهدف الإسهام في تحسين جودة حياتهم، وتقليص المضاعفات الناجمة عن ضعف وصولهم إلى الخدمات الطبية اللازمة أو الانتظار لأوقات أطول. وتعد هذه الاتفاقية إحدى مبادرات شركة المراعي في مجال الرعاية الصحية والذي يعد أحد المجالات المهمة لمبادرات الشركة في المسؤولية الاجتماعية.
وُقعت الاتفاقية في مقر الجمعية بالرياض، ومن المقرر أن تمتد هذه الشراكة لسنة كاملة، بحيث يُوجه الدعم للأطفال المصابين من الأسر ذات الدخل المحدود غير القادرين على تحمل تكلفة العلاج طويل الأمد. وتضمن المبادرة استمرارية حصول الأطفال على الأدوية اللازمة للعلاج، وبالتالي تحسين حالتهم الصحية وجودة حياتهم، والحد من المضاعفات الممكنة مع مرور الوقت.
ويُعد الروماتيزم مرضًا مزمنًا يؤثر على الحركة وجودة الحياة في حال عدم التصدي لأعراضه ومضاعفاته بالشكل الصحيح، وانطلاقًا من إيمان شركة المراعي بدور القطاع الخاص ومسؤوليته في صناعة أثر اجتماعي مستدام تأتي هذه المبادرة مع الجمعية لضمان الوصول للمستفيدين الأشد حاجة للدعم، وتمكينهم من الحصول على فرص أفضل.
تجسد هذه الاتفاقية التزام المراعي بدعم مبادرات الرعاية الصحية التي تعد أحد المجالات التي تستهدفها الشركة في برامج المسؤولية الاجتماعية إلى جانب عدد من المجالات التنموية الأخرى.
Almarai Company has signed a cooperation agreement with the charitable association for the care of rheumatism patients to provide necessary medications for children suffering from rheumatism, aiming to contribute to improving their quality of life and reducing complications resulting from their limited access to necessary medical services or longer waiting times. This agreement is one of Almarai's initiatives in the healthcare sector, which is considered one of the important areas for the company's social responsibility initiatives.
The agreement was signed at the association's headquarters in Riyadh, and this partnership is set to last for a full year, directing support to children from low-income families who are unable to bear the costs of long-term treatment. The initiative ensures the continuity of access to necessary medications for the treatment of children, thereby improving their health condition and quality of life, and reducing possible complications over time.
Rheumatism is a chronic disease that affects mobility and quality of life if its symptoms and complications are not addressed correctly. Based on Almarai's belief in the role of the private sector and its responsibility in creating a sustainable social impact, this initiative with the association aims to ensure access for the most needy beneficiaries of support and empower them to obtain better opportunities.
This agreement embodies Almarai's commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives, which is one of the areas the company targets in its social responsibility programs, alongside several other developmental areas.