Almarai Company has signed a cooperation agreement with the charitable association for the care of rheumatism patients to provide necessary medications for children suffering from rheumatism, aiming to contribute to improving their quality of life and reducing complications resulting from their limited access to necessary medical services or longer waiting times. This agreement is one of Almarai's initiatives in the healthcare sector, which is considered one of the important areas for the company's social responsibility initiatives.

The agreement was signed at the association's headquarters in Riyadh, and this partnership is set to last for a full year, directing support to children from low-income families who are unable to bear the costs of long-term treatment. The initiative ensures the continuity of access to necessary medications for the treatment of children, thereby improving their health condition and quality of life, and reducing possible complications over time.

Rheumatism is a chronic disease that affects mobility and quality of life if its symptoms and complications are not addressed correctly. Based on Almarai's belief in the role of the private sector and its responsibility in creating a sustainable social impact, this initiative with the association aims to ensure access for the most needy beneficiaries of support and empower them to obtain better opportunities.

This agreement embodies Almarai's commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives, which is one of the areas the company targets in its social responsibility programs, alongside several other developmental areas.