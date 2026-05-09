حسمت محكمة في ولاية كاليفورنيا قضية مرفوعة ضد النجم العالمي ويل سميث، بعد أن قضت برفض دعوى عازف الكمان الشهير براين كينغ جوزيف، الذي اتهمه بالتحرش الجنسي وإنهاء عقد عمل بشكل تعسفي، معتبرة أن ما قدم من ادعاءات غير مدعومة بأدلة قانونية كافية.

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى شكوى قدمها أحد أعضاء فريقه السابق، زاعماً تعرضه لموقف محرج أثناء مشاركته في جولة فنية عام 2025، داخل فندق في لاس فيغاس، إذ تحدث عن العثور على أغراض غريبة داخل غرفته أثناء غيابه، وربطها ببيئة عمل غير مناسبة.

موقف المحكمة

ومن جانبها، أوضحت المحكمة أن الأوراق المقدمة لا تستند إلى أدلة قوية، ولا تثبت وقوع أي مخالفة قانونية، مشيرة إلى وجود تناقضات في التفاصيل الواردة، وعدم وجود ما يدل على سلوك غير قانوني أو استهداف مباشر من أي طرف، كما لم يتم تقديم أي دليل يربط إنهاء العمل بتقديم شكوى رسمية.


إمكانية إعادة الدعوى

ورغم أن الحكم جاء لصالح ويل سميث، إلا أن لم تغلق القضية بشكل نهائي، إذ سمح القاضي بإمكانية تعديل الدعوى خلال 30 يوماً في حال ظهور أدلة جديدة، وإعادة تقديمها من جديد، وإلا يصبح القرار نهائياً بإسقاطها بالكامل.

يشار إلى أن اسم براين جوزيف لمع بعد مشاركته في الموسم الـ13 من برنامج America’s Got Talent عام 2018 ووصوله إلى المراكز الثلاثة الأولى، قبل أن ينضم في ديسمبر 2024 إلى الجولة الفنية للنجم ويل سميث، إذ شارك في العروض الموسيقية عازفاً على المسرح.