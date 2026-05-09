A court in California has ruled on a case brought against global star Will Smith, dismissing the lawsuit filed by famous violinist Brian King Joseph, who accused him of sexual harassment and wrongful termination of employment, considering that the allegations presented were not supported by sufficient legal evidence.

The details of the case date back to a complaint filed by a former member of his team, claiming to have experienced an embarrassing situation during a tour in 2025, inside a hotel in Las Vegas, where he spoke about finding strange items in his room during his absence, linking it to an inappropriate work environment.

The Court's Position

For its part, the court clarified that the submitted documents do not rely on strong evidence and do not prove the occurrence of any legal violation, pointing out inconsistencies in the details provided and the absence of any indication of illegal behavior or direct targeting by any party. Additionally, no evidence was presented linking the termination of employment to the filing of an official complaint.





Possibility of Re-filing the Lawsuit

Although the ruling came in favor of Will Smith, the case has not been closed definitively, as the judge allowed the possibility of amending the lawsuit within 30 days if new evidence emerges, and re-filing it anew; otherwise, the decision will be final in dismissing it entirely.

It is noteworthy that Brian Joseph's name rose to prominence after his participation in the 13th season of America’s Got Talent in 2018, where he reached the top three, before joining Will Smith's tour in December 2024, participating in the musical performances on stage.