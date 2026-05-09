كشفت الفنانة هدى حسين أحدث مشاريعها الفنية، معلنة عودتها إلى خشبة المسرح خلال عيد الأضحى القادم عبر مسرحية «أميرة قلبي زين».

بوستر المسرحية

ونشرت حسين، عبر حسابها الرسمي على إكس، الملصق الدعائي الأول للمسرحية، وأرفقته برسالة عاطفية عبّرت فيها عن حماسها لهذا العمل المرتقب.

ومن المقرر عرض المسرحية على الأرينا كويت خلال عطلة عيد الأضحى 2026، لتشكل إضافة جديدة إلى حضور هدى حسين المستمر في المشهد المسرحي الخليجي.

نجاح درامي

وحققت هدى حسين نجاحاً واسعاً عبر مشاركتها في مسلسل «الغميضة» المعروض رمضان الماضي بمشاركة محمود بوشهري، فاطمة الصفي، ليلى عبدالله، لولوة الملا، عبدالرحمن العقل، ميس كمر، أحمد النجار، شوق الهادي وآخرين.

قصة المسلسل

ودارت أحداث العمل حول شخصية «وداد»، وهي أم فاقدة للبصر قدمتها الفنانة هدى حسين، التي تواجه استغلال بناتها لها وسط صراعات عائلية وأحداث متداخلة تكشف تعقيدات العلاقات داخل الأسرة.