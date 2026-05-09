The artist Huda Hussein revealed her latest artistic projects, announcing her return to the stage during the upcoming Eid al-Adha with the play "Amirat Qalbi Zain."

Play Poster

Hussein shared the first promotional poster for the play on her official account on X, accompanied by an emotional message expressing her excitement for this anticipated work.

The play is scheduled to be performed at the Arena Kuwait during the Eid al-Adha holiday in 2026, marking a new addition to Huda Hussein's ongoing presence in the Gulf theater scene.

Drama Success

Huda Hussein achieved wide success through her participation in the series "Al-Ghamidah," which aired last Ramadan, featuring Mahmoud Boushehri, Fatima Al-Saffi, Leila Abdullah, Lulwa Al-Mulla, Abdulrahman Al-Aql, Mais Kamar, Ahmed Al-Najjar, Shoug Al-Hadi, and others.

Series Story

The events of the work revolve around the character "Widad," a blind mother portrayed by artist Huda Hussein, who faces the exploitation of her daughters amid family conflicts and intertwined events that reveal the complexities of relationships within the family.