كشفت الفنانة هدى حسين أحدث مشاريعها الفنية، معلنة عودتها إلى خشبة المسرح خلال عيد الأضحى القادم عبر مسرحية «أميرة قلبي زين».
بوستر المسرحية
ونشرت حسين، عبر حسابها الرسمي على إكس، الملصق الدعائي الأول للمسرحية، وأرفقته برسالة عاطفية عبّرت فيها عن حماسها لهذا العمل المرتقب.
ومن المقرر عرض المسرحية على الأرينا كويت خلال عطلة عيد الأضحى 2026، لتشكل إضافة جديدة إلى حضور هدى حسين المستمر في المشهد المسرحي الخليجي.
نجاح درامي
وحققت هدى حسين نجاحاً واسعاً عبر مشاركتها في مسلسل «الغميضة» المعروض رمضان الماضي بمشاركة محمود بوشهري، فاطمة الصفي، ليلى عبدالله، لولوة الملا، عبدالرحمن العقل، ميس كمر، أحمد النجار، شوق الهادي وآخرين.
قصة المسلسل
ودارت أحداث العمل حول شخصية «وداد»، وهي أم فاقدة للبصر قدمتها الفنانة هدى حسين، التي تواجه استغلال بناتها لها وسط صراعات عائلية وأحداث متداخلة تكشف تعقيدات العلاقات داخل الأسرة.
The artist Huda Hussein revealed her latest artistic projects, announcing her return to the stage during the upcoming Eid al-Adha with the play "Amirat Qalbi Zain."
Play Poster
Hussein shared the first promotional poster for the play on her official account on X, accompanied by an emotional message expressing her excitement for this anticipated work.
The play is scheduled to be performed at the Arena Kuwait during the Eid al-Adha holiday in 2026, marking a new addition to Huda Hussein's ongoing presence in the Gulf theater scene.
Drama Success
Huda Hussein achieved wide success through her participation in the series "Al-Ghamidah," which aired last Ramadan, featuring Mahmoud Boushehri, Fatima Al-Saffi, Leila Abdullah, Lulwa Al-Mulla, Abdulrahman Al-Aql, Mais Kamar, Ahmed Al-Najjar, Shoug Al-Hadi, and others.
Series Story
The events of the work revolve around the character "Widad," a blind mother portrayed by artist Huda Hussein, who faces the exploitation of her daughters amid family conflicts and intertwined events that reveal the complexities of relationships within the family.