The Muslim World League welcomed the agreement on the exchange of detainees in Yemen, which was signed in the Jordanian capital, "Amman".

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, praised the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, in reaching this agreement that contributes to building trust and ending the humanitarian suffering of the detainees and their families.