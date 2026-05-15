رحّبَتْ رابطة العالم الإسلامي باتفاق تبادُل المُحتَجَزِين في اليمن، الذي جرى توقيعُه في العاصمة الأردنية «عمّان».

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ثمّنَ الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، جهودَ المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ومكتب المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن، واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، للتّوصّل لهذا الاتفاق الذي يُسهِم في تعزيز الثقة وإنهاء المعاناة الإنسانيّة للمُحتَجَزِين وأُسَرِهم.