رحّبَتْ رابطة العالم الإسلامي باتفاق تبادُل المُحتَجَزِين في اليمن، الذي جرى توقيعُه في العاصمة الأردنية «عمّان».
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ثمّنَ الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، جهودَ المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ومكتب المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن، واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، للتّوصّل لهذا الاتفاق الذي يُسهِم في تعزيز الثقة وإنهاء المعاناة الإنسانيّة للمُحتَجَزِين وأُسَرِهم.
The Muslim World League welcomed the agreement on the exchange of detainees in Yemen, which was signed in the Jordanian capital, "Amman".
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, praised the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, in reaching this agreement that contributes to building trust and ending the humanitarian suffering of the detainees and their families.