أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم، بأخيه الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر الشقيقة.

وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ومجالات التعاون المشترك بين المملكة ودولة قطر الشقيقة.

كما جرى خلال الاتصال، استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية وتطور الأحداث في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة حاليًا لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار.