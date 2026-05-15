Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud made a phone call today to his brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar.

During the call, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the areas of joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the sisterly State of Qatar.

The call also reviewed the latest developments in regional and international situations, the evolving events in the region, and the current efforts to enhance security and stability.