The Ministry of Interior has issued a guide with instructions and guidelines that contribute to maintaining the security and safety of the guests of Allah and facilitating the performance of the Hajj rituals for this year 1447 AH in safety, ease, and reassurance.

The guide includes instructions on how to reach the Holy Mosque in Mecca, and it introduces the designated pedestrian paths for the guests of Allah to reach the areas for Tawaf and Sa'i.

The guide reviews peak times at the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, guidelines for using vehicles to transport pilgrims, and specific instructions for managing and organizing pedestrians and crowds that require adherence to the specified times for performing Tawaf and Sa'i, as well as during the stoning of the Jamaraat throughout all stages of performing the obligatory rituals. It also includes several guidelines that contribute to maintaining security and safety and performing the rituals with ease and reassurance, along with an introduction to the regulations and instructions for performing Hajj (No Hajj without a permit) and the penalties imposed on violators.

The Ministry of Interior urges everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions and to report any violations by calling (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom.

The guide can be accessed through the following link:https://moi.gov.sa/SharePointMedia/.