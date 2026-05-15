أصدرت وزارة الداخلية دليلًا بالتعليمات والإرشادات التي تسهم في المحافظة على أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن وتسهيل أداء مناسك الحج لهذا العام 1447 هـ بأمان ويسر وطمأنينة.
واحتوى الدليل على إرشادات لكيفية الوصول إلى الحرم المكي الشريف، والتعريف بمسارات وممرات المشاة المخصصة لوصول ضيوف الرحمن إلى أماكن الطواف والسعي.
ويستعرض الدليل أوقات الذروة في المسجد الحرام وساحاته، وإرشادات استخدام المركبات في نقل الحجاج، والتعليمات الخاصة بإدارة وتنظيم المشاة والحشود التي تقتضي التقيد بأوقات التفويج المحددة لأداء الطواف والسعي وعند رمي الجمرات خلال مراحل أداء الفريضة كافة، بجانب عدد من الإرشادات التي تسهم في المحافظة على الأمن والسلامة وأداء النسك بيسر وطمأنينة، والتعريف بأنظمة وتعليمات أداء الحج (لا حج بلا تصريح) والعقوبات المقررة على مخالفيها.
وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها من خلال الاتصال على الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
ويمكن الاطلاع على الدليل من خلال الرابط التالي:https://moi.gov.sa/SharePointMedia/.
The Ministry of Interior has issued a guide with instructions and guidelines that contribute to maintaining the security and safety of the guests of Allah and facilitating the performance of the Hajj rituals for this year 1447 AH in safety, ease, and reassurance.
The guide includes instructions on how to reach the Holy Mosque in Mecca, and it introduces the designated pedestrian paths for the guests of Allah to reach the areas for Tawaf and Sa'i.
The guide reviews peak times at the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, guidelines for using vehicles to transport pilgrims, and specific instructions for managing and organizing pedestrians and crowds that require adherence to the specified times for performing Tawaf and Sa'i, as well as during the stoning of the Jamaraat throughout all stages of performing the obligatory rituals. It also includes several guidelines that contribute to maintaining security and safety and performing the rituals with ease and reassurance, along with an introduction to the regulations and instructions for performing Hajj (No Hajj without a permit) and the penalties imposed on violators.
The Ministry of Interior urges everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions and to report any violations by calling (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom.
The guide can be accessed through the following link:https://moi.gov.sa/SharePointMedia/.