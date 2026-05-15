The "Vacant Property Fee List" has officially come into effect in Saudi Arabia as of today (Friday). This decision is not a new tax, but rather a regulatory earthquake that will rearrange the real estate market in the Kingdom, forcing major owners to end the era of monopoly and open the doors of closed buildings.

Under the new regulation, owners can no longer leave their buildings (whether residential or commercial) vacant without a convincing reason. If a building remains unused for (6) months during the year, its owner will be included in the list of "obligated" to pay the fees.

How much will you pay?

The decision established an accurate financial equation, as the fees will be calculated based on the "market rent" (the value at which the property could have been rented), with a maximum limit of 5% of the total value of the building.

For example: If you have a building worth 10 million riyals, you may find yourself required to pay hundreds of thousands annually simply because you refuse to utilize it.

The ministry has set smart criteria to detect "evasion," as consumption rates of services (electricity and water) will be monitored. If consumption is below the minimum allowed threshold, the property will be considered "vacant" even if its owner claims otherwise.

Where will this money go?

The pleasant surprise for citizens is that all amounts of fees and fines collected will not go to the public treasury, but will be fully pumped into "housing projects," meaning that "monopolists" will indirectly fund the construction of new homes for citizens.

5 cases that save you from the "fees"

Actual occupancy: The building must be rented or inhabited and documented.

Official sale: Transfer of ownership to a new owner cancels the previous fees.

Compelling obstacles: Existence of a legal dispute or regulatory barrier preventing you from utilizing the property.

Main residence: If the building is your registered national address and you stopped using it for an urgent reason.

Occupancy certificate: Obtaining a recent occupancy certificate during the reference year.

This decision aims to increase the supply of apartments and offices in the market, which will inevitably lead to a decrease in rents and revitalize neighborhoods that have seemed like "ghosts" despite the beauty of their buildings.