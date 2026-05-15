دخلت «لائحة رسوم العقارات الشاغرة» حيز التنفيذ رسمياً في السعودية اعتباراً من اليوم (الجمعة). وهذا القرار ليس ضريبة جديدة، بل هو زلزال تنظيمي سيعيد ترتيب سوق العقارات في المملكة، ويجبر كبار الملاك على إنهاء عصر الاحتكار وفتح أبواب المباني المغلقة.

وبموجب اللائحة الجديدة، لم يعد بإمكان الملاك ترك مبانيهم (سواء كانت سكنية أو تجارية) شاغرة دون سبب مقنع. وإذا ظل المبنى غير مستغل لمدة (6) أشهر خلال السنة، فسيتم إدراج صاحبه ضمن قائمة «المكلفين» بدفع الرسوم.

كم ستدفع؟

القرار وضع معادلة مالية دقيقة، حيث ستُقدر الرسوم بناءً على «أجرة المثل» (القيمة التي كان يمكن أن يؤجر بها العقار)، بحد أقصى يصل إلى 5% من القيمة الإجمالية للمبنى.

مثال: إذا كان لديك مبنى قيمته 10 ملايين ريال، قد تجد نفسك مطالباً بدفع مئات الآلاف سنوياً لمجرد أنك ترفض استغلاله.

ووضعت الوزارة معايير ذكية لكشف «التحايل»، حيث سيتم مراقبة معدلات استهلاك الخدمات (الكهرباء والمياه). ولو كان الاستهلاك أقل من الحد الأدنى المسموح به، سيُعتبر العقار «شاغراً» حتى لو ادعى صاحبه غير ذلك.

أين ستذهب هذه الأموال؟

المفاجأة السارة للمواطنين هي أن جميع مبالغ الرسوم والغرامات المحصلة لن تذهب لخزينة عامة، بل سيتم ضخها بالكامل في «مشروعات الإسكان»، مما يعني أن «المحتكرين» سيمولون بناء منازل جديدة للمواطنين بشكل غير مباشر.

5 حالات تنقذك من «الرسوم»

  • الإشغال الفعلي: أن يكون المبنى مستأجراً أو مسكوناً وموثقاً.
  • البيع الرسمي: انتقال الملكية لمالك جديد يسقط عنك الرسوم السابقة.
  • الموانع القهرية: وجود نزاع قضائي أو عائق نظامي يمنعك من استغلال العقار.
  • السكن الرئيسي: إذا كان المبنى هو عنوانك الوطني المسجل وتوقفت عن استخدامه لسبب ملحّ.
  • شهادة الإشغال: الحصول على شهادة إشغال حديثة خلال السنة المرجعية.

ويهدف هذا القرار إلى زيادة المعروض من الشقق والمكاتب في السوق، مما سيؤدي حتماً إلى انخفاض الإيجارات وتنشيط الأحياء التي كانت تبدو كـ«أشباح» رغم جمال مبانيها.