The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Kharif, held a virtual meeting with the Minister of Industry and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and the Minister of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to discuss ways to enhance industrial cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to expand investment partnerships in several priority sectors, foremost among them fertilizers.

The meeting praised the strength of the historical relations that bind the Kingdom and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as the deep economic bilateral ties, reviewing opportunities to enhance industrial cooperation and exchange experiences in several areas, including human capacity development, building advanced industrial cities, and ready-made factories.

The meeting discussed the main challenges facing exporters in both countries and ways to secure exports, ensuring the flow of Saudi and Pakistani goods, emphasizing the importance of enhancing integration in regional and international supply chains and supporting their stability and sustainability.

Attending the meeting from the Saudi side were the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, Engineer Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salama, and the CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, Engineer Badr bin Suleiman Al-Harbash, while members of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) attended from the Pakistani side.