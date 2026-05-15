عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريف اجتماعًا افتراضيًا مع وزير الصناعة والإنتاج، هارون أختر خان، ووزير التغير المناخي والتنسيق البيئي مصدق مسعود مالك في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون الصناعي بين البلدين، وفرص توسيع الشراكة الاستثمارية في عددٍ من القطاعات ذات الأولوية، في مقدمتها الأسمدة.
وأثنى الاجتماع على متانة العلاقات التاريخية التي تربط بين المملكة وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والروابط الثنائية الاقتصادية العميقة، مستعرضًا فرص تعزيز التعاون الصناعي، وتبادل الخبرات في عددٍ من المجالات: تشمل تنمية القدرات البشرية، وبناء المدن الصناعية المتطورة، والمصانع الجاهزة.
وناقش الاجتماع أبرز التحديات التي تواجه المصدِّرين في البلدين، وسبل تأمين الصادرات، بما يضمن تدفق السلع السعودية والباكستانية، منوهًا بأهمية تعزيز التكامل في سلاسل الإمداد الإقليمية والدولية، ودعم استقرارها واستدامتها.
وحضر الاجتماع من الجانب السعودي نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لشؤون الصناعة المهندس خليل بن إبراهيم بن سلمة، والرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تنمية الصادرات السعودية المهندس بدر بن سليمان الحربش، فيما حضر من الجانب الباكستاني أعضاء في مجلس تيسير الاستثمار الخاص SIFC.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Kharif, held a virtual meeting with the Minister of Industry and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and the Minister of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to discuss ways to enhance industrial cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to expand investment partnerships in several priority sectors, foremost among them fertilizers.
The meeting praised the strength of the historical relations that bind the Kingdom and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as the deep economic bilateral ties, reviewing opportunities to enhance industrial cooperation and exchange experiences in several areas, including human capacity development, building advanced industrial cities, and ready-made factories.
The meeting discussed the main challenges facing exporters in both countries and ways to secure exports, ensuring the flow of Saudi and Pakistani goods, emphasizing the importance of enhancing integration in regional and international supply chains and supporting their stability and sustainability.
Attending the meeting from the Saudi side were the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, Engineer Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salama, and the CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, Engineer Badr bin Suleiman Al-Harbash, while members of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) attended from the Pakistani side.