عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريف اجتماعًا افتراضيًا مع وزير الصناعة والإنتاج، هارون أختر خان، ووزير التغير المناخي والتنسيق البيئي مصدق مسعود مالك في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون الصناعي بين البلدين، وفرص توسيع الشراكة الاستثمارية في عددٍ من القطاعات ذات الأولوية، في مقدمتها الأسمدة.

وأثنى الاجتماع على متانة العلاقات التاريخية التي تربط بين المملكة وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والروابط الثنائية الاقتصادية العميقة، مستعرضًا فرص تعزيز التعاون الصناعي، وتبادل الخبرات في عددٍ من المجالات: تشمل تنمية القدرات البشرية، وبناء المدن الصناعية المتطورة، والمصانع الجاهزة.

وناقش الاجتماع أبرز التحديات التي تواجه المصدِّرين في البلدين، وسبل تأمين الصادرات، بما يضمن تدفق السلع السعودية والباكستانية، منوهًا بأهمية تعزيز التكامل في سلاسل الإمداد الإقليمية والدولية، ودعم استقرارها واستدامتها.

وحضر الاجتماع من الجانب السعودي نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لشؤون الصناعة المهندس خليل بن إبراهيم بن سلمة، والرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تنمية الصادرات السعودية المهندس بدر بن سليمان الحربش، فيما حضر من الجانب الباكستاني أعضاء في مجلس تيسير الاستثمار الخاص SIFC.