The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has approved the registration of the drug Etkamah "Kamisstrant" for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer that is hormone receptor-positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, when a genetic mutation occurs in the estrogen receptor 1 gene during first-line hormonal therapy, in conjunction with the approved standard treatment.

This approval represents a priority for the food and drug authority at the level of leading global regulatory bodies; reflecting its commitment to accelerating access to innovative treatment options for patients in the Kingdom through the promising drugs program.

The drug is a selective inhibitor of estrogen receptors found in breast cancer cells, as it works to inhibit these receptors inside the cells in their normal or mutated forms, which contribute to the growth and proliferation of cancer cells, thereby limiting tumor growth and spread.

The authority stated: "The decision to approve the registration of the drug came after a comprehensive evaluation of its efficacy, safety, and quality, based on the total evidence and data submitted to the authority, where the key indicators showed a statistically significant reduction in the risk of disease progression by 56% compared to continuing standard hormonal therapy."

It clarified that the median time to progression-free survival was about 16 months for patients who used the drug, compared to about 9 months for patients who used standard treatment, among those who had a mutation in the estrogen receptor 1 gene during first-line hormonal therapy, in conjunction with the approved standard treatment.

It added that the results of secondary indicators related to the time to the second progression of the disease supported the therapeutic benefit of the drug, showing an additional reduction in risk by 37%, and reported outcome measures from patients indicated an improvement in quality of life and a delay in the deterioration of overall health status and disease-related symptoms.

Clinical studies revealed that the most common side effects included visual effects, such as: transient lights or persistence of the image for a brief period after the visual stimulus has disappeared, in addition to other mild visual effects, as well as a slow heart rate in some patients.

This approval embodies the authority's efforts to support pharmaceutical innovation and enable patients to access modern treatment options through the promising drugs program, enhancing the quality of healthcare and improving the efficiency of treatment services, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.