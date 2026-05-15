اعتمدت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء تسجيل مستحضر إتكاماه «كاميزسترانت» لعلاج المرضى البالغين المصابين بسرطان الثدي المتقدم موضعيًا أو النقيلي من النوع الإيجابي لمستقبلات الهرمونات، والسلبي لمستقبل عامل نمو البشرة البشري الثاني، عند ظهور طفرة جينية في جين مستقبل الإستروجين الأول أثناء العلاج الهرموني في الخط الأول، بالتزامن مع العلاج القياسي المعتمد.
ويشكل هذا الاعتماد أسبقية للغذاء والدواء على مستوى الجهات الرقابية الرائدة عالميًا؛ بما يعكس التزامها بتسريع وصول الخيارات العلاجية المبتكرة للمرضى في المملكة من خلال برنامج الأدوية الواعدة.
ويُعد المستحضر مثبطاً انتقائيًا لمستقبلات هرمون الإستروجين الموجودة في خلايا سرطان الثدي، إذ يعمل على تثبيط هذه المستقبلات داخل الخلايا بصورتها الطبيعية أو المتحورة، التي تسهم في نمو الخلايا السرطانية وتكاثرها، بما يحد من نمو الورم وانتشاره.
وقالت الهيئة: «إن قرار الموافقة على تسجيل المستحضر جاء بعد عملية تقييم شاملة لفعاليته وسلامته وجودته، استنادًا إلى مجمل الأدلة والبيانات المقدمة للهيئة، حيث أظهرت المؤشرات الأساسية انخفاضًا ذا دلالة إحصائية في خطر تفاقم المرض بنسبة 56% مقارنةً بالاستمرار على العلاج الهرموني القياسي».
وأوضحت أن متوسط البقاء دون تفاقم المرض بلغ نحو 16 شهرًا لدى المرضى الذين استخدموا المستحضر، مقابل نحو 9 أشهر للمرضى الذين استخدموا العلاج القياسي، وذلك لدى المرضى الذين ظهرت لديهم طفرة في جين مستقبل الإستروجين الأول أثناء العلاج الهرموني في الخط الأول، بالتزامن مع العلاج القياسي المعتمد.
وأضافت أن نتائج المؤشرات الثانوية المتعلقة بمدة البقاء حتى التفاقم الثاني للمرض دعمت الفائدة العلاجية للمستحضر، وأظهرت انخفاضًا إضافيًا في الخطر بنسبة 37%، كما أظهرت مقاييس النتائج المُبلَّغ عنها من المرضى تحسنًا في جودة الحياة وتأخيرًا في تدهور الحالة الصحية العامة والأعراض المرتبطة بالمرض.
وكشفت الدراسات السريرية أن الأعراض الجانبية الأكثر شيوعًا شملت تأثيرات بصرية، مثل: الأضواء العابرة أو استمرار الصورة لفترة وجيزة بعد زوال المؤثر البصري، إضافة إلى تأثيرات بصرية خفيفة أخرى، إلى جانب بطء في ضربات القلب لدى بعض المرضى.
ويجسد هذا الاعتماد جهود الهيئة في دعم الابتكار الدوائي وتمكين المرضى من الوصول إلى الخيارات العلاجية الحديثة من خلال برنامج الأدوية الواعدة، بما يعزز جودة الرعاية الصحية ويرفع كفاءة الخدمات العلاجية، انسجامًا مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has approved the registration of the drug Etkamah "Kamisstrant" for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer that is hormone receptor-positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, when a genetic mutation occurs in the estrogen receptor 1 gene during first-line hormonal therapy, in conjunction with the approved standard treatment.
This approval represents a priority for the food and drug authority at the level of leading global regulatory bodies; reflecting its commitment to accelerating access to innovative treatment options for patients in the Kingdom through the promising drugs program.
The drug is a selective inhibitor of estrogen receptors found in breast cancer cells, as it works to inhibit these receptors inside the cells in their normal or mutated forms, which contribute to the growth and proliferation of cancer cells, thereby limiting tumor growth and spread.
The authority stated: "The decision to approve the registration of the drug came after a comprehensive evaluation of its efficacy, safety, and quality, based on the total evidence and data submitted to the authority, where the key indicators showed a statistically significant reduction in the risk of disease progression by 56% compared to continuing standard hormonal therapy."
It clarified that the median time to progression-free survival was about 16 months for patients who used the drug, compared to about 9 months for patients who used standard treatment, among those who had a mutation in the estrogen receptor 1 gene during first-line hormonal therapy, in conjunction with the approved standard treatment.
It added that the results of secondary indicators related to the time to the second progression of the disease supported the therapeutic benefit of the drug, showing an additional reduction in risk by 37%, and reported outcome measures from patients indicated an improvement in quality of life and a delay in the deterioration of overall health status and disease-related symptoms.
Clinical studies revealed that the most common side effects included visual effects, such as: transient lights or persistence of the image for a brief period after the visual stimulus has disappeared, in addition to other mild visual effects, as well as a slow heart rate in some patients.
This approval embodies the authority's efforts to support pharmaceutical innovation and enable patients to access modern treatment options through the promising drugs program, enhancing the quality of healthcare and improving the efficiency of treatment services, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.