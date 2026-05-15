اعتمدت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء تسجيل مستحضر إتكاماه «كاميزسترانت» لعلاج المرضى البالغين المصابين بسرطان الثدي المتقدم موضعيًا أو النقيلي من النوع الإيجابي لمستقبلات الهرمونات، والسلبي لمستقبل عامل نمو البشرة البشري الثاني، عند ظهور طفرة جينية في جين مستقبل الإستروجين الأول أثناء العلاج الهرموني في الخط الأول، بالتزامن مع العلاج القياسي المعتمد.

ويشكل هذا الاعتماد أسبقية للغذاء والدواء على مستوى الجهات الرقابية الرائدة عالميًا؛ بما يعكس التزامها بتسريع وصول الخيارات العلاجية المبتكرة للمرضى في المملكة من خلال برنامج الأدوية الواعدة.

ويُعد المستحضر مثبطاً انتقائيًا لمستقبلات هرمون الإستروجين الموجودة في خلايا سرطان الثدي، إذ يعمل على تثبيط هذه المستقبلات داخل الخلايا بصورتها الطبيعية أو المتحورة، التي تسهم في نمو الخلايا السرطانية وتكاثرها، بما يحد من نمو الورم وانتشاره.

وقالت الهيئة: «إن قرار الموافقة على تسجيل المستحضر جاء بعد عملية تقييم شاملة لفعاليته وسلامته وجودته، استنادًا إلى مجمل الأدلة والبيانات المقدمة للهيئة، حيث أظهرت المؤشرات الأساسية انخفاضًا ذا دلالة إحصائية في خطر تفاقم المرض بنسبة 56% مقارنةً بالاستمرار على العلاج الهرموني القياسي».

وأوضحت أن متوسط البقاء دون تفاقم المرض بلغ نحو 16 شهرًا لدى المرضى الذين استخدموا المستحضر، مقابل نحو 9 أشهر للمرضى الذين استخدموا العلاج القياسي، وذلك لدى المرضى الذين ظهرت لديهم طفرة في جين مستقبل الإستروجين الأول أثناء العلاج الهرموني في الخط الأول، بالتزامن مع العلاج القياسي المعتمد.

وأضافت أن نتائج المؤشرات الثانوية المتعلقة بمدة البقاء حتى التفاقم الثاني للمرض دعمت الفائدة العلاجية للمستحضر، وأظهرت انخفاضًا إضافيًا في الخطر بنسبة 37%، كما أظهرت مقاييس النتائج المُبلَّغ عنها من المرضى تحسنًا في جودة الحياة وتأخيرًا في تدهور الحالة الصحية العامة والأعراض المرتبطة بالمرض.

وكشفت الدراسات السريرية أن الأعراض الجانبية الأكثر شيوعًا شملت تأثيرات بصرية، مثل: الأضواء العابرة أو استمرار الصورة لفترة وجيزة بعد زوال المؤثر البصري، إضافة إلى تأثيرات بصرية خفيفة أخرى، إلى جانب بطء في ضربات القلب لدى بعض المرضى.

ويجسد هذا الاعتماد جهود الهيئة في دعم الابتكار الدوائي وتمكين المرضى من الوصول إلى الخيارات العلاجية الحديثة من خلال برنامج الأدوية الواعدة، بما يعزز جودة الرعاية الصحية ويرفع كفاءة الخدمات العلاجية، انسجامًا مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.