Shocking images of the late Sudanese literary figure Abdullah Al-Tayyib's home in the historic Burri neighborhood of Khartoum have brought to the forefront the extent of the cultural losses caused by the war in Sudan, as they revealed the significant destruction that has affected the historic house and the disappearance of its library and rare possessions, which for decades formed part of the Sudanese and Arab cultural memory.

Activists and intellectuals widely circulated images of Professor Abdullah Al-Tayyib, the renowned linguist and poet who won the King Faisal International Prize for Arabic Literature in 2000.

منزل العلامة عبدالله الطيب يتحول إلى ركام كما وثقته عدسة الطيب صديق.

The images showed Al-Tayyib's home, which was known among its visitors as a "living museum of thought and art," completely destroyed, in a scene described by many as the loss of a part of the Sudanese cultural heritage.

Painful Testimony from Inside the House

Sudanese journalist and filmmaker Al-Tayyib Sadiq, who published the images on his Facebook account, recounted the painful details of his visit to the house, saying he went in hopes of finding books or possessions that could be salvaged and preserved in a safe place, but was shocked to find that the house had turned into rubble, with no trace of Abdullah Al-Tayyib's library or his wife, the artist Qirzelda.

He described the house as resembling a complete artistic masterpiece, containing possessions, paintings, and books collected by the couple during their scientific and cultural journeys around the world, noting that every corner held historical and cultural value, from traditional furniture and fabrics to lanterns, Moroccan trays, and teapots.

منزل العلامة عبدالله الطيب يتحول إلى ركام كما وثقته عدسة الطيب صديق.

He added that the house represented a different and inspiring space for many Sudanese, before the war came and erased a large part of this heritage.

A Sudanese and Arab Cultural Symbol

Abdullah Al-Tayyib is considered one of the most prominent figures in the Arabic language and literature in the twentieth century, having been born in 1921 in the Tamirab area of the Nile River State. He received his education at Gordon Memorial College in Khartoum before continuing his studies at the University of London, where he earned his bachelor's degree and doctorate, becoming the third Sudanese to obtain a PhD in Sudan.

Throughout his long academic career, he held several prominent scientific positions, including the deanship of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Khartoum and the presidency of the Arabic Language Academy in Sudan, in addition to being a member of the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo.

Al-Tayyib left a vast scientific legacy, highlighted by the encyclopedia "The Guide to Understanding Arab Poetry and Its Craft," which took about 35 years to prepare and is considered one of the most important Arabic references in modern linguistic and literary studies.

His name is also associated with his famous radio program interpreting the Holy Quran, which lasted for more than three decades and contributed to cementing his presence in the Sudanese and Arab cultural consciousness.

Calls to Save What Remains

The circulation of images of the destroyed house has intensified calls among Sudanese intellectuals and activists for the necessity of documenting and protecting the cultural heritage in Sudan, amid fears of losing more historical landmarks, libraries, and possessions under the weight of the ongoing war.