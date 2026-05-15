أعادت صور صادمة لمنزل الأديب العالم السوداني الراحل عبدالله الطيب في حي برّي العريق بالعاصمة الخرطوم إلى الواجهة حجم الخسائر الثقافية التي خلّفتها الحرب في السودان، بعدما أظهرت الدمار الكبير الذي طال المنزل التاريخي واختفاء مكتبته ومقتنياته النادرة، التي شكّلت لعقود جزءاً من الذاكرة الثقافية السودانية والعربية.

وتداول ناشطون ومثقفون، على نطاق واسع، صور منزل البروفيسور عبد الله الطيب، عالم اللغة الشاعر الشهير الحاصل على جائزة الملك فيصل العالمية للأدب العربي عام 2000.

منزل العلامة عبدالله الطيب يتحول إلى ركام كما وثقته عدسة الطيب صديق.

منزل العلامة عبدالله الطيب يتحول إلى ركام كما وثقته عدسة الطيب صديق.

وأظهرت الصور منزل الطيب الذي كان يُعرف بين زواره بأنه «متحف حي للفكر والفن» مدمّراً بالكامل، في مشهد وصفه كثيرون بأنه ضياع لجزء من الإرث الثقافي السوداني.

شهادة موجعة من داخل المنزل

الصحفي المخرج السوداني الطيب صديق، الذي نشر الصور عبر حسابه في «فيسبوك»، روى تفاصيل زيارته المؤلمة للمنزل، قائلاً إنه ذهب على أمل العثور على كتب أو مقتنيات يمكن إنقاذها وحفظها في مكان آمن، لكنه فوجئ بأن المنزل تحوّل إلى ركام، دون أي أثر لمكتبة عبدالله الطيب وزوجته الفنانة قيرزلدا.

ووصف المنزل بأنه كان أشبه بتحفة فنية متكاملة، يضم مقتنيات ولوحات وكتباً جمعها الزوجان خلال رحلاتهما العلمية والثقافية حول العالم، مشيراً إلى أن كل زاوية فيه كانت تحمل قيمة تاريخية وثقافية، من الأثاث والأقمشة التقليدية إلى الفوانيس والصواني المغربية وأباريق الشاي.

منزل العلامة عبدالله الطيب يتحول إلى ركام كما وثقته عدسة الطيب صديق.

منزل العلامة عبدالله الطيب يتحول إلى ركام كما وثقته عدسة الطيب صديق.

وأضاف أن المنزل كان يمثل بالنسبة لكثير من السودانيين مساحة مختلفة ومُلهمة، قبل أن تأتي الحرب وتمحو جزءاً كبيراً من هذا الإرث.

رمز ثقافي سوداني وعربي

ويُعد عبدالله الطيب أحد أبرز أعلام اللغة العربية والأدب في القرن العشرين، إذ وُلد عام 1921 في منطقة التميراب بولاية نهر النيل، وتلقى تعليمه في كلية غردون التذكارية بالخرطوم، قبل أن يواصل دراسته في جامعة لندن ويحصل على البكالوريوس والدكتوراه، وكان ثالث سوداني يحصل على شهادة الدكتوراه في السودان.

وخلال مسيرته الأكاديمية الطويلة تولّى عدداً من المناصب العلمية البارزة، من بينها عمادة كلية الآداب بجامعة الخرطوم، ورئاسة مجمع اللغة العربية في السودان، إلى جانب عضويته في مجمع اللغة العربية بالقاهرة.

وترك الطيب إرثاً علمياً ضخماً، أبرزه موسوعة «المرشد إلى فهم أشعار العرب وصناعتها»، التي استغرق إعدادها نحو 35 عاماً، وتُعد من أهم المراجع العربية في الدراسات اللغوية والأدبية الحديثة.

كما ارتبط اسمه ببرنامجه الإذاعي الشهير في تفسير القرآن الكريم، الذي استمر لأكثر من ثلاثة عقود، وأسهم في ترسيخ حضوره في الوجدان الثقافي السوداني والعربي.

دعوات لإنقاذ ما تبقى

وأعاد تداول صور المنزل المدمّر تصاعد الدعوات بين مثقفين وناشطين سودانيين إلى ضرورة توثيق وحماية الإرث الثقافي في السودان، في ظل المخاوف من ضياع المزيد من المعالم والمكتبات والمقتنيات التاريخية تحت وطأة الحرب المستمرة.