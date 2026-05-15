رفعت المنتخبات السعودية المشاركة في دورة الألعاب الخليجية الرابعة «الدوحة 2026» رصيدها إلى 37 ميدالية متنوعة بواقع 14 ذهبية و11 فضية و12 برونزية، مع ختام منافسات اليوم الثالث للدورة.


وحقق المنتخب السعودي للملاكمة 4 ميداليات، 3 منها ذهبية، عبر مهند مجرشي في وزن 55 كيلوغراماً بفوزه على القطري محمد الفاغي بنتيجة 4-1، وزياد مجرشي في وزن 60 كيلوغراماً بعد تغلبه على البحريني عمر بودحالي بالنتيجة ذاتها، وعبدالرحمن صادق في وزن 80 كيلوغراماً إثر فوزه على الإماراتي خالد الكردي بنتيجة 5-0، فيما نال عبدالله دركزنلي برونزية وزن 60 كيلوغراماً.


وافتتح المنتخب السعودي لألعاب القوى مشاركته في الدورة بتحقيق خمس ميداليات، حيث توج نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد الرامي محمد تولو بالميدالية الذهبية في دفع الجلة بعد تسجيله 19.21 متر، فيما حقق حسين آل حزام فضية القفز بالعصا بارتفاع 5.50 متر، ونال محمد القديحي برونزية المسابقة بارتفاع 5.00 أمتار، وحصد العداء عبدالعزيز عطافي برونزية سباق 100 متر بزمن 10.37 ثوانٍ، فيما أحرز أحمد التاروتي برونزية الوثب العالي بارتفاع 2.09 متر.


وفي المبارزة، أحرز عمر العكاس ذهبية منافسات الإيبيه بعد فوزه في النهائي على زميله خليفة العميري بنتيجة 15-14، فيما حقق العميري الفضية، ونالت غلا الدحيم برونزية الفويل للسيدات.


وواصل المنتخب السعودي للبولينغ تألقه بتحقيق فضية منافسات الثلاثي عبر بندر اليابه وزياد الطويرب وأحمد أبو الريش برصيد 3655 نقطة، فيما أحرز ثنائي البليارد محمد باعباد وعبدالعزيز العمودي برونزية زوجي الـ10 كرات.


كما حقق المنتخب السعودي للسباحة ميداليتين برونزيتين بواسطة عماد الصبياني في سباق 100 متر صدر بزمن 1:05.37 دقيقة، ومحمد العتيبي في سباق 50 متراً فراشة بزمن 24.80 ثانية.