The Saudi teams participating in the fourth Gulf Games "Doha 2026" have raised their total medal count to 37, consisting of 14 gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals, with the conclusion of the third day of competitions.



The Saudi boxing team achieved 4 medals, 3 of which were gold, through Muhannad Majrashi in the 55-kilogram weight category by defeating Qatari Muhammad Al-Faghi with a score of 4-1, Ziyad Majrashi in the 60-kilogram weight category after overcoming Bahraini Omar Budhali with the same score, and Abdulrahman Sadiq in the 80-kilogram weight category after winning against Emirati Khalid Al-Kurdi with a score of 5-0, while Abdullah Darkzanli won a bronze medal in the 60-kilogram weight category.



The Saudi athletics team opened its participation in the games by winning five medals, where the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, awarded athlete Muhammad Tulu the gold medal in shot put after he recorded a distance of 19.21 meters. Meanwhile, Hussein Al-Hizam secured the silver in pole vault at a height of 5.50 meters, and Muhammad Al-Qudayhi won bronze in the event with a height of 5.00 meters. Runner Abdulaziz Atifi earned a bronze medal in the 100-meter race with a time of 10.37 seconds, while Ahmed Al-Tarouti achieved bronze in high jump at a height of 2.09 meters.



In fencing, Omar Al-Akkas won the gold medal in the épée competition after defeating his teammate Khalifa Al-Omari in the final with a score of 15-14, while Al-Omari took the silver, and Ghala Al-Duhaim won bronze in the women's foil.



The Saudi bowling team continued to shine by winning the silver medal in the trio competition through Bandar Al-Yabah, Ziyad Al-Tuwairb, and Ahmed Abu Rish with a total score of 3655 points, while billiards duo Muhammad Ba'abd and Abdulaziz Al-Amoudi secured bronze in the men's 10-ball doubles.



The Saudi swimming team also achieved two bronze medals through Imad Al-Sabiani in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:05.37 minutes, and Muhammad Al-Otaibi in the 50-meter butterfly with a time of 24.80 seconds.