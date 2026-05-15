رفعت المنتخبات السعودية المشاركة في دورة الألعاب الخليجية الرابعة «الدوحة 2026» رصيدها إلى 37 ميدالية متنوعة بواقع 14 ذهبية و11 فضية و12 برونزية، مع ختام منافسات اليوم الثالث للدورة.
وحقق المنتخب السعودي للملاكمة 4 ميداليات، 3 منها ذهبية، عبر مهند مجرشي في وزن 55 كيلوغراماً بفوزه على القطري محمد الفاغي بنتيجة 4-1، وزياد مجرشي في وزن 60 كيلوغراماً بعد تغلبه على البحريني عمر بودحالي بالنتيجة ذاتها، وعبدالرحمن صادق في وزن 80 كيلوغراماً إثر فوزه على الإماراتي خالد الكردي بنتيجة 5-0، فيما نال عبدالله دركزنلي برونزية وزن 60 كيلوغراماً.
وافتتح المنتخب السعودي لألعاب القوى مشاركته في الدورة بتحقيق خمس ميداليات، حيث توج نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد الرامي محمد تولو بالميدالية الذهبية في دفع الجلة بعد تسجيله 19.21 متر، فيما حقق حسين آل حزام فضية القفز بالعصا بارتفاع 5.50 متر، ونال محمد القديحي برونزية المسابقة بارتفاع 5.00 أمتار، وحصد العداء عبدالعزيز عطافي برونزية سباق 100 متر بزمن 10.37 ثوانٍ، فيما أحرز أحمد التاروتي برونزية الوثب العالي بارتفاع 2.09 متر.
وفي المبارزة، أحرز عمر العكاس ذهبية منافسات الإيبيه بعد فوزه في النهائي على زميله خليفة العميري بنتيجة 15-14، فيما حقق العميري الفضية، ونالت غلا الدحيم برونزية الفويل للسيدات.
وواصل المنتخب السعودي للبولينغ تألقه بتحقيق فضية منافسات الثلاثي عبر بندر اليابه وزياد الطويرب وأحمد أبو الريش برصيد 3655 نقطة، فيما أحرز ثنائي البليارد محمد باعباد وعبدالعزيز العمودي برونزية زوجي الـ10 كرات.
كما حقق المنتخب السعودي للسباحة ميداليتين برونزيتين بواسطة عماد الصبياني في سباق 100 متر صدر بزمن 1:05.37 دقيقة، ومحمد العتيبي في سباق 50 متراً فراشة بزمن 24.80 ثانية.
The Saudi teams participating in the fourth Gulf Games "Doha 2026" have raised their total medal count to 37, consisting of 14 gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals, with the conclusion of the third day of competitions.
The Saudi boxing team achieved 4 medals, 3 of which were gold, through Muhannad Majrashi in the 55-kilogram weight category by defeating Qatari Muhammad Al-Faghi with a score of 4-1, Ziyad Majrashi in the 60-kilogram weight category after overcoming Bahraini Omar Budhali with the same score, and Abdulrahman Sadiq in the 80-kilogram weight category after winning against Emirati Khalid Al-Kurdi with a score of 5-0, while Abdullah Darkzanli won a bronze medal in the 60-kilogram weight category.
The Saudi athletics team opened its participation in the games by winning five medals, where the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, awarded athlete Muhammad Tulu the gold medal in shot put after he recorded a distance of 19.21 meters. Meanwhile, Hussein Al-Hizam secured the silver in pole vault at a height of 5.50 meters, and Muhammad Al-Qudayhi won bronze in the event with a height of 5.00 meters. Runner Abdulaziz Atifi earned a bronze medal in the 100-meter race with a time of 10.37 seconds, while Ahmed Al-Tarouti achieved bronze in high jump at a height of 2.09 meters.
In fencing, Omar Al-Akkas won the gold medal in the épée competition after defeating his teammate Khalifa Al-Omari in the final with a score of 15-14, while Al-Omari took the silver, and Ghala Al-Duhaim won bronze in the women's foil.
The Saudi bowling team continued to shine by winning the silver medal in the trio competition through Bandar Al-Yabah, Ziyad Al-Tuwairb, and Ahmed Abu Rish with a total score of 3655 points, while billiards duo Muhammad Ba'abd and Abdulaziz Al-Amoudi secured bronze in the men's 10-ball doubles.
The Saudi swimming team also achieved two bronze medals through Imad Al-Sabiani in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:05.37 minutes, and Muhammad Al-Otaibi in the 50-meter butterfly with a time of 24.80 seconds.