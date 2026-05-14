لم يكن مجرد حفل غنائي عابر في أستراليا، بل تحول إلى تظاهرة حب عربية بطلتها الفنانة الشابة Isadora، التي أوقفت الموسيقى فجأة لتلقي بقنبلة فجرت حماس الحضور، حين أعلنت أصولها قائلة: «أنا من العباسية في القاهرة».

مفاجأة فوق المسرح

بابتسامة مصرية خالصة ولغة عربية «مكسرة» لكنها خارجة من القلب، فاجأت إيزادورا جمهورها العالمي بالكشف عن جذورها التي تعود إلى أحد أعرق أحياء القاهرة. الجملة التي لم تتجاوز ثوانٍ معدودة، تحولت إلى «زلزال» على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصا بعدما طلبت من الجمهور مساعدتها في غناء رائعة داليدا «حلوة يا بلدي».

قصة إيزادورا هي رحلة لفتاة ولدت في قلب القاهرة، قبل أن تهاجر مع أسرتها إلى سيدني وهي طفلة. ورغم نشأتها في مجتمع غربي ودراستها المكثفة للموسيقى والـ R&B، إلا أن هوية «بنت البلد» ظلت كامنة في صوتها، لتخرج في لحظة صدق فني جمعت بين الشرق والغرب.

إيزادورا ليست مجرد مطربة بوب، بل هي فنانة مستقلة تحاول صناعة جسر موسيقي يربط بين أصولها المصرية وأسلوبها الغربي، حيث تدمج العربية والفرنسية في أغانيها، مؤكدة أن «العباسية» ليست مجرد مكان ولادة، بل هي الروح التي تميز فنها عالمياً.

وبمجرد انتشار مقطع الفيديو، تصدر وسم «أنا من العباسية» محركات البحث، حيث احتفى المتابعون بالفنانة الشابة التي لم تنسَ أصلها رغم النجومية والمسافات، معتبرين أنها خير سفيرة للفن المصري المعاصر في الخارج.

ويمكن القول إن إيزادورا أثبتت أن الجذور لا تموت بالتقادم، وأن جملة بسيطة عن «العباسية» كانت كفيلة بأن تفتح لها أبواب الشهرة في وطنها الأم، تماماً كما فتحتها في مسارح أستراليا.