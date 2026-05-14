A select group of stars and filmmakers in Hollywood experienced a night of pure horror after the famous restaurant "La Terrasse by Albane" in Cannes, France, suffered a "partial collapse" of its floor, triggering a wave of panic and a mass exodus out of fear of a terrorist attack.

The Sound of an Explosion and Screams in the Clouds

The incident occurred last night during a massive party for Variety magazine, attended by more than 250 guests, including star Diane Kruger and Jordana Brewster. Eyewitnesses described the moment they heard a "loud bang" followed by a violent shaking of the wooden floor of the restaurant located atop the Marriott hotel, prompting guests, especially the Americans, to believe that the festival was under armed attack.

Initial investigations indicated that the cause of the incident was "severe overcrowding," as the number of attendees exceeded the capacity of the temporary wooden platform. One guest recounted, "We felt the ground collapsing beneath us; it was terrifying, and some began to scream and run towards the exits."

This panic comes amid unprecedented security measures at this year's Cannes festival, where armed police patrol the streets in bulletproof vests, and thorough searches are conducted using scanners, making any sudden noise turn into a disaster alarm.

Despite the terror, no serious injuries were reported, and guests were moved to a safe area on the terrace. Among those present was Lynette Howell Taylor, the president of the Academy Awards, and executives from Sony Pictures, who experienced breathless moments in the restaurant run by world-renowned chef Mauro Colagreco, a holder of 3 Michelin stars.

The evening ended in "safety," but it left a significant question about safety standards at crowded rooftop parties, keeping the "Cannes Collapse" in the spotlight far from the glamour of the red carpet.