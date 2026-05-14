عاش نخبة من نجوم وصناع السينما في هوليوود ليلة من الرعب الخالص، بعدما تعرض مطعم «La Terrasse by Albane» الشهير بمدينة كان الفرنسية لـ«انهيار جزئي» في أرضيته، ما أثار موجة من الذعر والهروب الجماعي خوفاً من وقوع هجوم إرهابي.

دوي انفجار وصراخ فوق السحاب

الحادثة وقعت البارحة خلال حفل ضخم لمجلة Variety، بحضور أكثر من 250 ضيفاً، بينهم النجمة ديان كروجر وجوردانا بروستر. ووصف شهود عيان لحظة سماع «دوي قوي» تبعه اهتزاز عنيف في الأرضية الخشبية للمطعم الواقع فوق سطح فندق «ماريوت»، مما دفع الضيوف، وخاصة الأمريكيين منهم، للاعتقاد بأن المهرجان يتعرض لهجوم مسلح.

وأشارت التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن سبب الحادثة هو «الاكتظاظ الشديد»، حيث تجاوز عدد الحضور الطاقة الاستيعابية للمنصة الخشبية المؤقتة. وروى أحد الضيوف قائلاً: «شعرنا بالأرض تنهار من تحتنا، كان الأمر مرعباً، والبعض بدأ بالصراخ والركض نحو المخارج».

ويأتي هذا الذعر في ظل استنفار أمني غير مسبوق يشهده مهرجان «كان» هذا العام، حيث تجوب الشرطة المسلحة الشوارع بسترات واقية من الرصاص، وتُجرى عمليات تفتيش دقيقة باستخدام الماسحات الضوئية، مما جعل أي صوت مفاجئ يتحول إلى إنذار بكارثة.

ورغم الرعب، لم تُسجل إصابات خطيرة، وتم نقل الضيوف إلى منطقة آمنة في الشرفة. وكان من بين الحضور رئيسة أكاديمية الأوسكار لينيت هويل تايلور، ورؤساء سوني بيكتشرز، الذين عاشوا لحظات حبست الأنفاس في المطعم الذي يديره الشيف العالمي ماورو كولاغريكو الحائز على 3 نجوم ميشلان.

انتهت السهرة بـ«سلام»، لكنها تركت سؤالاً كبيراً حول معايير السلامة في الحفلات المكتظة فوق الأسطح، ليظل «انهيار كان» حديث الساعة بعيداً عن بريق السجادة الحمراء.