عاش نخبة من نجوم وصناع السينما في هوليوود ليلة من الرعب الخالص، بعدما تعرض مطعم «La Terrasse by Albane» الشهير بمدينة كان الفرنسية لـ«انهيار جزئي» في أرضيته، ما أثار موجة من الذعر والهروب الجماعي خوفاً من وقوع هجوم إرهابي.
دوي انفجار وصراخ فوق السحاب
الحادثة وقعت البارحة خلال حفل ضخم لمجلة Variety، بحضور أكثر من 250 ضيفاً، بينهم النجمة ديان كروجر وجوردانا بروستر. ووصف شهود عيان لحظة سماع «دوي قوي» تبعه اهتزاز عنيف في الأرضية الخشبية للمطعم الواقع فوق سطح فندق «ماريوت»، مما دفع الضيوف، وخاصة الأمريكيين منهم، للاعتقاد بأن المهرجان يتعرض لهجوم مسلح.
وأشارت التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن سبب الحادثة هو «الاكتظاظ الشديد»، حيث تجاوز عدد الحضور الطاقة الاستيعابية للمنصة الخشبية المؤقتة. وروى أحد الضيوف قائلاً: «شعرنا بالأرض تنهار من تحتنا، كان الأمر مرعباً، والبعض بدأ بالصراخ والركض نحو المخارج».
ويأتي هذا الذعر في ظل استنفار أمني غير مسبوق يشهده مهرجان «كان» هذا العام، حيث تجوب الشرطة المسلحة الشوارع بسترات واقية من الرصاص، وتُجرى عمليات تفتيش دقيقة باستخدام الماسحات الضوئية، مما جعل أي صوت مفاجئ يتحول إلى إنذار بكارثة.
ورغم الرعب، لم تُسجل إصابات خطيرة، وتم نقل الضيوف إلى منطقة آمنة في الشرفة. وكان من بين الحضور رئيسة أكاديمية الأوسكار لينيت هويل تايلور، ورؤساء سوني بيكتشرز، الذين عاشوا لحظات حبست الأنفاس في المطعم الذي يديره الشيف العالمي ماورو كولاغريكو الحائز على 3 نجوم ميشلان.
انتهت السهرة بـ«سلام»، لكنها تركت سؤالاً كبيراً حول معايير السلامة في الحفلات المكتظة فوق الأسطح، ليظل «انهيار كان» حديث الساعة بعيداً عن بريق السجادة الحمراء.
A select group of stars and filmmakers in Hollywood experienced a night of pure horror after the famous restaurant "La Terrasse by Albane" in Cannes, France, suffered a "partial collapse" of its floor, triggering a wave of panic and a mass exodus out of fear of a terrorist attack.
The Sound of an Explosion and Screams in the Clouds
The incident occurred last night during a massive party for Variety magazine, attended by more than 250 guests, including star Diane Kruger and Jordana Brewster. Eyewitnesses described the moment they heard a "loud bang" followed by a violent shaking of the wooden floor of the restaurant located atop the Marriott hotel, prompting guests, especially the Americans, to believe that the festival was under armed attack.
Initial investigations indicated that the cause of the incident was "severe overcrowding," as the number of attendees exceeded the capacity of the temporary wooden platform. One guest recounted, "We felt the ground collapsing beneath us; it was terrifying, and some began to scream and run towards the exits."
This panic comes amid unprecedented security measures at this year's Cannes festival, where armed police patrol the streets in bulletproof vests, and thorough searches are conducted using scanners, making any sudden noise turn into a disaster alarm.
Despite the terror, no serious injuries were reported, and guests were moved to a safe area on the terrace. Among those present was Lynette Howell Taylor, the president of the Academy Awards, and executives from Sony Pictures, who experienced breathless moments in the restaurant run by world-renowned chef Mauro Colagreco, a holder of 3 Michelin stars.
The evening ended in "safety," but it left a significant question about safety standards at crowded rooftop parties, keeping the "Cannes Collapse" in the spotlight far from the glamour of the red carpet.