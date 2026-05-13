تحولت قضية الفتاة التي تُعرف نفسها باسم «ميرا صدام حسين» إلى واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل في اليمن، وسط انقسام واسع بين من يصدق روايتها ومن يعتبرها مجرد ادعاءات تفتقر إلى الأدلة الحاسمة، فيما لعبت ملامحها المتشابهة بصورة لافتة مع أبناء الرئيس العراقي الراحل صدام حسين، خصوصاً عدي وقصي، دوراً بارزاً في صناعة تعاطف شعبي واسع معها داخل الشارع اليمني.

وعلى مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تداول يمنيون صوراً ومقاطع لميرا، معتبرين أن الشبه الكبير بينها وبين عدي وقصي يتجاوز المصادفة، وهو ما عزز قناعة كثيرين بأنها بالفعل ابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل، رغم غياب أدلة قانونية قاطعة تثبت ذلك.

ميرا لـ«عكاظ»: صادروا جواز سفري ووثائقي

وخلال حديثها لـ«عكاظ»، تمسكت ميرا بروايتها كاملة، مؤكدة أنها كانت تمتلك وثائق تثبت هويتها الحقيقية، بينها جواز سفر عراقي وشهادة ميلاد ووثائق جنسية باسم «ميرا صدام حسين»، قبل أن تتم مصادرتها عقب اعتقالها في صنعاء.

وقالت إن رحلتها مع السجون بدأت عندما ذهبت للإبلاغ عن شخص استولى على بطاقة عسكرية تخصها في منطقة الحتارش، لتجد نفسها معتقلة ومخفية داخل أحد السجون، قبل نقلها بين عدة جهات أمنية وصولاً إلى السجن المركزي بتهمة «التزوير وادعاء أنها ابنة صدام حسين».

وأكدت لـ«عكاظ» أنها تعرضت لضغوط وتهديدات متواصلة لإجبارها على الاعتراف بأنها «سمية أحمد الزبيري» وليست ابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل، مشيرة إلى أن محققين قالوا لها داخل السجن: «إذا كنتِ فعلاً ابنة صدام حسين فأحضري أسلحة الدمار الشامل التي كان يمتلكها والدك».

محاميها معتقل وشقيقه ملاحق

وكشفت ميرا أن محاميها منصور الزريقي اعتُقل أثناء مرافعته عنها، ولا يزال محتجزاً حتى اللحظة، مؤكدة أن أسرته ممنوعة من زيارته، فيما يتعرض شقيقه التوأم للملاحقة، في قضية أثارت تساؤلات واسعة داخل الأوساط الحقوقية والإعلامية.

رواية الوصول إلى اليمن

ووفقاً لرواية ميرا لـ«عكاظ»، فإنها وصلت إلى اليمن عقب سقوط بغداد عام 2003، وكان عمرها آنذاك 13 عاماً، برفقة ضباط عراقيين فروا من الملاحقات والاغتيالات، مؤكدة أنها حملت رسالة من والدها صدام حسين إلى الرئيس اليمني الراحل علي عبدالله صالح.

وتقول إن صالح تكفل بحمايتها وأمر بإخفاء هويتها الحقيقية لأسباب أمنية، لتعيش باسم «سمية الزبيري»، وهو الاسم الذي ظل يرافقها لاحقاً في وثائقها اليمنية.

إعلامي مقرب من صالح يروي التفاصيل

وفي تطور لافت، أعادت «عكاظ» التحقق من شهادة الإعلامي اليمني صادق أمين العواضي، المقرب من الرئيس الراحل علي عبدالله صالح، والذي سبق أن نشر رواية مطولة على صفحته في «فيسبوك» أكد فيها أن ميرا دخلت اليمن برفقة ضباط عراقيين، وأن صدام حسين أوصى الرئيس صالح بابنته في رسالة خاصة.

وقال العواضي إن صالح وفر لها سكناً خاصاً وحراسة وهوية يمنية لحمايتها، وعاشت حينها باسم «سمية الزبيري»، مضيفاً أن رجلاً سبعينياً يدعى أحمد الزبيري أوكلت إليه مهمة رعايتها وتمثيل دور والدها.

ورغم أن هذه الرواية لم تُقدم رسمياً داخل المحكمة، فإنها أعادت إشعال النقاش مجدداً، خصوصاً بعد ظهور العواضي في تسجيل مصور أكد فيه تمسكه بشهادته السابقة.

تناقضات قضائية

القضية شهدت سلسلة من التناقضات المثيرة، إذ أصدرت المحكمة حكماً بتثبيت اسم «سمية الزبيري»، رغم أن ميرا قالت إنها سافرت إلى القاهرة بجواز رسمي لاستخراج فحص DNA قالت إنه يثبت انتسابها لصدام حسين.

وبحسب روايتها، رفضت المحكمة التقرير بحجة عدم اعتماده من الخارجية المصرية والسفارة اليمنية، قبل أن تعود مجدداً لتصديق التقرير وفق الشروط المطلوبة، لكن المحكمة استمرت في رفضه.

وأثارت هذه الوقائع تساؤلات قانونية حول أسباب تجاهل المحكمة لشهادات وشخصيات قالت ميرا إنها كانت قادرة على حسم الجدل، وفي مقدمتهم أحمد الزبيري نفسه، الذي ظهر في إحدى المراحل مؤكداً أنها «سمية»، قبل أن يتراجع لاحقاً أمام محكمة الاستئناف، قائلاً إن شهادته الأولى انتُزعت منه تحت التهديد.

صورة من شهادة أحمد الزبيري بخصوص قضية ميرا.

صورة من شهادة أحمد الزبيري بخصوص قضية ميرا.

«اعترفت خوفاً عليها»

ووفق وثائق وشهادات حصلت عليها «عكاظ»، فإن أحمد الزبيري أكد أمام المحكمة لاحقاً أن ميرا هي بالفعل ابنة صدام حسين، وأن ابنته الحقيقية «سمية» توفيت قبل سنوات، مضيفاً أنه اضطر سابقاً للإدلاء بشهادة مغايرة بعد تهديده بقتل ميرا إذا لم ينفِ علاقتها بصدام حسين.

الفيلا التي فجّرت الأسئلة

ومن أكثر التفاصيل التي أثارت الجدل في القضية، الفيلا التي كانت تقيم فيها ميرا بصنعاء، إذ أكد سكان في الحي لـ«عكاظ» أن المنزل كان معروفاً بين الأهالي باسم «منزل عائلة صدام».

وقالت ميرا إن الرئيس علي عبدالله صالح طلب منها مغادرة الفيلا قبل أحداث ديسمبر 2017 لأسباب أمنية، مؤكدة أنها عادت لاحقاً لتجد القيادي الحوثي فارس مناع داخل المنزل، فيما نفى الأخير معرفته بقصتها.

كما كشفت شهادات، حصلت عليها «عكاظ»، أن سكان الحي لم يكونوا يعرفون أحمد الزبيري أو يشاهدونه داخل الفيلا، وهو ما علقت عليه ميرا بالقول إنه لم يكن يقيم معها، بل كان يعيش في منزله بمنطقة شعوب، بينما كانت تزوره باستمرار.

أسئلة بلا إجابات

ورغم الأحكام القضائية التي صدرت ضدها، لا تزال ميرا متمسكة باسمها وروايتها، فيما تتواصل حالة الجدل الشعبي حول القضية، خصوصاً مع استمرار اعتقال محاميها، وغياب شهادات شخصيات قالت مصادر مطلعة إنها كانت قادرة على كشف تفاصيل مهمة.

ويبقى السؤال الأبرز الذي يلاحق القضية حتى الآن: هل كانت «سمية الزبيري» مجرد هوية حماية لابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل، أم أن كل ما يجري لا يتجاوز رواية صنعتها سنوات الفوضى والحروب في اليمن؟