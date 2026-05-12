Sadness has cast a shadow over the Yemeni community in Riyadh following the fire that occurred last Sunday at one of the warehouses south of the capital, which is designated for preparing camping trips. The incident resulted in the death of 5 Yemenis, while a sixth survived after managing to escape at the last moment, amidst intensive efforts from security, emergency, and civil defense authorities, and he is still living under the impact of the shock.

“Okaz” visited the site of the fire and observed the arrival of mourners at the condolence venue, as well as the families of the victims following up on the formal procedures related to obtaining burial permits and completing the official processes in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Abdulrahman Nouri, the consular affairs official at the Yemeni embassy in Riyadh, informed “Okaz” that the embassy received notification of the fire at 11:30 PM on Sunday and immediately moved to follow up on the incident and coordinate with the relevant Saudi authorities, noting that several family members of the victims came to the embassy after the fire and that the embassy provided full support to the families of the deceased.

For his part, Qaid Al-Shahari, the uncle of two of the victims, told “Okaz”: “Thank God for His decree and destiny; the tragedy has affected everyone. We learned about the incident through a phone call and went directly to the site.”

He added that 6 of his relatives were inside the warehouse when the fire broke out, and they tried to escape and survive, but only one person managed to survive, while the other five lost their lives inside the warehouse.

Al-Shahari praised the quick response of the security, emergency, and civil defense authorities, in addition to the entities that began transporting the bodies and following up on the procedures, confirming that they are in continuous contact with the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Saeed Mohammed Ayash, an advisor to the governor of Al-Jawf, expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, confirming that all the deceased belong to the Al-Jawf governorate in Yemen, and that the incident has left a profound impact among the people of the governorate and the Yemeni community.

Ayash told “Okaz”: “We ask God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to inspire their families with patience and solace. We will continue to stand by the families of the victims and support them in reviewing government departments and following up on the procedures until the burial permits are completed and the official requirements are fulfilled.”