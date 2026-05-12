The Saudi capital (Riyadh) hosted a high-level dialogue over two days, with the participation of Yemeni officials, regional and international partners, and investors in the energy sector, supported and sponsored by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. This event is part of the efforts to enhance the electricity sector in Yemen and expand the existing partnership with the private sector, to overcome the acute shortage of electrical energy and open the door for investment in this sector, achieving growth and development in electricity services.

The dialogue, organized by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in partnership with the World Bank Group, comes at a time when Yemeni cities, particularly the temporary capital Aden, are suffering from a continuous deterioration in electricity services due to aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, and rising generation costs, in addition to limited investments in the sector during years of conflict.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Engineer Adnan Al-Kaf, reviewed the reform agenda adopted by the Yemeni government in the electricity sector, aimed at raising the generation capacities of power plants in accordance with governance principles and opening the field for organized private sector participation through multiple models that fit the Yemeni reality. He pointed out that the government is moving forward with implementing real reforms aimed at transforming the electricity sector into a sustainable developmental pillar, praising the Saudi and international support provided to Yemen in this area.

For her part, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation in the Yemeni government, Dr. Afrah Al-Zuba, confirmed that the electricity sector represents one of the main axes in the economic and social development and reconstruction plan for the period between 2027 and 2031, noting that improving electricity services is a fundamental entry point for achieving economic recovery and enhancing the level of all public services and providing the essential components to attract investments.

She also appreciated the continuous Saudi support for Yemen and the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, alongside the partnership with the World Bank Group, indicating that the government views the private sector as a long-term strategic partner in the recovery and reconstruction process.

In the same context, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Mohammed Al-Ashwal, emphasized the importance of reforming the electricity sector, considering that the results of improvements in this sector reflect on the overall economic situation, stimulate development and the national economy, and enhance the competitiveness of local industry. He noted that the government is working in parallel to facilitate company registration procedures and improve the trade and investment environment, indicating that the government's approach is based on a gradual transition from reliance on aid to an economy based on trade, investment, and partnership with the private sector.

In the context of these discussions, the Assistant General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Engineer Hassan Al-Attas, confirmed that the energy sector represents a vital artery for other essential sectors, and that improving electricity services is a pivotal part of the efforts for economic recovery and improving the quality of life in Yemen.

He pointed out that the projects of the Saudi Program in the energy sector have benefited more than 13 million people in various Yemeni governorates, in addition to the continued provision of oil derivatives grants since 2018 to support the operation of power plants.