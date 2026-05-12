استضافت العاصمة السعودية (الرياض) على مدى يومين فعاليات حوار رفيع، بمشاركة مسؤولين يمنيين وشركاء إقليميين ودوليين ومستثمرين في قطاع الطاقة، بدعم ورعاية البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، في سياق الجهود المبذولة للنهوض بقطاع الكهرباء في اليمن وتوسيع الشراكة القائمة مع القطاع الخاص، لتجاوز النقص الحاد في الطاقة الكهربائية وفتح الباب أمام الاستثمار في هذا القطاع، بما يحقق النمو والتطور في خدمة الكهرباء.

ويأتي انعقاد الحوار، الذي ينظمه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بالشراكة مع مجموعة البنك الدولي، في وقت تعاني المدن اليمنية، وفي مقدمتها العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، من تدهور مستمر في خدمة الكهرباء، نتيجة تقادم البنية التحتية، ونقص الوقود، وارتفاع تكاليف التوليد، فضلاً عن محدودية الاستثمارات في القطاع خلال سنوات الصراع.

واستعرض وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس عدنان الكاف، أجندة الإصلاحات التي تتبناها الحكومة اليمنية في قطاع الكهرباء، من أجل رفع القدرات التوليدية لمحطات التوليد وفقاً لمبادئ الحوكمة وفتح المجال أمام مشاركة منظمة للقطاع الخاص عبر نماذج متعددة تتناسب مع الواقع اليمني، مشيراً إلى مضي الحكومة في تنفيذ إصلاحات حقيقية تهدف إلى تحويل قطاع الكهرباء إلى ركيزة تنموية مستدامة، مشيداً بالدعم السعودي والدولي المقدم لليمن في هذا المجال.

من جانبها أكدت وزيرة التخطيط والتعاون الدولي في الحكومة اليمنية، الدكتورة أفراح الزوبة إلى أن قطاع الكهرباء يمثل أحد المحاور الرئيسية في خطة التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية وإعادة الإعمار للفترة بين 2027 و2031، مشيرة إلى أن تحسين خدمات الكهرباء يمثل مدخلاً أساسياً لتحقيق التعافي الاقتصادي وتحسين مستوى الخدمات العامة كافة وتوفير المقومات الأساسية لجذب الاستثمارات.

وثمنت من جانبها الدعم السعودي المتواصل لليمن، وجهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، إلى جانب الشراكة مع مجموعة البنك الدولي، مشيرة إلى أن الحكومة تنظر إلى القطاع الخاص باعتباره شريكاً إستراتيجياً طويل الأمد في عملية التعافي وإعادة الإعمار.

وفي السياق ذاته، أكد وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد الأشول، أهمية إصلاح قطاع الكهرباء باعتبار نتائج التحسن في هذا القطاع تنعكس على مجمل الأوضاع الاقتصادية وتحريك عجلة التنمية والاقتصاد الوطني وتعزيز تنافسية الصناعة المحلية، لافتاً إلى أن الحكومة تعمل بالتوازي على تسهيل إجراءات تسجيل الشركات وتحسين بيئة التجارة والاستثمار، مشيراً إلى أن التوجه الحكومي يقوم على الانتقال التدريجي من الاعتماد على المساعدات، إلى اقتصاد قائم على التجارة والاستثمار والشراكة مع القطاع الخاص.

وفي سياق هذه النقاشات، أكد مساعد المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن المهندس حسن العطاس، أن قطاع الطاقة يمثل شرياناً أساسياً لبقية القطاعات الحيوية، وأن تحسين خدمات الكهرباء يعدّ جزءاً محورياً من جهود التعافي الاقتصادي وتحسين جودة الحياة في اليمن.

وأشار إلى أن مشاريع البرنامج السعودي في قطاع الطاقة، استفاد منها أكثر من 13 مليون شخص في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، إضافة إلى استمرار تقديم منح المشتقات النفطية منذ 2018 لدعم تشغيل محطات الكهرباء.