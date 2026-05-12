استضافت العاصمة السعودية (الرياض) على مدى يومين فعاليات حوار رفيع، بمشاركة مسؤولين يمنيين وشركاء إقليميين ودوليين ومستثمرين في قطاع الطاقة، بدعم ورعاية البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، في سياق الجهود المبذولة للنهوض بقطاع الكهرباء في اليمن وتوسيع الشراكة القائمة مع القطاع الخاص، لتجاوز النقص الحاد في الطاقة الكهربائية وفتح الباب أمام الاستثمار في هذا القطاع، بما يحقق النمو والتطور في خدمة الكهرباء.
ويأتي انعقاد الحوار، الذي ينظمه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بالشراكة مع مجموعة البنك الدولي، في وقت تعاني المدن اليمنية، وفي مقدمتها العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، من تدهور مستمر في خدمة الكهرباء، نتيجة تقادم البنية التحتية، ونقص الوقود، وارتفاع تكاليف التوليد، فضلاً عن محدودية الاستثمارات في القطاع خلال سنوات الصراع.
واستعرض وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس عدنان الكاف، أجندة الإصلاحات التي تتبناها الحكومة اليمنية في قطاع الكهرباء، من أجل رفع القدرات التوليدية لمحطات التوليد وفقاً لمبادئ الحوكمة وفتح المجال أمام مشاركة منظمة للقطاع الخاص عبر نماذج متعددة تتناسب مع الواقع اليمني، مشيراً إلى مضي الحكومة في تنفيذ إصلاحات حقيقية تهدف إلى تحويل قطاع الكهرباء إلى ركيزة تنموية مستدامة، مشيداً بالدعم السعودي والدولي المقدم لليمن في هذا المجال.
من جانبها أكدت وزيرة التخطيط والتعاون الدولي في الحكومة اليمنية، الدكتورة أفراح الزوبة إلى أن قطاع الكهرباء يمثل أحد المحاور الرئيسية في خطة التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية وإعادة الإعمار للفترة بين 2027 و2031، مشيرة إلى أن تحسين خدمات الكهرباء يمثل مدخلاً أساسياً لتحقيق التعافي الاقتصادي وتحسين مستوى الخدمات العامة كافة وتوفير المقومات الأساسية لجذب الاستثمارات.
وثمنت من جانبها الدعم السعودي المتواصل لليمن، وجهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، إلى جانب الشراكة مع مجموعة البنك الدولي، مشيرة إلى أن الحكومة تنظر إلى القطاع الخاص باعتباره شريكاً إستراتيجياً طويل الأمد في عملية التعافي وإعادة الإعمار.
وفي السياق ذاته، أكد وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد الأشول، أهمية إصلاح قطاع الكهرباء باعتبار نتائج التحسن في هذا القطاع تنعكس على مجمل الأوضاع الاقتصادية وتحريك عجلة التنمية والاقتصاد الوطني وتعزيز تنافسية الصناعة المحلية، لافتاً إلى أن الحكومة تعمل بالتوازي على تسهيل إجراءات تسجيل الشركات وتحسين بيئة التجارة والاستثمار، مشيراً إلى أن التوجه الحكومي يقوم على الانتقال التدريجي من الاعتماد على المساعدات، إلى اقتصاد قائم على التجارة والاستثمار والشراكة مع القطاع الخاص.
وفي سياق هذه النقاشات، أكد مساعد المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن المهندس حسن العطاس، أن قطاع الطاقة يمثل شرياناً أساسياً لبقية القطاعات الحيوية، وأن تحسين خدمات الكهرباء يعدّ جزءاً محورياً من جهود التعافي الاقتصادي وتحسين جودة الحياة في اليمن.
وأشار إلى أن مشاريع البرنامج السعودي في قطاع الطاقة، استفاد منها أكثر من 13 مليون شخص في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، إضافة إلى استمرار تقديم منح المشتقات النفطية منذ 2018 لدعم تشغيل محطات الكهرباء.
The Saudi capital (Riyadh) hosted a high-level dialogue over two days, with the participation of Yemeni officials, regional and international partners, and investors in the energy sector, supported and sponsored by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. This event is part of the efforts to enhance the electricity sector in Yemen and expand the existing partnership with the private sector, to overcome the acute shortage of electrical energy and open the door for investment in this sector, achieving growth and development in electricity services.
The dialogue, organized by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in partnership with the World Bank Group, comes at a time when Yemeni cities, particularly the temporary capital Aden, are suffering from a continuous deterioration in electricity services due to aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, and rising generation costs, in addition to limited investments in the sector during years of conflict.
The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Engineer Adnan Al-Kaf, reviewed the reform agenda adopted by the Yemeni government in the electricity sector, aimed at raising the generation capacities of power plants in accordance with governance principles and opening the field for organized private sector participation through multiple models that fit the Yemeni reality. He pointed out that the government is moving forward with implementing real reforms aimed at transforming the electricity sector into a sustainable developmental pillar, praising the Saudi and international support provided to Yemen in this area.
For her part, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation in the Yemeni government, Dr. Afrah Al-Zuba, confirmed that the electricity sector represents one of the main axes in the economic and social development and reconstruction plan for the period between 2027 and 2031, noting that improving electricity services is a fundamental entry point for achieving economic recovery and enhancing the level of all public services and providing the essential components to attract investments.
She also appreciated the continuous Saudi support for Yemen and the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, alongside the partnership with the World Bank Group, indicating that the government views the private sector as a long-term strategic partner in the recovery and reconstruction process.
In the same context, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Mohammed Al-Ashwal, emphasized the importance of reforming the electricity sector, considering that the results of improvements in this sector reflect on the overall economic situation, stimulate development and the national economy, and enhance the competitiveness of local industry. He noted that the government is working in parallel to facilitate company registration procedures and improve the trade and investment environment, indicating that the government's approach is based on a gradual transition from reliance on aid to an economy based on trade, investment, and partnership with the private sector.
In the context of these discussions, the Assistant General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Engineer Hassan Al-Attas, confirmed that the energy sector represents a vital artery for other essential sectors, and that improving electricity services is a pivotal part of the efforts for economic recovery and improving the quality of life in Yemen.
He pointed out that the projects of the Saudi Program in the energy sector have benefited more than 13 million people in various Yemeni governorates, in addition to the continued provision of oil derivatives grants since 2018 to support the operation of power plants.