On behalf of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, participated today in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, in the capital, Kampala.

During the inauguration ceremony, Al-Khreeji conveyed the congratulations and greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to His Excellency, wishing him success and prosperity, and wishing the friendly government and people of Uganda further progress and prosperity. President Yoweri Museveni, in turn, conveyed his greetings and appreciation to them and to the government and people of the Kingdom for their continuous progress and prosperity.