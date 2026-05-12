نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، في حفل مراسم تنصيب رئيس جمهورية أوغندا يوري موسيفيني، في العاصمة كامبالا.

ونقل الخريجي خلال مراسم التنصيب تهنئة وتحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، لفخامته وتمنياتهما له بالتوفيق والنجاح، ولحكومة وشعب أوغندا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار، فيما حمله الرئيس يوري موسيفيني تحياته وتقديره لهما ولحكومة وشعب المملكة اطراد التقدم والازدهار.