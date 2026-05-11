Ahlis defender Roger Ibanez caught the eye with the winning goal he scored for his team against Al-Taawoun, in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah, when he jumped over two meters high, in one of the most prominent technical and physical moments during this season's Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The goal came from a powerful header, where Ibanez utilized his high physical abilities and excellent positioning inside the penalty area, contributing to his team's victory with a score of two goals to one.



This jump is considered one of the highest recorded in the league this season, joining a number of similar moments witnessed on global pitches, most notably the famous leap of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus against Sampdoria in 2019, when he reached a height of about two meters and 56 centimeters, in addition to the header of Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri with his national team in the 2022 World Cup, which received wide acclaim due to the power of the jump and the perfect timing.