خطف مدافع الأهلي روجير إيبانيز الأنظار بهدف الفوز الذي حققه لفريقه في مرمى التعاون، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة، عندما ارتقى لأكثر من مترين، في واحدة من أبرز اللقطات الفنية والبدنية خلال منافسات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين هذا الموسم.


وجاء الهدف عبر كرة رأسية قوية، استغل خلالها إيبانيز قدراته البدنية العالية وتمركزه المميز داخل منطقة الجزاء، ليسهم في فوز فريقه بهدفين مقابل هدف.


ويُعد هذا الارتقاء من أعلى الارتقاءات المسجلة في الدوري خلال الموسم الحالي، لينضم إلى عدد من اللقطات المشابهة التي شهدتها الملاعب العالمية، أبرزها ارتقاء البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو الشهير مع يوفنتوس أمام سامبدوريا عام 2019، حين بلغ ارتفاعه نحو مترين و56 سنتيمتراً، إضافة إلى رأسية المغربي يوسف النصيري مع منتخب بلاده في كأس العالم 2022، التي لاقت إشادة واسعة بسبب قوة الارتقاء والتوقيت المثالي.