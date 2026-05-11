في واقعة أشعلت منصات التواصل وأثارت جدلاً واسعاً، انفجرت أزمة اتهامات متبادلة بين برلماني مصري ومديرة مكتبه السابقة، بعد أن خرجت الأخيرة عن صمتها لتكشف روايتها الكاملة حول ما وُصف بملف «اختلاس بملايين الجنيهات»، مؤكدة أن ما يجري لا يتجاوز كونه تصفية حسابات أعقبت استقالتها.

مديرة مكتب النائب أحمد جبيلي نفت بشكل قاطع ما تردد عن هروبها تزامناً مع إجراءات الجرد المالي، موضحة أنها أنهت عملها رسمياً قبل بدء تلك الإجراءات بنحو أسبوعين، وأن خروجها من المنصب كان بقرار استقالة موثق وليس في سياق أي ملاحقات.

وأضافت أنها هي من طالبت باستدعاء محاسب قانوني مستقل لتسليم العهدة وإبراء ذمتها المهنية، مشيرة إلى أن رفضها حضور الجرد جاء بسبب وجود تضارب مصالح، باعتبار القائمين عليه أطرافاً غير محايدة في النزاع.

وفي سياق دفاعها عن نفسها، طعنت في صحة الأرقام المتداولة بشأن مبلغ 17 مليون جنيه، متسائلة عن كيفية اختفاء هذا المبلغ الضخم دون أن يُلاحظ من صاحب العمل، في الوقت الذي – بحسب قولها – تُثار فيه خلافات داخل المؤسسة على مبالغ بسيطة لا تتجاوز بضعة آلاف من الجنيهات.

وأكدت أن جميع معاملاتها وسجلاتها البنكية خاضعة للشفافية الكاملة ولم يطرأ عليها أي تعديل أو حذف، مشددة على أن الكلمة الفصل ستبقى بيد القضاء في إثبات أو نفي هذه الاتهامات.

كما تحدثت عن تعرضها لحملة تشهير شملت بلاغات تتعلق بتزوير شيكات وصرفها، معتبرة أن ما تواجهه محاولة للزج باسمها في صراع مهني امتد ليطال حياتها الشخصية.

وأوضحت أنها كانت على علم مسبق بالبلاغ المقدم ضدها قبل أسبوعين من توقيفها، لكنها لم تفكر في مغادرة البلاد أو الاختفاء، مؤكدة ثقتها الكاملة في مسار التحقيقات داخل النيابة العامة والقضاء المصري.