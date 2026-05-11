In an incident that ignited social media and sparked widespread controversy, a crisis of mutual accusations erupted between an Egyptian parliamentarian and his former office manager, after the latter broke her silence to reveal her full account regarding what has been described as a "misappropriation case worth millions of pounds," asserting that what is happening is nothing more than a settling of scores following her resignation.

The office manager of Deputy Ahmed Gabali firmly denied the rumors about her fleeing coinciding with the financial inventory procedures, explaining that she officially ended her work about two weeks before those procedures began, and that her departure from the position was by a documented resignation decision and not in the context of any prosecutions.

She added that she was the one who requested the summoning of an independent auditor to hand over the responsibility and clear her professional record, noting that her refusal to attend the inventory was due to a conflict of interest, considering that those conducting it were not neutral parties in the dispute.

In her defense, she challenged the validity of the circulated figures regarding the amount of 17 million pounds, questioning how such a huge sum could disappear without being noticed by the employer, at a time when, according to her, disputes within the institution arise over small amounts not exceeding a few thousand pounds.

She confirmed that all her transactions and bank records are subject to complete transparency and have not undergone any modification or deletion, emphasizing that the final word will remain with the judiciary in proving or refuting these accusations.

She also spoke about being subjected to a smear campaign that included reports related to the forgery of checks and their disbursement, considering that what she is facing is an attempt to drag her name into a professional conflict that has extended to affect her personal life.

She clarified that she was aware of the complaint filed against her two weeks before her arrest, but she did not think of leaving the country or going into hiding, asserting her complete confidence in the course of the investigations within the public prosecution and the Egyptian judiciary.