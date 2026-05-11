في كواليس القصر الملكي البريطاني، تبرز تحركات هادئة لكنها لافتة يقودها أحد أقرب مستشاري الملك تشارلز الثالث، في محاولة لإعادة فتح قنوات التواصل بين الأميرين ويليام وهاري، بعد سنوات من القطيعة التي ألقت بظلالها على العائلة المالكة.

ووفق ما أورده تقرير صحفي بريطاني، يلعب السكرتير الخاص للملك، ثيو ريكروفت، دوراً محورياً في جهود تهدئة الخلاف، مستنداً إلى خبرته الدبلوماسية ورغبته في تخفيف الضغط النفسي عن الملك، الذي يتأثر باستمرار هذا الانقسام العائلي.

ريكروفت، الذي تسلّم منصبه في أواخر 2024، يُعرف بأسلوبه الهادئ وقدرته على إدارة الملفات الحساسة، وقد عزز حضوره داخل الدائرة المقربة من القصر بعد إشرافه على ترتيبات زيارة دولة حديثة للملك والملكة إلى الولايات المتحدة.

وتشير مصادر مطلعة إلى أن ريكروفت يعتمد في مقاربته على شبكة علاقاته، بما في ذلك صلاته السابقة بالأمير ويليام خلال مهمات دبلوماسية مشتركة، في إطار مساعٍ لتقريب وجهات النظر بين الشقيقين وتهيئة أرضية لأي مصالحة محتملة.

وبحسب هذه المعطيات، يسعى المسؤول الملكي إلى دفع الطرفين نحو لقاء مباشر قد يفتح الباب أمام إعادة التواصل، في وقت لا تزال العلاقات متوترة، خصوصاً بعد تداعيات مذكرات الأمير هاري الأخيرة، التي زادت من تعقيد المشهد داخل العائلة.

ورغم حساسية الملف وتباين المواقف داخل القصر، تتجه الأنظار إلى العام القادم، مع ترجيحات بإمكانية لقاء يجمع الملك تشارلز بهاري خلال زيارته المرتقبة إلى المملكة المتحدة للمشاركة في ألعاب «إنفيكتوس» بمدينة برمنغهام، وهي فرصة يُقال إن ريكروفت يدعم استثمارها لإحداث اختراق في جدار الخلاف المستمر منذ 2022.