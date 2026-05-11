In the corridors of the British royal palace, quiet yet notable movements are being led by one of King Charles III's closest advisors, in an attempt to reopen channels of communication between Princes William and Harry, after years of estrangement that have cast a shadow over the royal family.

According to a British press report, the King's private secretary, Theo Rycroft, plays a pivotal role in efforts to ease the dispute, drawing on his diplomatic experience and his desire to alleviate the psychological pressure on the King, who is continually affected by this family division.

Rycroft, who took up his position in late 2024, is known for his calm demeanor and ability to manage sensitive issues, and he has strengthened his presence within the palace's inner circle after overseeing arrangements for a recent state visit by the King and Queen to the United States.

Informed sources indicate that Rycroft relies on his network of relationships, including his previous connections with Prince William during joint diplomatic missions, as part of efforts to bridge the gap between the two brothers and prepare the ground for any potential reconciliation.

According to this information, the royal official aims to push both parties towards a direct meeting that could open the door to renewed communication, at a time when relations remain tense, especially following the repercussions of Prince Harry's recent memoirs, which have complicated the situation within the family.

Despite the sensitivity of the issue and the differing positions within the palace, attention is turning to next year, with expectations of a possible meeting between King Charles and Harry during his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the "Invictus" Games in Birmingham, an opportunity that Rycroft is said to support leveraging to break through the wall of disagreement that has persisted since 2022.