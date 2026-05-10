Students from 4 educational administrations in Saudi Arabia will begin enjoying the Eid al-Adha holiday this year at the end of the workday next Thursday.

The Ministry of Education has set the start of the holiday for students in the schools of Mecca, Medina, and the governorates of Jeddah and Taif on the 27th of Dhu al-Qi'dah this month due to the circumstances of the Hajj season in these cities, while the holiday for the rest of the educational administrations will start at the end of the workday on the 4th of Dhu al-Hijjah next month.

Students from all educational administrations will return to complete the second semester on Monday, the 15th of Dhu al-Hijjah next month.

From "In-Person" to "Remote"

It is noteworthy that the General Administration of Education in the Mecca region announced a decision to shift from the "in-person" system to the "remote education" system through approved digital platforms, in a selected group of schools in the region, coinciding with the start of intensive preparations for the Hajj season this year to enhance crowd management efficiency and organize traffic flow in the holy capital, reduce traffic congestion, and decrease the density of vehicles on vital roads to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and service entities, as well as support organizational plans in terms of assisting security and traffic authorities in implementing traffic management plans in the central area and main corridors.

The decision will be implemented starting from the end of this week, specifically during the days of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and it includes schools in the central area: schools surrounding the Holy Mosque, and schools along the main corridors: educational institutions overlooking major arterial roads, such as the second and third ring roads, and government headquarters: schools designated to serve as headquarters for government entities participating in the works and services of the Hajj season.