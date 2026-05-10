يبدأ طلاب وطالبات 4 إدارات تعليمية في السعودية بالمراحل الثلاث التمتع بإجازة عيد الأضحى لهذا العام بنهاية دوام يوم الخميس القادم.

وحددت وزارة التعليم وفقاً للتقويم الدراسي بدء الإجازة لطلاب وطالبات مدارس مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، ومحافظتي جدة والطائف يوم الـ27 من شهر ذي القعدة الجاري بسبب ظروف موسم الحج في هذه المدن، على أن تبدأ إجارة بقية إدارات التعليم بنهاية دوام يوم الرابع من شهر ذي الحجة القادم.

ويعود الطلاب والطالبات في كافة الإدارات التعليمية لاستكمال أعمال الفصل الدراسي الثاني يوم الإثنين الموافق الـ15 من شهر ذي الحجة القادم.

من «الحضوري» إلى «عن بعد»

يشار إلى أن الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أعلنت صدور قرار يقضي بتحويل الدراسة من النظام «الحضوري» إلى نظام «التعليم عن بُعد» عبر المنصات الرقمية المعتمدة، وذلك في مجموعة مختارة من مدارس المنطقة، تزامناً مع بدء التجهيزات المكثفة لاستقبال موسم الحج لهذا العام لرفع كفاءة إدارة الحشود وتنظيم الحركة المرورية في العاصمة المقدسة وتخفيف الازدحام المروري وتقليل كثافة المركبات في الطرق الحيوية لتسهيل حركة تنقل الحجاج والجهات الخدمية وكذلك دعم الخطط التنظيمية من حيث مساندة الجهات الأمنية والمرورية في تنفيذ خطط إدارة الحركة في المنطقة المركزية والمحاور الرئيسية.

وسيبدأ تطبيق القرار اعتباراً من نهاية الأسبوع الحالي وتحديداً خلال أيام الثلاثاء، الأربعاء، والخميس، ويشمل مدارس المنطقة المركزية: المدارس المحيطة بالحرم المكي الشريف، ومدارس المحاور الرئيسية: المؤسسات التعليمية المطلة على الطرق المحورية الكبرى، مثل الطريق الدائري الثاني والطريق الدائري الثالث، والمقرات الحكومية: المدارس التي تم تخصيصها لتكون مقرات للجهات الحكومية المشاركة في أعمال وخدمات موسم الحج.