The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, issued a royal decree promoting 107 members of the Public Prosecution to various judicial ranks.



The Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Yousef, expressed his pride and gratitude for the issuance of the royal decree, affirming that it comes as part of the high support for the Public Prosecution from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the follow-up and interest of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Dr. Al-Yousef considered this royal trust in the members a national and professional responsibility that requires all members of the Public Prosecution to continue to give efficiently and effectively, in accordance with the regulations and judicial principles, with a quality of performance that preserves the dignity of criminal justice and elevates the level of prosecutorial services.