The coaches of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Jesus and Inzaghi, are finalizing their tactical plans for the upcoming "derby" match on Tuesday at 9:00 PM at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. The coaches will conduct two training sessions tomorrow (Monday) to determine the starting lineups for the anticipated match.



Coach Jesus of Al-Nassr aims for his team to win, collect the three points, and reach 85 points to secure the title of the Saudi Pro League. Meanwhile, Coach Inzaghi of Al-Hilal is looking for his team to achieve victory, gain the three points, and enhance their chances of winning the league title.



Al-Nassr currently leads the Saudi Pro League with 82 points, while Al-Hilal is in second place with 77 points.



The first round match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr ended in favor of the former with a score of 1-3 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Will the Al-Hilal team confirm their superiority and cling to their hopes of winning the league title, or will the Al-Nassr team seek revenge, achieve victory, and secure the league title?







