ينهي مدربا فريقي النصر والهلال جيسوس وإنزاغي مخططاتهما الفنية لمواجهة «الديربي»(الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، إذ سيجري مدربا الفريقين مناورتين كرويتين، غدا (الإثنين)، سيعتمدان من خلالهما التشكيلتين الأساسيتين اللتين سيخوضان بهما المباراة المرتقبة.


ويطمح مدرب النصر جيسوس في تحقيق فريقه للفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 85، وحسم لقب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، فيما يتطلع مدرب فريق الهلال إنزاغي لتحقيق فريقه للانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث وتعزيز حظوظه في حصد لقب الدوري.


إذ يحتل فريق النصر صدارة دوري روشن برصيد 82 نقطة، فيما يتواجد فريق الهلال في المركز الثاني برصيد 77 نقطة.


وكان لقاء الدور الأول بين الهلال والنصر انتهى لصالح الزعيم بنتيجة 1/3 في ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، فهل يؤكد الفريق الهلالي تفوقه ويتمسك بآماله في تحقيق لقب الدوري، أم يرد الفريق النصراوي اعتباره ويحقق الفوز ويحسم لقب الدوري.