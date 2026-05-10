ينهي مدربا فريقي النصر والهلال جيسوس وإنزاغي مخططاتهما الفنية لمواجهة «الديربي»(الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، إذ سيجري مدربا الفريقين مناورتين كرويتين، غدا (الإثنين)، سيعتمدان من خلالهما التشكيلتين الأساسيتين اللتين سيخوضان بهما المباراة المرتقبة.
ويطمح مدرب النصر جيسوس في تحقيق فريقه للفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 85، وحسم لقب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، فيما يتطلع مدرب فريق الهلال إنزاغي لتحقيق فريقه للانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث وتعزيز حظوظه في حصد لقب الدوري.
إذ يحتل فريق النصر صدارة دوري روشن برصيد 82 نقطة، فيما يتواجد فريق الهلال في المركز الثاني برصيد 77 نقطة.
وكان لقاء الدور الأول بين الهلال والنصر انتهى لصالح الزعيم بنتيجة 1/3 في ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، فهل يؤكد الفريق الهلالي تفوقه ويتمسك بآماله في تحقيق لقب الدوري، أم يرد الفريق النصراوي اعتباره ويحقق الفوز ويحسم لقب الدوري.
The coaches of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Jesus and Inzaghi, are finalizing their tactical plans for the upcoming "derby" match on Tuesday at 9:00 PM at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. The coaches will conduct two training sessions tomorrow (Monday) to determine the starting lineups for the anticipated match.
Coach Jesus of Al-Nassr aims for his team to win, collect the three points, and reach 85 points to secure the title of the Saudi Pro League. Meanwhile, Coach Inzaghi of Al-Hilal is looking for his team to achieve victory, gain the three points, and enhance their chances of winning the league title.
Al-Nassr currently leads the Saudi Pro League with 82 points, while Al-Hilal is in second place with 77 points.
The first round match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr ended in favor of the former with a score of 1-3 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Will the Al-Hilal team confirm their superiority and cling to their hopes of winning the league title, or will the Al-Nassr team seek revenge, achieve victory, and secure the league title?