يخوض فريق الرياض لقاء مهماً أمام نظيره الفتح في صراع الهروب من شبح الهبوط، وذلك عند تمام الساعة 7:05 من مساء اليوم (الأحد) على استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يدخل فريق الرياض هذا اللقاء بعد أن تقلصت أعداد الفرق المهددة بالهبوط من 8 فرق قبل انطلاق الجولة الـ31 الماضية إلى 3 فرق فقط بعد نهايتها، وهي الرياض وبجانبه كل من ضمك والخلود، ويتمسك الرياض بما تبقى من آماله في البقاء عندما يواجه الفتح، إذ إن الفوز وحده لا يكفي، بل يجب أن يتعثر منافساه على البقاء. ويحتل مدرسة الوسطى المركز الـ16 برصيد 23 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات و8 تعادلات و18 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 32 وعليه 62 هدفاً.
فيما يدخل فريق الفتح هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الفوز لتحسين وضعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل المركز الـ12 برصيد 33 نقطة حصدها من 8 انتصارات و9 تعادلات و14 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 39 وعليه 54 هدفاً.
وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين في 5 لقاءات، تمكن كل فريق من الفوز في لقاء، وتعادلا في 3 لقاءات، وأحرز هجوم الفتح 9 أهداف متفوقاً بهدف واحد عن هجوم الرياض الذي استطاع أن يسجل 8 أهداف.
The Riyadh team is facing an important match against its counterpart Al-Fateh in the struggle to escape the specter of relegation, at exactly 7:05 PM today (Sunday) at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 32nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
The Riyadh team enters this match after the number of teams threatened with relegation has decreased from 8 teams before the start of the last 31st round to only 3 teams after it, which are Riyadh alongside Dhamk and Al-Khulood. Riyadh clings to what remains of its hopes for survival when facing Al-Fateh, as winning alone is not enough; its rivals for survival must also stumble. Al-Madrasa Al-Wusta occupies the 16th position with 23 points, having achieved 5 wins, 8 draws, and 18 losses, scoring 32 goals and conceding 62 goals.
Meanwhile, the Al-Fateh team enters this match seeking victory to improve its position in the standings, as it occupies the 12th position with 33 points, having achieved 8 wins, 9 draws, and 14 losses, scoring 39 goals and conceding 54 goals.
The two teams have previously met in the Roshan Saudi Professional League in 5 matches, with each team winning one match and drawing 3 matches. Al-Fateh's attack has scored 9 goals, surpassing Riyadh's attack by one goal, which managed to score 8 goals.