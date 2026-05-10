The Riyadh team is facing an important match against its counterpart Al-Fateh in the struggle to escape the specter of relegation, at exactly 7:05 PM today (Sunday) at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 32nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The Riyadh team enters this match after the number of teams threatened with relegation has decreased from 8 teams before the start of the last 31st round to only 3 teams after it, which are Riyadh alongside Dhamk and Al-Khulood. Riyadh clings to what remains of its hopes for survival when facing Al-Fateh, as winning alone is not enough; its rivals for survival must also stumble. Al-Madrasa Al-Wusta occupies the 16th position with 23 points, having achieved 5 wins, 8 draws, and 18 losses, scoring 32 goals and conceding 62 goals.



Meanwhile, the Al-Fateh team enters this match seeking victory to improve its position in the standings, as it occupies the 12th position with 33 points, having achieved 8 wins, 9 draws, and 14 losses, scoring 39 goals and conceding 54 goals.



The two teams have previously met in the Roshan Saudi Professional League in 5 matches, with each team winning one match and drawing 3 matches. Al-Fateh's attack has scored 9 goals, surpassing Riyadh's attack by one goal, which managed to score 8 goals.