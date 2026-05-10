يخوض فريق الرياض لقاء مهماً أمام نظيره الفتح في صراع الهروب من شبح الهبوط، وذلك عند تمام الساعة 7:05 من مساء اليوم (الأحد) على استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يدخل فريق الرياض هذا اللقاء بعد أن تقلصت أعداد الفرق المهددة بالهبوط من 8 فرق قبل انطلاق الجولة الـ31 الماضية إلى 3 فرق فقط بعد نهايتها، وهي الرياض وبجانبه كل من ضمك والخلود، ويتمسك الرياض بما تبقى من آماله في البقاء عندما يواجه الفتح، إذ إن الفوز وحده لا يكفي، بل يجب أن يتعثر منافساه على البقاء. ويحتل مدرسة الوسطى المركز الـ16 برصيد 23 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات و8 تعادلات و18 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 32 وعليه 62 هدفاً.


فيما يدخل فريق الفتح هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الفوز لتحسين وضعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل المركز الـ12 برصيد 33 نقطة حصدها من 8 انتصارات و9 تعادلات و14 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 39 وعليه 54 هدفاً.


وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين في 5 لقاءات، تمكن كل فريق من الفوز في لقاء، وتعادلا في 3 لقاءات، وأحرز هجوم الفتح 9 أهداف متفوقاً بهدف واحد عن هجوم الرياض الذي استطاع أن يسجل 8 أهداف.