The Indian police announced today (Sunday) that explosives were found near an art center in Bangalore (Bengaluru), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend a public event.

Indian media sources reported that the explosives, "gelatin sticks," were discovered on the roadside during intensive security operations just hours before the Prime Minister's convoy was to pass, as they were found near the Tataguni area in Kagalipura, on the road leading to the "Art of Living" center.

Upon discovering the explosive materials, the police and security agencies launched an extensive search and investigation operation, which included a thorough inspection of the area with the participation of bomb disposal teams. One person was arrested in connection with the incident, while investigations continue to determine the source of the explosives and the parties involved.

The Indian authorities confirmed that the event was held with Prime Minister Modi in attendance as planned, and no other security incidents were reported.

Bangalore is the capital of Karnataka and is dubbed the "Silicon Valley of India" as it is an important technological hub. Prime Minister Narendra Modi often visits the city to participate in developmental, cultural, or religious events.

This incident occurs in the context of heightened security during the Prime Minister's movements, especially given India's history of facing terrorist threats and bombings. "Gelatin sticks" are typically used in mining and quarrying operations, but they are sometimes exploited in criminal or destructive activities.