أعلنت الشرطة الهندية، اليوم (الأحد)، أنه تم العثور على متفجرات بالقرب من مركز فني في مدينة بنغالور (بنجالورو)، كان من المقرر أن يحضر فيه رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي فعالية عامة.

وذكرت مصادر إعلامية هندية أن المتفجرات «عصي الجلاتين» عُثر عليها على جانب الطريق أثناء عمليات التأمين المكثفة قبل ساعات قليلة من مرور موكب رئيس الوزراء، إذ تم اكتشافها قرب منطقة تاتاغوني في كاغاليبورا، على الطريق المؤدي إلى مركز «آرت أوف ليفينغ».

وفور اكتشاف المواد المتفجرة، أطلقت الشرطة ووكالات الأمن عملية بحث وتحقيق موسعة، شملت تفتيشاً دقيقاً للمنطقة بمشاركة فرق إزالة المتفجرات، وتم اعتقال شخص واحد على خلفية الواقعة، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات لتحديد مصدر المتفجرات والجهات المتورطة.

وأكدت السلطات الهندية أن الفعالية عقدت بحضور رئيس الوزراء مودي بشكل طبيعي، ولم تسجل أي أحداث أمنية أخرى.

وتُعد مدينة بنغالور عاصمة ولاية كارناتاكا، وتُلقب بـ«وادي السيليكون الهندي» كونها مركزاً تكنولوجياً مهماً، وغالباً ما يزورها رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي للمشاركة في فعاليات تنموية أو ثقافية أو دينية.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة في سياق أمني مشدد دائماً خلال تحركات رئيس الوزراء، خصوصاً مع تاريخ الهند في مواجهة تهديدات إرهابية وتفجيرات، إذ تُستخدم «عصي الجلاتين» عادة في أعمال المناجم والمحاجر، لكنها تُستغل أحياناً في عمليات إجرامية أو تخريبية.