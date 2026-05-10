أعلنت مدينة محمد بن سلمان غير الربحية «مدينة مسك» تدشين فرع جامعة نيو هيفن-الرياض الأمريكية، وذلك ضمن شراكة بين مدينة مسك وجامعة نيو هيفن الأمريكية، لتحتضن المدينة أول مقر للجامعة في المنطقة، الذي سيبدأ استقبال الطلاب والطالبات ابتداءً من الفصل الدراسي لخريف 2026.

ومثّل مدينة مسك في توقيع الاتفاقية الرئيس التنفيذي المهندس سامي بن جاسر الجاسر، فيما مثّل الجامعة نائب الرئيس الأول في جامعة نيو هيفن-الرياض الدكتور ليو ليستر، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة محمد بن سلمان غير الربحية «مسك» الدكتور بدر البدر، ومساعد وكيل وزارة الاستثمار فهد الهاشم، ووكيل وزارة التعليم للاستثمار المهندس عبدالرحمن الهاجري، إلى جانب عدد من المهتمين والرواد في القطاع.

وتهدف الشراكة إلى تعزيز المنظومة التعليمية والمعرفية داخل مدينة مسك، ودعم التخصصات المرتبطة بالابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي وريادة الأعمال، بما يُسهم في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وتكامل المؤسسات التعليمية التي تحتضنها المدينة.

وسيقدم فرع جامعة نيو هيفن-الرياض عدداً من برامج البكالوريوس، تشمل ريادة الأعمال والابتكار، وإدارة الرياضات الإلكترونية والألعاب الرقمية، والتسويق، والإدارة الرياضية، إلى جانب برامج دراسات عليا في الذكاء الاصطناعي في الأعمال، وإدارة الأعمال والقيادة الإستراتيجية.

وتتمتع الجامعة باعتماد هيئة نيو إنغلاند لاعتماد التعليم العالي (NECHE)، كما تحظى كلية الأعمال فيها باعتماد جمعية تطوير كليات الأعمال الجامعية (AACSB)، وسيحصل طلاب فرع الرياض على الدرجة العلمية ذاتها الممنوحة في الفرع الرئيسي للجامعة بولاية كونيتيكت الأمريكية.

ويقع المقر الجامعي في قلب مدينة مسك بالقرب من المرافق المجتمعية والمناطق الحيوية في منطقة المشراق، ضمن بيئة متكاملة تضم عدداً من المؤسسات التعليمية والثقافية والإبداعية التابعة لمنظومة مسك، بما يعزز تجربة تعليمية متكاملة تدعم الابتكار وتطوير المواهب، تحقيقاً لرؤية مسك في تمكين الشباب، وانسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.