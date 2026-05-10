The non-profit city of Mohammed bin Salman, "Misk City," has announced the launch of a branch of the University of New Haven-Riyadh, as part of a partnership between Misk City and the University of New Haven. This will be the first campus of the university in the region, which will start accepting students beginning in the Fall 2026 semester.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Misk City by the CEO, Engineer Sami bin Jaser Al-Jaser, while the university was represented by Dr. Leo Lester, the Senior Vice President of the University of New Haven-Riyadh, in the presence of Dr. Badr Al-Badr, the CEO of the Mohammed bin Salman non-profit Foundation "Misk," Fhad Al-Hashim, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, and Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Hajri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Investment, along with a number of interested parties and pioneers in the sector.

The partnership aims to enhance the educational and knowledge ecosystem within Misk City and support disciplines related to innovation, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship, contributing to the empowerment of national competencies and the integration of educational institutions hosted by the city.

The branch of the University of New Haven-Riyadh will offer several undergraduate programs, including Entrepreneurship and Innovation, E-Sports and Digital Games Management, Marketing, and Sports Management, as well as graduate programs in Artificial Intelligence in Business, Business Administration, and Strategic Leadership.

The university is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), and its business school is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Students at the Riyadh branch will receive the same degree awarded at the main campus of the university in Connecticut, USA.

The university campus is located in the heart of Misk City, near community facilities and vital areas in the Al-Mashraq district, within an integrated environment that includes several educational, cultural, and creative institutions affiliated with the Misk ecosystem, enhancing a comprehensive educational experience that supports innovation and talent development, in line with Misk's vision of empowering youth and aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.