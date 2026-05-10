The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, held a virtual meeting today with the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Engineer Ya'rob bin Falah Al-Qudah. They discussed opportunities to enhance industrial partnership between the two kingdoms and develop joint investments in priority industries.

The meeting confirmed the depth of the brotherly ties and the strong economic relations between the two countries, which form an important foundation for enhancing industrial cooperation and pushing the paths of industrial integration to broader horizons that meet the aspirations of the leaders of both countries and their common interests.

The meeting explored ways to enhance joint cooperation in priority industrial sectors, including: manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food, automotive components, and logistics services. It also reviewed export opportunities and the challenges faced by exporters in both countries, emphasizing the importance of strengthening supply chains at the regional level.