The Civil Defense Forces in Hajj continue their field monitoring rounds in the Medina area to serve the guests of Allah during this year's Hajj 1447, and to ensure that establishments comply with the fire prevention and protection requirements in the temporary accommodation centers for pilgrims and hospitality facilities.

The forces have indicated the readiness of their field centers and specialized teams to carry out their tasks during the Hajj season, utilizing monitoring and field follow-up technologies, and coordinating with the relevant authorities to enhance the security and safety of the guests of Allah.