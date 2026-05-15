تُواصل قوات الدفاع المدني بالحج جولاتها الرقابية الميدانية في منطقة المدينة المنورة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن خلال حج هذا العام 1447، والتأكد من التزام المنشآت بتطبيق اشتراطات ومتطلبات الوقاية والحماية من الحريق في مراكز النزل المؤقتة للحجاج ومرافق الضيافة.

وأوضحت القوات جاهزية مراكزها الميدانية وفرقها المتخصصة لتنفيذ مهامها خلال موسم الحج، وتوظيف تقنيات الرصد والمتابعة الميدانية، والتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة لتعزيز أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن.