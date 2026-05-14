كشفت لائحة تنظيم رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة عن تشكيل لجنة فنية بقرار من وزير البلديات والإسكان، تتولى تقدير «أجرة المثل» وقيمة المباني الخاضعة للرسم، على أن تضم ما لا يقل عن ثلاثة أعضاء من ذوي الخبرة في التقييم العقاري، بينهم مقيمون معتمدون من الهيئة السعودية للمقيمين المعتمدين.

وأوضحت اللائحة أن تقدير أجرة المثل وقيمة المبنى يتم وفق معايير وآليات تقييم تراعي متوسط القيمة السوقية للعقارات المماثلة من حيث الموقع والنوع والاستخدام، إضافة إلى تحديد متوسط الإيجار للمباني داخل النطاق العمراني بحسب المدينة. وفي حال تعذر وجود عقار مماثل، يتم الاعتماد على قيمة الأرض بحسب نوع الاستخدام وموقع المبنى.

وبيّنت اللائحة أن تطبيق الرسوم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمدن يرتبط بتحقق عدد من المعايير، من أبرزها ارتفاع معدل العقارات الشاغرة، وارتفاع تكاليف السكن مقارنة بدخل الأسرة السنوي، إضافة إلى ارتفاع أسعار العقارات مقارنة بمؤشر أسعار المستهلك، وكذلك امتلاك شخص واحد لأكثر من عقار شاغر داخل النطاق الجغرافي.

ووفقاً للائحة، فإن الوزارة ستتابع تحقق هذه المعايير لمدة لا تقل عن 12 شهراً، قبل إصدار قرار تطبيق الرسوم. وفي حال استمرار تحقق المعايير خلال فترة المتابعة، يتم الإعلان عن تطبيق الرسم وفق الأحكام النظامية.

ونصت المادة السادسة على أن الوزير يحدد بقرار نطاقات جغرافية أو مدناً خاضعة للرسم، بما يشمل تحديد نسبة الرسم السنوي على العقارات الشاغرة، إضافة إلى تحديد العقارات الخاضعة للرسم والحد الأدنى لعدد العقارات المشمولة بالتطبيق للشخص الواحد بحسب نوع الاستخدام.

كما اشترطت اللائحة لتطبيق الرسم أن يكون المبنى قابلاً للإشغال أو حاصلاً على شهادة إشغال بحسب نوع الاستخدام وموقع العقار داخل المدينة، وأن يكون ضمن الاستخدامات المحددة في القرار، إضافة إلى تجاوز عدد العقارات الشاغرة المملوكة للمكلف الحد الأدنى المحدد للتطبيق.

وتضمنت الاشتراطات أيضاً عدم تحقيق الحد الأدنى من استهلاك المنافع والخدمات المخصصة لنوع استخدام المبنى، على أن تصدر محددات الاستهلاك بقرار من الوزير بعد موافقة اللجنة الوزارية.

وألزمت اللائحة الوزارة بالإعلان عن المدن والنطاقات الجغرافية الخاضعة للرسم عبر الجريدة الرسمية والبوابة الإلكترونية المخصصة، متضمناً تاريخ الإعلان، وخريطة النطاق الجغرافي، وبداية السنة المرجعية، والمهلة المحددة للإفصاح عن حالة المبنى، إضافة إلى الوثائق والبيانات المطلوبة لإثبات الملكية والإفصاح عن حالة العقار.

وأكدت اللائحة أن الوزارة ستراجع سنوياً مدى توافر المباني المعروضة ومعدلات الإشغال وحجم تقدير أجرة المثل للممارسات التجارية في كل مدينة أو نطاق جغرافي، لتقييم استمرار تطبيق الرسوم على العقارات الشاغرة داخل النطاق العمراني.