The regulation list for white land fees and vacant properties revealed the formation of a technical committee by a decision from the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, responsible for estimating the "fair rent" and the value of buildings subject to the fee, which must include at least three members with experience in real estate appraisal, including certified appraisers from the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers.

The regulation clarified that the estimation of fair rent and building value is conducted according to standards and evaluation mechanisms that consider the average market value of similar properties in terms of location, type, and use, in addition to determining the average rent for buildings within the urban area according to the city. In the event that a similar property cannot be found, the value of the land is relied upon according to the type of use and the location of the building.

The regulation indicated that the application of fees within the geographical scope of cities is linked to the fulfillment of several criteria, the most prominent of which are a high vacancy rate of properties, high housing costs compared to the annual family income, as well as high property prices compared to the consumer price index, and the ownership of more than one vacant property by a single individual within the geographical scope.

According to the regulation, the ministry will monitor the fulfillment of these criteria for no less than 12 months before issuing a decision to apply the fees. If the criteria continue to be met during the monitoring period, the fee will be announced according to the regulatory provisions.

Article six stated that the minister determines by decision the geographical areas or cities subject to the fee, including setting the annual fee percentage on vacant properties, in addition to identifying the properties subject to the fee and the minimum number of properties included in the application for each individual according to the type of use.

The regulation also stipulated that for the fee to be applied, the building must be habitable or have an occupancy certificate according to the type of use and the location of the property within the city, and it must fall within the uses specified in the decision, in addition to exceeding the minimum number of vacant properties owned by the liable person as defined for application.

The conditions also included not meeting the minimum consumption of benefits and services allocated for the type of building use, with consumption parameters to be issued by a decision from the minister after the approval of the ministerial committee.

The regulation obligated the ministry to announce the cities and geographical areas subject to the fee through the official gazette and the designated electronic portal, including the date of the announcement, a map of the geographical scope, the start of the reference year, and the specified deadline for disclosing the building's status, in addition to the documents and data required to prove ownership and disclose the status of the property.

The regulation confirmed that the ministry will annually review the availability of listed buildings, occupancy rates, and the estimated fair rent for commercial practices in each city or geographical area, to assess the continued application of fees on vacant properties within the urban area.