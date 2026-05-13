‏تلقى محافظ ظهران الجنوب ‏محمد بن عبدالله أبوسراح برقية شكر من أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز؛ تقديراً لمشاعر أهالي ومشايخ ونواب محافظة ظهران الجنوب بمناسبة صعود نادي أبها إلى مصاف أندية دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، في تأكيدٍ يجسد تقدير أمير المنطقة للدور المجتمعي والوطني لأهالي المنطقة، وحرصه على دعم وتمكين أندية عسير لتحقيق التميز الرياضي وتعزيز مكانة المنطقة رياضياً وتنموياً بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.