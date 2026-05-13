The Governor of Dhahran Al-Janub, Mohammed bin Abdullah Abu Sarhah, received a letter of thanks from the Prince of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, in appreciation of the feelings of the people, elders, and representatives of Dhahran Al-Janub on the occasion of Abha Club's promotion to the ranks of the clubs in the Saudi Pro League. This reflects the Prince's recognition of the community and national role of the region's residents and his commitment to supporting and empowering the clubs of Asir to achieve sporting excellence and enhance the region's status both in sports and development, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.