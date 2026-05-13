تلقى محافظ ظهران الجنوب محمد بن عبدالله أبوسراح برقية شكر من أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز؛ تقديراً لمشاعر أهالي ومشايخ ونواب محافظة ظهران الجنوب بمناسبة صعود نادي أبها إلى مصاف أندية دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، في تأكيدٍ يجسد تقدير أمير المنطقة للدور المجتمعي والوطني لأهالي المنطقة، وحرصه على دعم وتمكين أندية عسير لتحقيق التميز الرياضي وتعزيز مكانة المنطقة رياضياً وتنموياً بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
أمير عسير يشكر محافظ ظهران الجنوب
13 مايو 2026 - 18:01 | آخر تحديث 13 مايو 2026 - 18:01
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تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تركي الوادعي (ظهران الجنوب) turkii_0@
The Governor of Dhahran Al-Janub, Mohammed bin Abdullah Abu Sarhah, received a letter of thanks from the Prince of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, in appreciation of the feelings of the people, elders, and representatives of Dhahran Al-Janub on the occasion of Abha Club's promotion to the ranks of the clubs in the Saudi Pro League. This reflects the Prince's recognition of the community and national role of the region's residents and his commitment to supporting and empowering the clubs of Asir to achieve sporting excellence and enhance the region's status both in sports and development, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.