The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the interior ministers of the council's member states emphasized during their emergency meeting, held at the General Secretariat in Riyadh and chaired by the Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the necessity of doubling coordination between the interior ministries and relevant authorities in the member states, in light of the arrest of several cells linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. He explained that the ministers affirmed the importance of confronting everything that targets the security and stability of the council's member states, addressing the repercussions and developments of current events, and combating various forms of terrorism.

Enhancing Cooperation



Al-Budaiwi added that the meeting discussed a range of security topics, primarily the situation in the region due to current events, and ways to enhance joint Gulf security cooperation to address the challenges resulting from the attacks faced by the council's member states, stressing that the security of the Gulf states is indivisible.



He noted that the interior ministers expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs who fell victim to the aggressive operations, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. They also praised the significant efforts made by the Gulf security agencies in uncovering and apprehending terrorist cells, affirming that what has been achieved reflects the efficiency and vigilance of the security agencies and their high readiness to protect the security and stability of the council's member states and to confront everything that threatens the safety of their communities.