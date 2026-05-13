أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي أن وزراء الداخلية بدول المجلس شددوا خلال اجتماعهم الطارئ، الذي عُقد في مقر الأمانة العامة بالرياض، برئاسة وزير الداخلية في مملكة البحرين الفريق أول الشيخ راشد بن عبدالله آل خليفة، على ضرورة مضاعفة التنسيق بين وزارات الداخلية والجهات المعنية في دول المجلس، في ضوء القبض على عدد من الخلايا المرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني. وأوضح أن الوزراء أكدوا أهمية التصدي لكل ما يستهدف أمن واستقرار دول المجلس، ومواجهة تداعيات وتطورات الأحداث الجارية، ومكافحة مختلف أشكال الإرهاب.

تعزيز التعاون


وأضاف البديوي أن الاجتماع ناقش جملة من الموضوعات الأمنية، وفي مقدمتها الأوضاع في المنطقة نتيجة الأحداث الراهنة، وسبل تعزيز التعاون الأمني الخليجي المشترك لمعالجة التحديات الناجمة عن الاعتداءات التي تعرضت لها دول المجلس، مشددين على أن أمن دول الخليج كلٌ لا يتجزأ.


وأشار إلى أن وزراء الداخلية عبّروا عن خالص التعازي والمواساة لأسر الشهداء الذين ارتقوا جراء العمليات العدوانية، متمنين الشفاء العاجل للمصابين. كما أشادوا بالجهود الكبيرة التي بذلتها الأجهزة الأمنية الخليجية في كشف وضبط الخلايا الإرهابية، مؤكدين أن ما تحقق يعكس كفاءة ويقظة الأجهزة الأمنية وجاهزيتها العالية في حماية أمن واستقرار دول المجلس والتصدي لكل ما يهدد سلامة مجتمعاته.