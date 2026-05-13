The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Botswana, President Duma Gideon Boko, on the death of former President Festus Mogae.

King Salman said: “We received the news of the passing of the former President of Botswana, Mr. Festus Mogae, and we express to Your Excellency, to the family of the deceased, and to your friendly people our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing that you do not see any harm or misfortune.”

Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Botswana, President Duma Gideon Boko, on the death of former President Festus Mogae.

The Crown Prince said: “We received the news of the passing of the former President of Botswana, Mr. Festus Mogae, and we express to Your Excellency and to the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing you continued health and safety, and that you do not see any harm.”