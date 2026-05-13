بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية بوتسوانا الرئيس دوما جدعون بوكو، في وفاة رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق فيستوس موغاي.

وقال الملك سلمان: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس جمهورية بوتسوانا الأسبق السيد فيستوس موغاي، ونعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، متمنين ألا تروا أي سوء أو مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية بوتسوانا الرئيس دوما جدعون بوكو، في وفاة رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق فيستوس موغاي.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس جمهورية بوتسوانا الأسبق السيد فيستوس موغاي، ونعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد كافة عن بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنين لكم دوام الصحة والسلامة، وألا تروا أي سوء».