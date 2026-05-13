The Egyptian artist Iman Al-Asi opens a new file in Egyptian drama through the series "Separation," which belongs to the genre of crime and suspense, presenting a set of sensitive social issues within an exciting dramatic framework.

Highlighting the Rape Drug

The work addresses for the first time in drama the topic of the rape drug, which are chemical substances used in some crimes by placing them in the victims' drinks to incapacitate them and control their will, paving the way for sexual assaults.

These substances are characterized by being colorless, tasteless, and odorless, making their detection difficult, and they can lead to complete loss of consciousness and memory in many cases, which forms a central theme within the events of the series.

Upcoming Release and Third Lead Role

The series "Separation" consists of 12 episodes written by Naglaa Al-Hadeni, and it is scheduled to be released soon on one of the digital platforms, marking Iman Al-Asi's third leading role after her success in the series "Despite the Law," followed by the series "Justice Division," which aired at the beginning of this year.

Creators and Cast

The series "Justice Division" features alongside Iman Al-Asi, Khaled Kamal, Rushdi Al-Shami, Mohamed Gomaa, Enas Kamel, Donia Maher, Abed Anani, Khaled Anwar, Alfat Imam, Doaa Hakim, Karim Al-Omari, and Alaa Qouqa, Taqi Hossam, Samar Alam, Ahmed Osman, Mahmoud Al-Saraj, Mohamed Younis, Donia Salah Abdullah, Yassin Murad, written by Amin Jamal, and directed by Ahmed Khaled.