تفتح الفنانة المصرية إيمان العاصي ملفاً جديداً في الدراما المصرية من خلال مسلسل «انفصال»، الذي ينتمي لنوعية أعمال الجريمة والإثارة، ويطرح مجموعة من القضايا الاجتماعية الحساسة داخل إطار درامي مشوّق.

تسليط الضوء على مخدر الاغتصاب

يتناول العمل لأول مرة في الدراما موضوع مخدر الاغتصاب، وهو مواد كيميائية يتم استخدامها في بعض الجرائم عبر وضعها في مشروبات الضحايا بهدف إفقادهم الوعي والسيطرة على إرادتهم، تمهيداً لارتكاب اعتداءات جنسية.

وتتميز هذه المواد بأنها عديمة اللون والطعم والرائحة، ما يجعل اكتشافها صعباً، كما قد تؤدي إلى فقدان الوعي والذاكرة بشكل كامل في كثير من الحالات، وهو ما يشكل محوراً رئيسياً داخل أحداث المسلسل.

عرض قريب وبطولة ثالثة

ويتكون مسلسل «انفصال» من 12 حلقة تحت تأليف نجلاء الحديني، ومن المقرر يعرض قريباً عبر إحدى المنصات الرقمية، ليكون ثالث بطولة مطلقة لإيمان العاصي، بعد نجاحها في مسلسل «برغم القانون»، ثم مسلسل «قسمة العدل»، الذي عرض مطلع العام الحالي.

صناع وفريق العمل

ويجمع مسلسل «قسمة العدل» في بطولته إلى جانب إيمان العاصي كلاً من خالد كمال، رشدي الشامي، محمد جمعة إيناس كامل، دنيا ماهر، عابد عناني، خالد أنور، ألفت إمام، دعاء حكم، كريم العمرى، وعلاء قوقة، تقى حسام، سمر علام، أحمد عثمان، محمود السراج، محمد يونس دنيا صلاح عبد الله، ياسين مراد، ومن تأليف أمين جمال، وإخراج أحمد خالد.