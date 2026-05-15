Behind the walls of official protocols and the seriousness of political files, the world-renowned Egyptian opera singer Farah El Dibany revealed "unexpected" behind-the-scenes moments she shared with French President Emmanuel Macron during his recent tour in the city of Alexandria, describing these moments as filled with spontaneity and joy.

Singing and Laughing Amid "Calm" Security

Away from the lenses of official cameras, Macron appeared in a completely different light from his usual political image, as he was accompanied by the Egyptian artist on a long stroll along the corniche of the "Bride of the Mediterranean." Farah El Dibany surprised everyone by confirming that the meeting did not involve any official discussions, but rather turned into an artistic and spontaneous evening, stating: "We sang, laughed, and enjoyed our time a lot."

El Dibany explained that the French president wanted to experience the "Alexandrian" lifestyle in all its details, as the tour lasted for hours amidst the sea breeze, light conversations, and funny comments that revealed the human and playful side of Macron's personality, emphasizing that he was keen to enjoy his time away from work pressures.

It is worth noting that Farah El Dibany is no stranger to French circles; she is the singer chosen by the Élysée to perform the French national anthem at Macron's inauguration and also before the 2022 World Cup final. However, her appearance with him in her hometown of "Alexandria" had a special character, as she transformed from an "official singer" to a "tour guide" and friend on a spontaneous outing. El Dibany's statements ignited social media, especially with the circulation of previous photos and videos of Macron casually wandering the streets of the city, prompting followers to describe this scene as the "strangest" artistic-political meeting witnessed in Alexandria recently, far from the usual diplomatic language.