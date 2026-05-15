خلف أسوار البروتوكولات الرسمية وجدية الملفات السياسية، كشفت مطربة الأوبرا المصرية العالمية فرح الديباني كواليس «غير متوقعة» جمعتها بالرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون خلال جولته الأخيرة في مدينة الإسكندرية، وهي اللحظات التي وصفتها بأنها كانت مليئة بالعفوية والمرح.

غناء وضحك وسط حراسة «هادئة»

بعيداً عن عدسات الكاميرات الرسمية، ظهر ماكرون بصورة مختلفة تماماً عن صورته السياسية المعتادة، حيث رافقته الفنانة المصرية في نزهة طويلة على كورنيش «عروس البحر المتوسط». وفجرت فرح الديباني مفاجأة بتأكيدها أن اللقاء لم يتضمن أي حديث رسمي، بل تحول إلى سهرة فنية وعفوية، قائلة: «لقد غنّينا وضحكنا واستمتعنا بالوقت كثيراً».

وأوضحت الديباني أن الرئيس الفرنسي أراد أن يعيش تجربة «الإسكندراني» بكل تفاصيلها، حيث استمرت الجولة لساعات بين هواء البحر والأحاديث الخفيفة والتعليقات الطريفة التي كشفت الجانب الإنساني والمرح في شخصية ماكرون، مؤكدة أنه كان حريصاً على الاستمتاع بالوقت بعيداً عن ضغوط العمل.

يذكر أن فرح الديباني ليست غريبة عن الأوساط الفرنسية؛ فهي المطربة التي اختارها الإليزيه لأداء النشيد الوطني الفرنسي في حفل تنصيب ماكرون، وأيضاً قبل نهائي كأس العالم 2022. لكن ظهورها معه في مسقط رأسها «الإسكندرية» كان له طابع خاص، حيث تحولت من «مطربة رسمية» إلى «دليل سياحي» وصديقة في نزهة عفوية. وأشعلت تصريحات الديباني مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، خاصة مع تداول صور وفيديوهات سابقة لماكرون وهو يتجول ببساطة في شوارع المدينة، مما جعل المتابعين يصفون هذا المشهد بأنه «أغرب» لقاء فني سياسي تشهده الإسكندرية مؤخراً، بعيداً عن لغة الدبلوماسية المعتادة.