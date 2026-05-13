The Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the head of the Hajj 2026 task force, Sadiq Tashbaev, confirmed that the relations between Uzbekistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are experiencing one of their most prosperous and profound phases, noting that the rapprochement between the two countries is no longer limited to the diplomatic dimension, but is now present in practical matters that directly affect individuals, foremost among them the service of pilgrims and the organization of their trips to the holy lands.



The minister Tashbaev, in his talk to “Okaz,” stated that the cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Kingdom is based on a solid political will from the leaderships of both countries, and on extended historical, spiritual, and scientific relations. He pointed out that high-level visits and meetings in recent years have opened a new chapter in the course of bilateral relations and strengthened partnership in political, economic, cultural, religious, and humanitarian fields.

وزير الشؤون الدينية الأوزبكي مع فريق عمل موسم الحج في المدينة المنورة.



A Vision Reflected in Hajj



The Uzbek Minister of Religious Affairs praised the extensive reforms taking place in the Kingdom under the "Saudi Vision 2030," affirming that this vision has brought about a clear transformation in infrastructure, services, transportation, digital technologies, and tourism, and its impact is clearly evident in the Hajj and Umrah system, which has become a leading model in crowd management, facilitating the movement of pilgrims, and enhancing the quality of services provided to them.



He pointed out that the developments in Mecca and Medina regarding infrastructure improvement, service expansion, digital system modernization, and the employment of technological solutions and artificial intelligence in Hajj management have contributed to elevating the pilgrim experience to a new level of organization, comfort, and safety, emphasizing that Uzbek pilgrims directly feel these transformations and express their great satisfaction with the security, quality of services, ease of movement, and the conditions prepared for them during the performance of the rituals.



Tashbaev clarified that the Hajj and Umrah file receives significant attention from the leadership of Uzbekistan, and that coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom has witnessed tangible development, especially after the multiple visits made by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, to Uzbekistan, accompanied by discussions focused on improving the services provided to Uzbek pilgrims and ensuring safe and comfortable travel for them.



9 Airports



He revealed that the organization of Uzbek pilgrims to the holy lands began on May 2 and will continue until the 18th of the same month, through nine regional international airports in Uzbekistan, including Tashkent, Andijan, Fergana, Namangan, Samarkand, Bukhara, Karshi, Termez, and Urgench, reaching Medina.



He indicated that his country has mobilized a comprehensive organizational team for the Hajj season, which includes 8 officials, 65 members from working teams, 50 doctors, 12 chefs, in addition to 303 group leaders to serve and accompany the pilgrims, affirming that these numbers reflect the extent of the effort made and the level of responsibility in caring for the pilgrims and facilitating their performance of the rituals.



He pointed out that the preparations included completing official documents, organizing flights, arranging hotel accommodations, transportation, meals, medical services, and organizing the performance of the rituals accurately, in addition to preparing suitable conditions in the holy sites, especially in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, to ensure the comfort and reassurance of the pilgrims.



Care for the Elderly



Tashbaev confirmed that elderly pilgrims receive special care through a monitoring and care system that takes into account their health and organizational needs, providing them with the necessary assistance to perform the rituals easily, noting that awareness meetings and religious lectures are continuously organized to help pilgrims perform their rituals correctly and completely.



In the aspect of religious cooperation, the Uzbek Minister of Religious Affairs pointed out that the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance in the Kingdom represents an important step for exchanging experiences and enhancing awareness cooperation. He also mentioned that the scientific cooperation between the Imam Bukhari International Research Center and the "Prophetic Sunnah" Center in the Kingdom reflects the depth of scientific ties between the two countries.



He affirmed that the relationship between the Saudi and Uzbek peoples is based on a rich historical and spiritual heritage, linked to the status of Mecca and Medina in the lives of the great scholars of Uzbekistan and its prominent figures, including Imam Bukhari, Abu Isa Al-Tirmidhi, Al-Hakim Al-Tirmidhi, Mahmoud Al-Zamakhshari, and many others, emphasizing that these ties give the current relations a deeper dimension beyond direct political and economic interests.



A Solid Friendship



Tashbaev concluded his statement by affirming that the friendship and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the Kingdom will continue to grow in a way that serves the welfare of both peoples, preserves shared values, and enhances cooperation in serving Islam and Muslims, asking God to maintain security and the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries.