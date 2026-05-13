بعد استقالة 4 من وزراء الدولة في الحكومة البريطانية التي يرأسها كير ستارمر وسط دعوات لتنحيه أطلقها عشرات المشرعين، كشفت صحيفة «التايمز»، أن وزير الصحة البريطاني ويس ستريتينغ يستعد لتقديم استقالته، مرجحة أن يغادر منصبه في وقت مبكر من يوم غدٍ الخميس، على أن يترشح لزعامة حزب العمال.


وعقد ستريتينغ اجتماعاً قصيراً مع رئيس الوزراء اليوم الأربعاء، قبيل خطاب الملك تشارلز الثالث، حسب ما نقلت الصحيفة عن حلفاء للوزير قالوا إنه أوضح عزمه المضي قدماً في هذا الترشح. وجرت أيضاً مناقشات بشأن إعداد أوراق الترشيح اللازمة.


وكان ستارمر أكد لوزرائه في داونينغ ستريت أمس الثلاثاء، أن الشعب البريطاني يتوقع من الحكومة الاستمرار في الحكم. وقال: «هذا ما أفعله.. وهذا ما يجب علينا فعله كحكومة»، حسب ما ورد في بيان حكومي.


ورداً على الدعوات لاستقالته، أكد أن «لدى حزب العمال آلية للتعامل مع تحدي الزعيم، ولم يتم تفعيل هذه الآلية بعد»، وفق قوله.


وجاءت دعوات ستارمر إلى الاستقالة، عقب تقارير بشأن تعيين السفير السابق في الولايات المتحدة بيتر ماندلسون، رغم صلاته بجيفري إبستين المدان بجرائم جنسية، وفق وكالة فرانس برس.


كما أتت عقب الخسارة المدوية التي لقيها حزب العمال في الانتخابات المحلية، إذ دعا أكثر من 80 من أصل 403 نواب عماليين في البرلمان، ستارمر إلى الاستقالة فوراً، أو وضع جدول زمني لاستقالته، كي يتسنى للحزب تنصيب زعيم جديد بطريقة منظمة.


ووفق مصادر مطلعة، فإن وزراء كباراً بينهم نائب رئيس الوزراء ديفيد لامي ووزيرة الخارجية إيفيت كوبر، تحدثوا مع ستارمر بشأن موقفه.


وباتت وزيرة الداخلية شبانة محمود أرفع شخصية حكومية تنصح ستارمر بإعادة النظر في موقفه، وفقاً لوسائل إعلام محلية. فيما كرر رئيس الحكومة موقفه الرافض للاستقالة، وتعهد بالاستمرار في القتال وإثبات خطأ المشككين فيه حتى ضمن حزب العمال الذي تلقى خسارة مؤلمة خلال الانتخابات الأخيرة.


واندلعت شرارة الأزمة السياسية عقب انتخابات المجالس المحلية التي جرت في بريطانيا يوم 7 مايو، والتي فقد إثرها حزب العمال سيطرته على البرلمان الويلزي لأول مرة في تاريخه.


وخسر الحزب 1,400 مقعد في مختلف الهيئات التشريعية في إنجلترا مقارنة بما كان عليه سابقاً. وقد أقر ستارمر حينها بمسؤوليته عن الهزيمة الانتخابية، لكنه رفض الاستقالة.