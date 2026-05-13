After the resignation of 4 ministers of state in the British government led by Keir Starmer amid calls for his resignation from dozens of lawmakers, the Times newspaper revealed that British Health Minister Wes Streeting is preparing to submit his resignation, likely to leave his position as early as tomorrow, Thursday, to run for the leadership of the Labour Party.



Streeting held a brief meeting with the Prime Minister today, Wednesday, ahead of King Charles III's speech, according to what the newspaper reported from allies of the minister who said he made clear his intention to proceed with this candidacy. Discussions were also held regarding the preparation of the necessary nomination papers.



Starmer had confirmed to his ministers at Downing Street yesterday, Tuesday, that the British people expect the government to continue governing. He said, "That is what I am doing... and that is what we must do as a government," according to a government statement.



In response to calls for his resignation, he affirmed that "the Labour Party has a mechanism to deal with leadership challenges, and this mechanism has not been activated yet," according to his statement.



The calls for Starmer's resignation came following reports about the appointment of former US ambassador Peter Mandelson, despite his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual crimes, according to Agence France-Presse.



They also followed the resounding defeat that the Labour Party faced in the local elections, where more than 80 out of 403 Labour MPs in Parliament called for Starmer to resign immediately or set a timeline for his resignation, so that the party could appoint a new leader in an organized manner.



According to informed sources, senior ministers including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper have spoken with Starmer about his position.



Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood has become the highest-ranking government figure to advise Starmer to reconsider his position, according to local media. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reiterated his refusal to resign and pledged to continue fighting and proving his doubters wrong, even within the Labour Party, which suffered a painful loss in the recent elections.



The spark of the political crisis ignited following the local council elections held in Britain on May 7, during which the Labour Party lost control of the Welsh Parliament for the first time in its history.



The party lost 1,400 seats across various legislative bodies in England compared to its previous standing. Starmer acknowledged his responsibility for the electoral defeat at that time, but he refused to resign.