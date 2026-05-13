The hashtag #WelcomeTrumpToChina topped the trending topics list on the Chinese social media platform Weibo today (Wednesday), coinciding with President Donald Trump's arrival in Beijing, according to CNN and the Associated Press.



Many comments were positive, including: "Welcome!" and "Cooperation can lead to mutual gains!", a diplomatic phrase often repeated by the Chinese government to emphasize the importance of outcomes that benefit both parties.



The Chinese name for Trump, "Chuan Jianguo," spread across Chinese social media. The name literally means "Trump the Builder of the State," and is used sarcastically to suggest that Trump's isolationist foreign policies and divisive domestic agenda have allowed China to surpass the United States on the global stage.



Sources in Beijing reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would not meet tonight, despite Trump's arrival in Beijing.



The two presidents are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings tomorrow (Thursday), along with an official banquet. Trump's public schedule does not include any additional activities until Thursday, according to the Associated Press.



The Trump administration hopes to initiate the establishment of a trade council with China to address the disputes between the two countries, according to the Associated Press.



This council could help prevent a new trade war, which was ignited by tariff increases imposed by Trump last year, to which Beijing responded by leveraging its influence in the rare earth metals sector.



President Xi sent his Vice President Han Zheng to greet President Trump at the foot of the airplane, signaling the importance of the visit. Han is widely regarded as Xi's envoy to diplomatic events and attended Trump's inauguration in 2025, according to CNN.



Three hundred young Chinese waved small American and Chinese flags as President Trump arrived in Beijing, and children chanted in Chinese: "Hello, hello! A warm welcome!"



After disembarking from the plane, Trump shook hands with senior Chinese officials. He did not answer questions from reporters and got into his car heading to the hotel.



A formal reception ceremony was held for him at the airport, complete with a red carpet. The ceremony was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Beijing David Perdue, Chinese Ambassador to Washington Xie Feng, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 300 young Chinese, as well as a military band and honor guard.