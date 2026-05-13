تصدّر وسم #WelcomeTrumpToChina قائمة الموضوعات الأكثر تداولاً على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي الصينية Weibo، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بالتزامن مع هبوط طائرة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في بكين، بحسب ما أوردت شبكة CNN ووكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


وجاءت العديد من التعليقات إيجابية، من بينها: «أهلاً وسهلاً!» و«التعاون يمكن أن يقود إلى مكاسب متبادلة!»، وهي عبارة دبلوماسية تكررها الحكومة الصينية كثيراً؛ للتأكيد على أهمية النتائج التي تحقق المنفعة للطرفين.


وانتشر على منصات التواصل الصينية لقب ترمب باللغة الصينية «تشوان جيانغوو» (Chuan Jianguo). ويعني اللقب حرفياً «ترمب باني الدولة»، ويُستخدم بشكل ساخر للإشارة إلى أن سياسات ترمب الانعزالية على صعيد السياسة الخارجية وأجندته الداخلية المثيرة للانقسام ساعدتا الصين على تجاوز الولايات المتحدة على الساحة العالمية.


وأفادت مصادر في بكين أن الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والصيني شي جين بينغ لن يلتقيا الليلة، رغم وصول ترمب إلى بكين بالفعل.


ومن المقرر أن يعقد الرئيسان يوم غدٍ الخميس، لقاءات ثنائية، إلى جانب مأدبة رسمية. ولا يتضمن الجدول العلني للرئيس ترمب أي أنشطة إضافية حتى الخميس، وفق «أسوشيتد برس».


وتأمل إدارة ترمب في بدء عملية تأسيس مجلس تجاري مع الصين، لمعالجة الخلافات بين البلدين، وفق «أسوشيتد برس».


وقد يسهم هذا المجلس في الحيلولة دون اندلاع حرب تجارية جديدة، بعدما أشعلتها زيادات الرسوم الجمركية التي فرضها ترمب العام الماضي، وردّت عليها بكين باستخدام نفوذها في قطاع المعادن النادرة.


وأوفد الرئيس الصين نائبه هان تشينغ لاستقبال الرئيس ترمب عند سلم الطائرة، في إشارة إلى أهمية الزيارة. ويُنظر إلى هان على نطاق واسع باعتباره موفداً لشي إلى المناسبات الدبلوماسية، كما حضر مراسم تنصيب ترمب عام 2025، وفق ما ذكرت CNN.


ولوّح 300 شاب صيني بأعلام أمريكية وصينية صغيرة لدى وصول الرئيس ترمب إلى بكين، وردد الأطفال باللغة الصينية: «مرحباً، مرحباً! ترحيباً حاراً!»


وبعد نزوله من الطائرة، صافح ترمب كبار المسؤولين الصينيين. ولم يُجب ترمب عن أسئلة الصحفيين، واستقل سيارته متوجهاً إلى الفندق.


وجرت مراسم استقبال رسمية له في المطار، وفرش السجاد الأحمر. وحضر المراسم السفير الأمريكي في بكين ديفيد بيردو، والسفير الصيني في واشنطن شيه فنج، ووزير الخارجية الصيني وانج يي، و300 شاب صيني، إضافة إلى فرقة موسيقية عسكرية وحرس شرف.