Al-Nasr defender Mohamed Simakan etched his name in the history of the Riyadh Derby, becoming the second French player to score in the major clash between Al-Nasr and Al-Hilal in the Roshen Professional League.



Simakan's goal came in one of the season's strongest matches, as the French defender succeeded in finding the back of the net against Al-Hilal, giving Al-Nasr the advantage and leaving his mark in the historic derby record.



Simakan is now the second French player to achieve this milestone in the history of the Riyadh Derby, following French player Bafetimbi Gomis, who previously scored while wearing the Al-Hilal jersey, continuing the impactful presence of French players in one of the biggest clashes in Saudi football.



The player Simakan is enjoying a remarkable season in the Al-Nasr jersey, as he has become an important element in the team's lineup thanks to his defensive strength and presence in major encounters.