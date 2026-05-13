دوّن مدافع فريق النصر محمد سيماكان اسمه في تاريخ ديربي الرياض، بعدما أصبح ثاني لاعب فرنسي يسجّل في المواجهة الكبرى بين النصر والهلال ضمن منافسات دوري روشن للمحترفين.


وجاء هدف سيماكان في واحدة من أقوى مباريات الموسم، بعدما نجح المدافع الفرنسي في زيارة الشباك الهلالية، ليمنح النصر الأفضلية ويضع بصمته في سجل الديربي التاريخي.


وبات سيماكان ثاني لاعب فرنسي يحقق هذا الرقم في تاريخ ديربي الرياض، بعد اللاعب الفرنسي بافتيمبي غوميز الذي سبق له التسجيل بقميص الهلال، ليواصل اللاعبون الفرنسيون حضورهم المؤثر في واحدة من أكبر قمم الكرة السعودية.


ويعيش اللاعب سيماكان موسماً مميزاً بقميص النصر، إذ أصبح عنصراً مهماً في تشكيلة الفريق بفضل قوته الدفاعية وحضوره في المواجهات الكبرى.