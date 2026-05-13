علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها، عن تلقي رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الهلال الأمير نواف بن سعد طلباً من الإدارة التنفيذية في النادي، وبموافقة المالك الأمير الوليد بن طلال، للاستمرار في رئاسة الهلال لموسم رياضي جديد، وتنتظر الإدارة التنفيذية موافقته النهائية، وفي حال قرر عدم الاستمرار مع النادي، فإن الاسم الأبرز المطروح لخلافته هو الرئيس السابق فهد بن نافل الذي يحظى بثقة مطلقة من الأمير الوليد بن طلال.


وتولى الأمير نواف بن سعد رئاسة نادي الهلال ومؤسسته غير الربحية في أغسطس 2025، خلفاً للرئيس السابق فهد بن نافل الذي رحل بعد فترة حافلة بالإنجازات.


ونجح الرئيس الأمير نواف بن سعد مع فريق الهلال في التتويج بكأس الملك، الجمعة الماضية، عقب الفوز على فريق الخلود بنتيجة 1/2.


من جهة أخرى، من المنتظر مغادرة المدير التنفيذي لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال فهد المفرج منصبه، على أن تكون وجهته القادمة العمل ضمن المنتخب السعودي.