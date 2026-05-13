“Okaz” learned from its sources that the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club, Prince Nawaf bin Saad, received a request from the club's executive management, with the approval of the owner, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, to continue as president of Al-Hilal for a new sports season. The executive management is awaiting his final approval, and if he decides not to continue with the club, the most prominent name proposed to succeed him is the former president Fahd bin Nafel, who enjoys the absolute trust of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.



Prince Nawaf bin Saad took over the presidency of Al-Hilal Club and its non-profit foundation in August 2025, succeeding the former president Fahd bin Nafel, who left after a period full of achievements.



The president, Prince Nawaf bin Saad, successfully led the Al-Hilal team to win the King’s Cup last Friday, following a victory over Al-Khulood with a score of 1/2.



On another note, it is expected that the executive director of football at Al-Hilal Club, Fahd Al-Mufarij, will leave his position, with his next destination being a role within the Saudi national team.