اشتعلت المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن السعودي لموسم 2025-2026، بعدما انحصرت فرص التتويج بين الهلال والنصر قبل الجولات الأخيرة من الموسم، وسط ترقب جماهيري كبير لما ستسفر عنه مواجهات الحسم.


النصر بات الأقرب لحصد اللقب، إذ يكفيه الفوز على ضمك لحسم البطولة رسميًا دون انتظار أي نتائج أخرى، كما يمكنه التتويج في حال تعثر الهلال في أي مباراة من آخر جولتين.


على الجانب الآخر، يتمسك الهلال بآماله في المنافسة، حيث يحتاج إلى الفوز على نيوم والفيحاء مع انتظار سقوط النصر أمام ضمك من أجل تأجيل الحسم وإبقاء الصراع قائمًا حتى الجولة الأخيرة.


وتعيش جماهير الكرة السعودية حالة من الترقب، في ظل سباق مشتعل قد ينتهي بتتويج النصر بلقب جديد، أو عودة الهلال بقوة لقلب الموازين في الأمتار الأخيرة من الموسم.