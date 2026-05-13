اشتعلت المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن السعودي لموسم 2025-2026، بعدما انحصرت فرص التتويج بين الهلال والنصر قبل الجولات الأخيرة من الموسم، وسط ترقب جماهيري كبير لما ستسفر عنه مواجهات الحسم.
النصر بات الأقرب لحصد اللقب، إذ يكفيه الفوز على ضمك لحسم البطولة رسميًا دون انتظار أي نتائج أخرى، كما يمكنه التتويج في حال تعثر الهلال في أي مباراة من آخر جولتين.
على الجانب الآخر، يتمسك الهلال بآماله في المنافسة، حيث يحتاج إلى الفوز على نيوم والفيحاء مع انتظار سقوط النصر أمام ضمك من أجل تأجيل الحسم وإبقاء الصراع قائمًا حتى الجولة الأخيرة.
وتعيش جماهير الكرة السعودية حالة من الترقب، في ظل سباق مشتعل قد ينتهي بتتويج النصر بلقب جديد، أو عودة الهلال بقوة لقلب الموازين في الأمتار الأخيرة من الموسم.
The competition for the title of the Saudi Roshan League for the 2025-2026 season has intensified, as the chances of winning have narrowed down to Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr before the final rounds of the season, amidst great anticipation from fans regarding the outcomes of the decisive matches.
Al-Nassr is now the closest to clinching the title, as a victory over Damak would officially secure the championship without waiting for any other results. They can also be crowned champions if Al-Hilal stumbles in any of their last two matches.
On the other hand, Al-Hilal clings to its hopes in the competition, needing to win against Neom and Al-Fayha while waiting for Al-Nassr to falter against Damak to delay the decision and keep the battle alive until the final round.
Saudi football fans are living in a state of anticipation, amid a heated race that could end with Al-Nassr winning a new title or Al-Hilal making a strong comeback to turn the tables in the final moments of the season.