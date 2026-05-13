The competition for the title of the Saudi Roshan League for the 2025-2026 season has intensified, as the chances of winning have narrowed down to Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr before the final rounds of the season, amidst great anticipation from fans regarding the outcomes of the decisive matches.



Al-Nassr is now the closest to clinching the title, as a victory over Damak would officially secure the championship without waiting for any other results. They can also be crowned champions if Al-Hilal stumbles in any of their last two matches.



On the other hand, Al-Hilal clings to its hopes in the competition, needing to win against Neom and Al-Fayha while waiting for Al-Nassr to falter against Damak to delay the decision and keep the battle alive until the final round.



Saudi football fans are living in a state of anticipation, amid a heated race that could end with Al-Nassr winning a new title or Al-Hilal making a strong comeback to turn the tables in the final moments of the season.