Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced today (Wednesday) the signing of the strategic partnership document with Spain, during a press conference with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares in the capital, Madrid.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the importance of restoring maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its status before February 28, affirming the Kingdom's support for the diplomatic path to resolve the crisis in the region.



The Foreign Minister stated: "The Kingdom continues to support de-escalation and avoid escalation in the region," explaining that the security of the Strait of Hormuz and freedom of navigation are fundamental to the stability of the global economy.



For his part, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares condemned the unjustified attacks on Saudi Arabia, clarifying that Saudi Arabia is his country's main trading partner in the Middle East.



Albares said: "We will continue to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia," adding: "We have established a strategic partnership council with Saudi Arabia."



The Spanish Foreign Minister stressed the necessity of protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived today in the Spanish capital, Madrid, on an official visit to discuss bilateral relations and a number of issues and topics of mutual interest.



Saudi Arabia and Spain have maintained extensive economic and political relations for decades, which have been strengthened in recent years through a series of agreements, partnerships, and memoranda of understanding in various sectors, driven by intersecting economic interests and growing cooperation in the fields of energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, defense, and tourism, alongside political coordination on Middle Eastern issues and global developments.



The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Spain reached approximately 22.9 billion Saudi riyals by May 2025, achieving a trade surplus in favor of Saudi Arabia of about 1.9 billion riyals, amid notable growth in trade relations between the two countries, particularly within the framework of the targets of "Vision 2030." The value of Saudi oil and non-oil exports amounted to 12.4 billion riyals, compared to imports from Spain valued at 10.5 billion riyals.