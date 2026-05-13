أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، التوقيع على وثيقة الشراكة الإستراتيجية مع إسبانيا، وذلك في مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس، في العاصمة مدريد.
وشدد الأمير فيصل بن فرحان على أهمية عودة الملاحة البحرية بمضيق هرمز إلى وضعها قبل 28 فبراير، مؤكداً دعم المملكة للمسار الدبلوماسي لحل الأزمة بالمنطقة.
وقال وزير الخارجية: «المملكة تواصل دعمها للتهدئة وتجنب التصعيد بالمنطقة»، موضحاً أن أمن مضيق هرمز وحرية الملاحة أساس لاستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي.
بدوره، دان وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس الهجمات غير المبررة على السعودية، موضحاً أن السعودية هي الشريك التجاري الرئيسي لبلاده بالشرق الأوسط.
وقال ألباريس: «سنواصل تعزيز التعاون مع السعودية»، مضيفاً: «أسسنا مع السعودية مجلسا للشراكة الإستراتيجية».
وشدد وزير الخارجية الإسباني على ضرورة حماية حرية الملاحة بمضيق هرمز.
ووصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، اليوم، إلى العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد، في زيارة رسمية لبحث العلاقات الثنائية وعدد من القضايا والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وترتبط السعودية وإسبانيا بعلاقات اقتصادية وسياسية ممتدة منذ عقود، تعززت خلال السنوات الماضية عبر سلسلة من الاتفاقيات والشراكات ومذكرات التفاهم في قطاعات متعددة، مدفوعة بتقاطع المصالح الاقتصادية وتنامي التعاون في مجالات الطاقة والطاقة المتجددة والبنية التحتية والدفاع والسياحة، إلى جانب التنسيق السياسي بشأن قضايا الشرق الأوسط والتطورات العالمية.
وبلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين السعودية وإسبانيا نحو 22.9 مليار ريال سعودي حتى مايو 2025، محققاً فائضاً تجارياً لصالح السعودية بنحو 1.9 مليار ريال، في ظل نمو ملحوظ للعلاقات التجارية بين البلدين، لا سيما في إطار مستهدفات «رؤية 2030». وبلغت قيمة الصادرات السعودية النفطية وغير النفطية 12.4 مليار ريال، مقابل واردات من إسبانيا بقيمة 10.5 مليار ريال.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced today (Wednesday) the signing of the strategic partnership document with Spain, during a press conference with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares in the capital, Madrid.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the importance of restoring maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its status before February 28, affirming the Kingdom's support for the diplomatic path to resolve the crisis in the region.
The Foreign Minister stated: "The Kingdom continues to support de-escalation and avoid escalation in the region," explaining that the security of the Strait of Hormuz and freedom of navigation are fundamental to the stability of the global economy.
For his part, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares condemned the unjustified attacks on Saudi Arabia, clarifying that Saudi Arabia is his country's main trading partner in the Middle East.
Albares said: "We will continue to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia," adding: "We have established a strategic partnership council with Saudi Arabia."
The Spanish Foreign Minister stressed the necessity of protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived today in the Spanish capital, Madrid, on an official visit to discuss bilateral relations and a number of issues and topics of mutual interest.
Saudi Arabia and Spain have maintained extensive economic and political relations for decades, which have been strengthened in recent years through a series of agreements, partnerships, and memoranda of understanding in various sectors, driven by intersecting economic interests and growing cooperation in the fields of energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, defense, and tourism, alongside political coordination on Middle Eastern issues and global developments.
The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Spain reached approximately 22.9 billion Saudi riyals by May 2025, achieving a trade surplus in favor of Saudi Arabia of about 1.9 billion riyals, amid notable growth in trade relations between the two countries, particularly within the framework of the targets of "Vision 2030." The value of Saudi oil and non-oil exports amounted to 12.4 billion riyals, compared to imports from Spain valued at 10.5 billion riyals.