أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، التوقيع على وثيقة الشراكة الإستراتيجية مع إسبانيا، وذلك في مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس، في العاصمة مدريد.


وشدد الأمير فيصل بن فرحان على أهمية عودة الملاحة البحرية بمضيق هرمز إلى وضعها قبل 28 فبراير، مؤكداً دعم المملكة للمسار الدبلوماسي لحل الأزمة بالمنطقة.


وقال وزير الخارجية: «المملكة تواصل دعمها للتهدئة وتجنب التصعيد بالمنطقة»، موضحاً أن أمن مضيق هرمز وحرية الملاحة أساس لاستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي.


بدوره، دان وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس الهجمات غير المبررة على السعودية، موضحاً أن السعودية هي الشريك التجاري الرئيسي لبلاده بالشرق الأوسط.


وقال ألباريس: «سنواصل تعزيز التعاون مع السعودية»، مضيفاً: «أسسنا مع السعودية مجلسا للشراكة الإستراتيجية».


وشدد وزير الخارجية الإسباني على ضرورة حماية حرية الملاحة بمضيق هرمز.


ووصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، اليوم، إلى العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد، في زيارة رسمية لبحث العلاقات الثنائية وعدد من القضايا والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.


وترتبط السعودية وإسبانيا بعلاقات اقتصادية وسياسية ممتدة منذ عقود، تعززت خلال السنوات الماضية عبر سلسلة من الاتفاقيات والشراكات ومذكرات التفاهم في قطاعات متعددة، مدفوعة بتقاطع المصالح الاقتصادية وتنامي التعاون في مجالات الطاقة والطاقة المتجددة والبنية التحتية والدفاع والسياحة، إلى جانب التنسيق السياسي بشأن قضايا الشرق الأوسط والتطورات العالمية.


وبلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين السعودية وإسبانيا نحو 22.9 مليار ريال سعودي حتى مايو 2025، محققاً فائضاً تجارياً لصالح السعودية بنحو 1.9 مليار ريال، في ظل نمو ملحوظ للعلاقات التجارية بين البلدين، لا سيما في إطار مستهدفات «رؤية 2030». وبلغت قيمة الصادرات السعودية النفطية وغير النفطية 12.4 مليار ريال، مقابل واردات من إسبانيا بقيمة 10.5 مليار ريال.