The new Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Fahd Al-Dosari, will soon begin his work in Beirut, succeeding Ambassador Walid Abdullah Al-Bukhari, whose mission as the ambassador for Riyadh in Beirut has ended.



Ambassador Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Hithloul Al-Dosari began his diplomatic career at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2003 as an attaché, then became the head of the diplomatic representation department in the protocol division, progressing through various field and administrative positions.



Ambassador Al-Dosari is considered one of the Saudi diplomatic competencies, distinguished by extensive field work and experience in managing bilateral and regional relations. He was born in 1981.



He has progressed diplomatically within the framework of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has contributed to representing the Kingdom in several forums and official missions.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received Saudi Ambassador Walid Al-Bukhari at Baabda Palace in a farewell visit on the occasion of the end of his term in Lebanon, awarding him the National Cedar Medal of the rank of Grand Officer, "in appreciation of his efforts in strengthening fraternal relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, and his constant support throughout a long journey characterized by love and giving."



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also received Ambassador Walid Al-Bukhari in a farewell visit at the Grand Serail.



Salam praised the significant efforts made by Ambassador Al-Bukhari in consolidating and developing bilateral relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, and the essential role he played during a critical period in Lebanon's history, wishing him continued success in his new missions.



It is worth noting that the Lebanese Ambassador to Riyadh, Ali Qaranuoh, met with Ambassador Al-Dosari in his office in Riyadh, expressing his appreciation for the efforts made by Al-Bukhari to support and enhance stability in Lebanon, wishing the new ambassador all the best and success in his new tasks.



Qaranuoh confirmed the Lebanese people's commitment to their strong fraternal relations with the Saudi people.