يباشر سفير المملكة العربية السعودية الجديد في لبنان فهد الدوسري، عمله في بيروت قريباً، خلفاً للسفير وليد عبد الله البخاري الذي انتهت مهمته كسفير للرياض في بيروت.


وبدأ السفير فهد بن عبدالرحمن آل هذلول الدوسري مسيرته الدبلوماسية في وزارة الخارجية السعودية عام 2003 كملحق، ثم رئيس قسم التمثيل الدبلوماسي بشعبة المراسم، تدرج في المناصب الميدانية والإدارية.


ويعتبر السفير الدوسري إحدى الكفاءات الدبلوماسية السعودية، التي تتميز بالعمل الميداني الطويل والخبرة في إدارة العلاقات الثنائية والإقليمية، وهو من مواليد العام ١٩٨١.


وتدرج دبلوماسياً ضمن منظومة وزارة الخارجية السعودية، كما ساهم في تمثيل المملكة في عدة محافل ومهمات رسمية.


وكان رئيس الجمهوريّة اللبناني جوزيف عون قد استقبل في قصر بعبدا، السّفير السّعودي وليد البخاري في زيارة وداعيّة بمناسبة انتهاء فترة عمله في لبنان، وقلّده وسام الأرز الوطني من رتبة ضابط أكبر، "تقديراً لجهوده في تعزيز العلاقات الأخويّة بين لبنان والسّعوديّة، ودعمه الدّائم خلال مسيرة طويلة عنوانها المحبّة والعطاء".


كما استقبل رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام في السراي الحكومي السفير وليد البخاري في زيارة وداعية.


ونوّه سلام بالجهود الكبيرة التي بذلها السفير البخاري في توطيد العلاقات الثنائية بين لبنان والسعودية وتطويرها، وبالدور الأساسي الذي لعبه في فترة دقيقة من تاريخ لبنان، متمنياً له دوام التوفيق في مهماته الجديدة.


يذكر أن السفير اللبناني لدى الرياض على قرانوح التقى بالسفير الدوسري في مكتبه بالرياض، معبراً عن تقديره للجهود التي بذلها البخاري في سبيل دعم وتعزيز الاستقرار في لبنان، متمنياً للسفير الجديد كل التوفيق والنجاح بمهماته الجديدة.


وأكد قرانوح تمسك اللبنانيين بعلاقاتهم الأخوية المتينة مع الشعب السعودي.